Bridal Stylist Gets Back At Client’s Mom Who Bad-Mouthed Her During The Entire Appointment By Saying Her Goodbyes In Spanish

Everyone knows a certain someone who likes to trash-talk others on every possible occasion. Who knows, maybe these folks don’t have a filter, are ignorant by nature and don’t care about the consequences, or are just accustomed to getting away with it.

The star of today’s article, a bridal stylist, encountered one while on duty – however, she was quick to come up with the perfect plan. The thing is, the culprit was under the impression that they were being discreet with their comments because they spoke in Spanish, but little did they know that the author did too.

More info: Reddit

Bridal stylist plots the ultimate retaliation against client’s mom who trash-talked her in Spanish throughout the entire appointment

Image credits: Office of Public Affairs (not the actual photo)

The professional waits until it’s over and reveals she knows the language too

Image credits: Hank Hession (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Eric Chan (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ChaoticForkingGood

“Don’t assume others don’t speak Spanish” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most revengeful communities to tell its members a tale about the time she put a client who trash-talked her in Spanish in her place. The post managed to garner over 17K upvotes as well as 651 comments discussing the audacity of some folks.

The bridal stylist began her post by revealing that the majority of the time, she loves her job and everything goes smoothly – however, nothing is perfect, including the clients she sometimes deals with.

Recently she had a bride over who was very sweet but had a hard time connecting with the gowns. Her mother, on the other hand, had an attitude and a half, and what she failed to realize was that all her Spanish slander wasn’t exactly all that subtle. The mother questioned the author’s expertise, criticized the dresses she pulled up even though it was the bride who had selected them, and even body-shamed the woman.

Now, what the clients didn’t take into account was that the woman spoke a decent deal of Spanish despite being “whiter than a jar of mayo.” The stylist’s parents came from a Spanish-speaking country, and although she knew a lot more as a kid, she still knew enough to get around.

The professional held off until the very last moment before carrying out her meticulously thought-out retaliation and, as you probably guessed, delivered her goodbyes in Spanish.

Needless to say, we can all imagine how good it must’ve felt.

She says seeing the look on the woman’s face was better than finally acquiring medicine that takes all the pain away

Image credits: Contando Estrelas (not the actual photo)

To find out a little bit more, Bored Panda reached out to u/ChaoticForkingGood and posed her a couple of questions. Firstly, we wondered about the inspiration behind the post: “I posted the story because I thought others would get a kick out of it. I haven’t had a lot of points in my life where I was able to stand up for myself, so that tiny bit of ‘I know what you just did’ was supremely satisfying on several levels.” We then asked the stylist if she encounters such individuals often, and the woman replied as follows: “Thank God, no, we don’t get people in like that often. And if there is someone that’s a problem, it’s never the bride – it’s always the mom or an aunt or a friend. And when someone is being a problem, I let it roll off my back. The only thing I care about is the happiness and welfare of my brides. I care that they get as magical an experience as I can give them, and that they find their dream gown. Everything else is just noise.”

BP also pondered whether the client and the client’s mother said anything at all: “Nope, the bride and her mom said nothing. I purposely didn’t do it until they were literally walking out of the salon. ‘Oh CRAP’ was written all over the mom’s face, and she just hurried out.” And last but certainly not least, the Redditor added: “I would like people to know that this was a very specific situation; I normally wouldn’t come anywhere near doing something like this that might cause a problem. In this case, the bride had seen all our gowns, decided she didn’t like them, and was not coming back. And it’s not necessarily because *I* don’t want to get in trouble, it’s because the bride is stressed enough and doesn’t need her stylist warring with her mom.”