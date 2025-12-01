ADVERTISEMENT

Bohdan Vasylkov is a barber who has gone viral for his bold, creative, and geometrically complex haircuts. Originally from Ukraine but now working in Poland, he describes his work as a “new men’s haircut,” pushing the boundaries of what a modern style can look like.

Vasylkov's hairstyles are dividing opinions online. Many people love his adventurous, “scandalous” designs that feel more like art than a traditional haircut, while others think they are too extreme. No matter the reaction, Bohdan’s work always gets attention, and his unique approach continues to spark conversation and inspire new trends in men’s grooming.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Young man with a bold barber haircut styled into a star shape, wearing a red Adidas jacket and smiling with eyes closed
Young man with a bold barber haircut styled into a star shape, wearing a red Adidas jacket and smiling with eyes closed

bohdan.vasylkov Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    "Cyber Bowlcut"

    Young man with a bold barber haircut featuring a sharp line design and textured spiked hair on top against a plain background

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    "Dad Cap Fade"

    Unique bold barber haircut featuring a geometric shaved design with a circular pattern on top and a sharp fringe edge.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    4points
    POST
    #4

    Young man with bold barber haircut styled in upright spikes wearing white sunglasses and a black shirt on a gray background
    Young man with bold barber haircut styled in upright spikes wearing white sunglasses and a black shirt on a gray background

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    "Reverse Mohawk"

    Young man with bold barber haircut styled upwards, wearing glasses and a black hoodie against a plain background
    Young man with bold barber haircut styled upwards, wearing glasses and a black hoodie against a plain background
    Young man with bold barber haircut styled upwards, wearing glasses and a black hoodie against a plain background

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    3points
    POST
    #6

    "No Name Haircut"

    Young man with a bold barber haircut featuring a sharp fade and a unique textured top hairstyle in profile view

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    3points
    POST
    #7

    "Crown Spikes"

    Young man with a bold barber haircut featuring a shaved head and styled spiked hair on top against a white background

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    3points
    POST
    #8

    Young man with bold barber haircut featuring shaved sides, long curly fringe, and a small tied ponytail at the back.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    "Split-Level Flat Top"

    Young man with a bold barber haircut featuring sharp, flat-top styled hair on the sides and top against a plain background.
    Young man with a bold barber haircut featuring sharp, flat-top styled hair on the sides and top against a plain background.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    3points
    POST
    #10

    "Neo-Modern Bowlline With Halo Fade"

    Profile of a young man wearing sunglasses showcasing a bold barber haircut with sharp edges and unique styling.
    Profile of a young man wearing sunglasses showcasing a bold barber haircut with sharp edges and unique styling.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    3points
    POST
    #11

    "Neo-Saiyan Cut"

    Teen boy with bold barber haircut featuring spiked top and distinct curved fringe line design on sides
    Teen boy with bold barber haircut featuring spiked top and distinct curved fringe line design on sides

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    2points
    POST
    #12

    "Monk On The Wave"

    Man with bold barber haircut featuring shaved sides, a sharp part line, and styled curly hair on top smiling in a studio setting
    Man with bold barber haircut featuring shaved sides, a sharp part line, and styled curly hair on top smiling in a studio setting

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    "Step Line Fade"

    Young man with bold barber haircut featuring sharp lines and artistic styling wearing glasses and a dark hoodie against a white background.
    Young man with bold barber haircut featuring sharp lines and artistic styling wearing glasses and a dark hoodie against a white background.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    2points
    POST
    #14

    "Twin Spike Fade Haircut"

    Man with bold barber haircut featuring sharp geometric shaved lines and styled spikes on dark hair against plain background

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    2points
    POST
    #15

    Young man with bold barber haircut featuring a high contrast shaved side and textured top, showcasing next level style creativity.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    2points
    POST
    #16

    "Heart Fade Cut"

    Man with bold barber haircut featuring shaved designs and short textured top against plain background

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    "Modern Punk Cut"

    Side profile of a young man with a bold barber haircut featuring a high fade and textured top hairstyle.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    2points
    POST
    #18

    "Ironhawk"

    Side profile of man with bold barber haircut featuring a high fade and spiked mohawk hairstyle against a plain background.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    2points
    POST
    #19

    Young man with a bold barber haircut featuring a sharp undercut and styled top hair in a modern edgy design.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    2points
    POST
    #20

    "Front Melt"

    Young man with bold barber haircut featuring shaved sides and curly hair on top, wearing a black hoodie against a neutral background.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    2points
    POST
    #21

    "Next Gen Fade & Shape Haircuts"

    Side view of a young man with a bold barber haircut featuring sharp lines and a modern textured cut.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    1point
    POST
    #22

    "Asymmetric Dome Fade"

    Man with a bold barber haircut featuring a sharp geometric design and textured fringe, wearing a black shirt against a white background.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    1point
    POST
    #23

    "Cyber Wing"

    Young man with bold barber haircut featuring a shaved pattern and styled top hair in a modern look.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    1point
    POST
    #24

    Man with a bold barber haircut featuring a unique styled top and shaved sides against a plain background
    Man with a bold barber haircut featuring a unique styled top and shaved sides against a plain background

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    1point
    POST
    #25

    "Loop Fade"

    Man with a bold barber haircut featuring a unique shaved pattern with short spiked hair on top and artistic beard styling.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    1point
    POST
    #26

    "Geometric Disconnected (Gd)fade"

    Young man with a bold barber haircut featuring shaved sides and a unique textured fringe hairstyle.
    Young man with a bold barber haircut featuring shaved sides and a unique textured fringe hairstyle.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    "Geometric Mohawk With 3D Fade Design"

    Man with bold barber haircut featuring shaved curved designs and styled dark hair, dressed in a teal shirt against a plain background.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    1point
    POST
    #28

    "Vertical Mirror Fade"

    Young man with a bold barber haircut featuring shaved sides and curly top, showcasing next level hair design and style.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    1point
    POST
    #29

    "Psycho Quiff"

    Side view of a man with a bold barber haircut featuring a high fade and styled top hair.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    1point
    POST
    #30

    "Bowl Cut 2.0 With Orb Fade"

    Young man with bold barber haircut featuring a sharp geometric fade and textured cropped fringe on side profile.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    0points
    POST
    #31

    "Diagonal Geometry"

    Man with a bold barber haircut featuring sharp geometric shapes and a distinctive high-contrast style in a close-up shot.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    0points
    POST
    #32

    Side profile of a man with a bold barber haircut featuring a sharp geometric fade and textured top hair design.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    0points
    POST
    #33

    "Jew Top Fade With Contouring"

    Close side view of a man with bold barber haircuts featuring a unique high fade and sharp hairline design.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    0points
    POST
    #34

    "Monk Punk Haircut"

    Young man with a bold barber haircut featuring sharp edges and a high fade smiling against a plain background
    Young man with a bold barber haircut featuring sharp edges and a high fade smiling against a plain background

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    0points
    POST
    #35

    Young man with a bold barber haircut featuring shaved sides and a unique textured top wearing sunglasses.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    0points
    POST
    #36

    Young man with a bold barber haircut featuring a textured top and faded sides, wearing an orange hoodie against a neutral background.

    bohdan.vasylkov Report

    0points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!