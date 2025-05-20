ADVERTISEMENT

“Art is my therapy,” says Adeline, the creator behind @addstronaut.

Through her illustrations, Adeline expresses thoughts and emotions that may resonate with you and even bring a sense of peace. As she shares, her work often reveals parts of herself that aren’t always beautiful or easily accepted—the raw, aching pieces of her vulnerability. “The part most do not see,” she explains.

At just 25 years old, Adeline works as a graphic designer and runs a small business. We invite you to explore her artwork and connect with the emotions behind each piece.

More info: Instagram | Etsy