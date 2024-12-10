Parents Attempt To Bribe Bride To Change Her Wedding Date: “My Family Is Extremely Religious”

ADVERTISEMENT

There are a thousand details to work out when planning a wedding. But one of the most important pieces of the puzzle is making sure that all of your closest loved ones can attend. This requires giving them plenty of notice about the big day, but it also means that they’ll have to be flexible and willing to adjust their schedules to accommodate the happy couple.

One bride recently reached out to Reddit asking for advice after her father tried bribing her to change her wedding date. Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong for choosing the date she did in the first place. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

This woman was thrilled to finally set a date for her wedding

Image credits: Rene Terp/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But now, her family is trying to pressure her to move the wedding to accommodate their religious beliefs

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Lukas/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After reading the responses and speaking with her mother, the bride provided an update on her situation

Image credits: Irina Iriser/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Leonel Caicedo/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Dolina Modlitwy/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Downtown-Unit-820

The bride and groom should always have the final say in their wedding date

There are many factors to consider before deciding on a wedding date. According to Brides.com, when it comes to finding your ideal date, you should first consider any meaningful dates for you and your partner. Perhaps you want to have the wedding on the anniversary of the day you first met, or maybe you’ll want to have it on a date that’s an important number for you both.

It’s also a good idea to consult your wedding VIPs before settling on a date. If it’s crucial that these friends and family members attend the big day, you might want to ask if they have any conflicts, just in case. Ultimately, the date is up to you, but it would be a shame if your best friend had to be out of the country during that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, make sure you don’t accidentally book your wedding too close to a holiday or major event. Take the season into consideration as well, when picking the perfect date for you and your partner. And, of course, you’ll want to consult various venues and consider your budget limitations before making any final decisions.

There are plenty of factors couples can take into account before sending out their “Save the Dates,” but should their parents’ religion be important enough to impact their wedding date? At the end of the day, it’s up to the happy couple to choose when they’d like to tie the knot, especially when they don’t practice the same religion as their families.

According to Ask An Adventist Friend, Saturday is a special day for Adventists because the Bible states that God “blessed the seventh day and sanctified it.” Seventh-Day Adventists believe that Saturday is a holy day meant for resting, reflecting and honoring God. Because of this, followers often go to church on Saturdays, take time for worship and abstain from working.

Many Seventh-Day Adventist congregations have a rule against weddings on the Sabbath

While attending a wedding certainly wouldn’t be considered “work” by most people, it’s also not explicitly “honoring God,” so it doesn’t exactly qualify as an appropriate Sabbath-day activity for many Seventh-Day Adventists. Aside from the ceremony, which is sometimes held in a church, the reception often includes music, dancing, alcohol, playing games and more activities that are quite different from attending church.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Ellen G. White, co-founder of the Seventh-Day Adventist church, was even hesitant about followers listening to any music that isn’t explicitly used for worship. “When turned to good account, music is a blessing; but it is often made one of Satan’s most attractive agencies to ensnare souls,” she stated in an interview. “When abused, it leads the unconsecrated to pride, vanity, and folly. When allowed to take the place of devotion and prayer, it is a terrible curse.”

And when it comes to weddings, the “Aunt Sevvy” advice column on AdventistToday has actually addressed whether or not it’s appropriate to attend weddings on the Sabbath. According to her, it depends. If it’s a simple ceremony in a church, or part of a church service, that brings attendants closer to God, Aunt Sevvy says that should be fine.

But she also noted that “nowadays, many couples want extravagant church weddings that have more to do with decorations and attire and pomp than with God, and don’t care how it affects the other users of the church.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“[I] once watched a family start setting up for a big Sabbath wedding while church members were still worshiping, visiting and having fellowship dinner after church, with florists and caterers and musicians and tux deliverers traipsing in and out,” Aunt Sevvy continued. “Since then, [I] understand why many Adventist congregations have a rule against Sabbath weddings in the church.”

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this bride did anything wrong by refusing to change the date of her wedding to accommodate her family? Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article discussing similar themes, look no further than right here.

Later, the bride responded to a couple of readers and provided more info on the situation

Many readers assured her that she had done nothing wrong

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some thought that the bride should have considered her family before deciding on a day