Wife Asks Husband To Watch Kids For 30 Minutes While She Cooks, He Flips Out
Red-haired woman in a kitchen looking concerned, capturing the moment a husband flips out while watching kids briefly.
Couples, Relationships

Wife Asks Husband To Watch Kids For 30 Minutes While She Cooks, He Flips Out

Rokas Laurinavičius
There is no universal rule for how couples should tackle chores and organize their household. It’s about finding a routine that works for everyone.

Reddit user Ok-Air1597 says she and her husband have managed to do that. For the most part. The only bit they cannot agree on is dinnertime. But it’s causing quite a bit of tension.

The woman is asking him to watch the kids while she prepares the food, however, the dad’s complaining that it’s just too much.

    A two-parent household thrives when both of them work together

    Woman looking stressed in a kitchen with eggs and cooking items, reflecting a husband flipping out while watching kids.

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But this mom says she lacks support from her husband

    Text post about wife asking husband to watch kids for 30 minutes while she cooks and his intense reaction.

    Wife asks husband to watch kids for 30 minutes while she cooks, sparking a heated reaction from him.

    Mother asks husband to watch kids for 30 minutes while she cooks, husband struggles to keep children entertained and cared for.

    Text describing a wife asking her husband to watch kids for 30 minutes while she cooks, leading to his frustrated reaction.

    Text excerpt about wife asking husband to watch kids for 20-30 minutes while she cooks dinner.

    Father watching kids and playing with toy trucks in living room while wife cooks nearby in a cozy home setting.

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text showing a wife explaining the struggle of asking her husband to watch kids briefly while she cooks, highlighting his frustration.

    Woman cooking with messy hands while husband reacts upset to watching kids for 30 minutes in a kitchen setting

    Text about a wife asking husband to watch kids for 20-30 minutes while she cooks, he gets upset and refuses.

    Text excerpt about a wife asking husband to watch kids for 30 minutes while she cooks, sparking conflict.

    Image credits: Ok-Air1597

    A lot of people who read her story support the mom and say that her husband is weaponizing his incompetence against her

    Screenshot of a forum comment criticizing a husband who struggles to watch kids for 30 minutes while wife cooks.

    Reddit comment discussing husband flipping out when asked to watch kids for 30 minutes while wife cooks, parenting debate.

    Comment discussing a husband asked to watch kids for 30 minutes while wife cooks, addressing parenting responsibility and fussing.

    Parent flips out when asked to watch kids for 30 minutes while wife cooks, highlighting challenges of shared parenting responsibilities.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing solo parenting and watching kids for 30 minutes while cooking.

    Comment discussing a husband struggling to watch kids for 30 minutes while wife cooks, expressing frustration over his attitude.

    Comment discussing challenges of balancing watching kids solo and working, mentioning husband watching kids for 30 minutes.

    Comment expressing frustration at husband flipping out when asked to watch kids for 30 minutes while wife cooks.

    Comment discussing a husband struggling to watch kids for 30 minutes while wife cooks, highlighting childcare challenges.

    Comment on a forum discussing a husband’s reaction when asked to watch kids for 30 minutes while wife cooks.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a father who flips out when asked to watch kids while wife cooks, discussing parenting challenges.

    Comment discussing parenting and cooking responsibilities related to wife asking husband to watch kids for 30 minutes.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a husband flipping out when asked to watch kids for 30 minutes while wife cooks.

    Comment highlighting a husband failing to properly watch kids while wife cooks, discussing parenting and fairness in household roles.

    Comment discussing parenting frustration as husband asked to watch kids briefly while wife cooks, highlighting family dynamics.

    Wife asks husband to watch kids for 30 minutes while she cooks, husband reacts with frustration during childcare.

    Comment about husband asked to watch kids for 30 minutes while wife cooks, expressing amazement at managing two kids at once.

    Comment about parenting, mentioning dad watching kids while wife cooks, reflecting frustration and gender roles debate.

    Comment discussing frustration over husband refusing to watch kids for 30 minutes while wife cooks, emphasizing shared parenting.

    Comment section with user expressing frustration about husband refusing to watch kids while wife cooks, showing family tension.

    Comment discussing husband flipping out when asked to watch kids for 30 minutes while wife cooks, highlighting parenting struggles.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a husband flipping out when asked to watch kids for 30 minutes.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a husband asked to watch kids for 30 minutes while wife cooks.

    Comment discussing husband flipping out when asked to watch kids for 30 minutes while wife cooks dinner.

    Man explains managing kids despite stressful job, sharing perspective on husband’s reaction to watching kids briefly.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a husband’s reaction when asked to watch kids while wife cooks.

    Comment suggesting husband cook with kids while wife relaxes, relating to husband watching kids and cooking.

    Comment on a forum post expressing disbelief about a husband flipping out when asked to watch kids for 30 minutes.

    Comment from a user explaining a parent's difficulty watching kids for 30 minutes while cooking due to safety concerns with knives and ovens.

    Comment discussing a husband flipping out after being asked to watch kids for a short time while wife cooks.

    Screenshot of a forum comment stating the husband can parent his children for 30 minutes while the wife cooks.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a husband for being incompetent to watch kids for 30 minutes.

    Comment on parenting where wife asks husband to watch kids for 30 minutes while she cooks, suggesting shared time before cooking.

    Reddit comment showing user questioning why something is a question, related to wife asking husband to watch kids.

    Comment on a forum post about a husband flipping out when asked to watch kids for 30 minutes while wife cooks.

    Comment text in a black font on a white background expressing frustration about a husband flipping out when asked to watch kids.

    But some believe she should reevaluate the situation

    Comment discussing husband's incompetence while watching kids and challenges of working from home childcare.

    Comment discussing husband flipping out after wife asks him to watch kids while she cooks, highlighting parenting teamwork and frustration.

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Just don't cook if he is not capable to watch his kids. Order meals. He will soon change his mind.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    30 minutes? What a baby! He created these kids too (I assume it wasn't immaculate conception, anyway). He needs to take a dose of concrete, harden up and put his big boy pants on. It takes two to tango. (Unless he can prove aforementioned immaculate conception).

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
