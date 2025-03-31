Only True Culture Enthusiasts Can Score 25/29 On This Asian Knowledge Trivia Quiz

ADVERTISEMENT

Asia is big. Really big. It’s home to some of the oldest civilizations, the busiest cities, and more cultures, traditions, and landscapes than you can count. The Great Wall of China, Bollywood, sushi, samurais—Asia has shaped the world in more ways than we often realize.

This time we’ve created a 29-question quiz to test how much you know about this continent. The questions will cover history, geography, food, and more.

So, are you ready to test your Asian knowledge? Let’s go! 🌏

Image credits: Thể Phạm