Artist Creates Wholesome And Soothing Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (70 New Pics) Interview With Artist
John Euclid Templonuevo, also known as "Arkitekyuklid", is a talented artist and a dedicated Christian from the Philippines. Even with his busy schedule studying for his last year of BS Architecture degree, John finds time to create art that's infused with his deep faith. His strong commitment to sharing the Christian message through his artwork not only inspires others but also adds a deeper meaning to each of his comics.
Templonuevo's illustrations act like a comforting hug during tough times, bringing feelings of hope and calm to those who need it. With each piece of his art, he gently reminds us all to take a moment for ourselves, to relax, and take a deep breath.
Just like last time, Bored Panda reached out to John to find out a little bit more about him and his recent endeavors.
When asked how he manages his commitments to his studies, faith, and art, John compared these different aspects of his life to colors on a palette. He said, "they're all different colors in the palette of my life. Each one adds its unique hue and together, they create this beautiful painting." Despite occasional clashes, like juggling academic deadlines and bursts of creative inspiration, John believes these elements enrich his life collectively.
John described his transition from traditional to digital art as a rollercoaster ride. Initially intimidated by the new medium, he soon found it to be a wellspring of opportunity. "I realized it opened up a whole new world of opportunities for me. I could experiment with colors and techniques without worrying about wasting materials," he shared, adding humorously that the undo and redo functions quickly became his best friends.
The questions we asked the artist also touched on the impact of John's art on others. He shared heartfelt instances where his art made a positive difference in people's lives. Recounting one such instance, he mentioned, "There've been a few times when people have reached out to me to say that my art made their day a bit better. Those moments are the real treasure for me. It's the fuel that keeps my artistic engine running. Once, a lady told me how one of my pieces inspired her to start drawing again after years. Man, that felt amazing."
The Philipino artist also offered some advice for young artists grappling with procrastination and balancing their passion with their everyday lives. "Remember why you fell in love with art in the first place," he advised, "That passion, that spark, is what will keep you going. And remember, it's okay to have off days. We're not machines. Sometimes the inspiration just doesn't come and that's okay. Take that time to recharge. Your art will always be there, waiting for you when you're ready."