Bohdan Vasylkov is a barber who has gone viral for his bold, creative, and geometrically complex haircuts. Originally from Ukraine but now working in Poland, he describes his work as a “new men’s haircut,” pushing the boundaries of what a modern style can look like.

Vasylkov's hairstyles are dividing opinions online. Many people love his adventurous, “scandalous” designs that feel more like art than a traditional haircut, while others think they are too extreme. No matter the reaction, Bohdan’s work always gets attention, and his unique approach continues to spark conversation and inspire new trends in men’s grooming.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com