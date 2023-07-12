John Euclid Templonuevo, also known as "Arkitekyuklid", is a talented artist and a dedicated Christian from the Philippines. Even with his busy schedule studying for his last year of BS Architecture degree, John finds time to create art that's infused with his deep faith. His strong commitment to sharing the Christian message through his artwork not only inspires others but also adds a deeper meaning to each of his comics.

Templonuevo's illustrations act like a comforting hug during tough times, bringing feelings of hope and calm to those who need it. With each piece of his art, he gently reminds us all to take a moment for ourselves, to relax, and take a deep breath.

If you'd love to see more of the artist's work then make sure to click here and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com