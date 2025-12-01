These Bold Barber Haircuts Are Next Level (36 Pics)
Bohdan Vasylkov is a barber who has gone viral for his bold, creative, and geometrically complex haircuts. Originally from Ukraine but now working in Poland, he describes his work as a “new men’s haircut,” pushing the boundaries of what a modern style can look like.
Vasylkov's hairstyles are dividing opinions online. Many people love his adventurous, “scandalous” designs that feel more like art than a traditional haircut, while others think they are too extreme. No matter the reaction, Bohdan’s work always gets attention, and his unique approach continues to spark conversation and inspire new trends in men’s grooming.
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com
This post may include affiliate links.
"Cyber Bowlcut"
"Dad Cap Fade"
"Reverse Mohawk"
"No Name Haircut"
"Crown Spikes"
"Split-Level Flat Top"
"Neo-Modern Bowlline With Halo Fade"
"Neo-Saiyan Cut"
"Monk On The Wave"
"Step Line Fade"
"Twin Spike Fade Haircut"
"Heart Fade Cut"
"Modern Punk Cut"
"Ironhawk"
"Front Melt"
"Next Gen Fade & Shape Haircuts"
"Asymmetric Dome Fade"
"Cyber Wing"
"Loop Fade"
"Geometric Disconnected (Gd)fade"
"Geometric Mohawk With 3D Fade Design"
"Vertical Mirror Fade"
"Psycho Quiff"
"Bowl Cut 2.0 With Orb Fade"
"Diagonal Geometry"
"Jew Top Fade With Contouring"
"Monk Punk Haircut"
Need pictures of how it looks in a week. I have a theory why there isn't any: all subjects committed s*****e.
Need pictures of how it looks in a week. I have a theory why there isn't any: all subjects committed s*****e.