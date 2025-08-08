ADVERTISEMENT

Spanish artist David Catá creates art by sewing onto the palm of his hand. He uses thread to stitch images that are important to him, turning his memories and feelings into something you can see and feel.

In his new series, Horizontes, he connects his body to landscapes that hold deep meaning. Each photo shows a place from his life, with a thread sewn into his skin to match the view. It's a way for him to talk about change, love, and the journey into the future.

More info: Instagram | davidcata.com | Facebook