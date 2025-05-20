ADVERTISEMENT

“Art is my therapy,” says Adeline, the creator behind @addstronaut.

Through her illustrations, Adeline expresses thoughts and emotions that may resonate with you and even bring a sense of peace. As she shares, her work often reveals parts of herself that aren’t always beautiful or easily accepted—the raw, aching pieces of her vulnerability. “The part most do not see,” she explains.

At just 25 years old, Adeline works as a graphic designer and runs a small business. We invite you to explore her artwork and connect with the emotions behind each piece.

#1

Art therapy artwork on easel with vulnerable thoughts expressed through bold handwritten message and colorful decorative symbols.

addstronaut Report

POST

Bored Panda reached out to Adeline, who told us more about herself.

“I’m from Michigan in the United States. I’m currently a graphic designer for a corporate company and a small business owner. I’ve been in the industry for almost 7 years.”
    #2

    Colorful snake coiled among flowers with text expressing vulnerability in art therapy illustration.

    addstronaut Report

    #3

    Heart-shaped cake illustration with cherries and the message You Deserve Better, representing art therapy and vulnerable thoughts.

    addstronaut Report

    We asked Adeline to share what drew her to the world of artistry. She replied: “Honestly, just how open and welcoming most people are. No matter what your art style is, or what your creative process is, people will resonate with your art and be curious to know the story.”

    #4

    Snail illustration with floral shell surrounded by text expressing vulnerability, linked to art therapy and emotional expression.

    addstronaut Report

    #5

    Black bird with flaming wings and vulnerable handwritten text inside, representing art therapy and emotional expression.

    addstronaut Report

    “I would say the theme of my art is literally just the mushy parts of my brain,” wrote Adeline when asked about the essence behind her artwork.

    To capture all her thoughts and ideas, Adeline shared that she carries a little notebook. “Whenever an idea hits me or I think of something I need to get out of my head, I write it down. Eventually, I end up going through it and piecing together different ideas and just start sketching. I use mostly Procreate, Illustrator, and Photoshop,” wrote Adeline.

    #6

    Illustration of sunflowers with human faces surrounded by colorful stars, expressing vulnerable thoughts in art therapy.

    addstronaut Report

    #7

    Illustration of a turtle with plants on its back surrounded by stars, expressing vulnerable thoughts through art therapy.

    addstronaut Report

    As for the audience’s takeaway, Adeline commented: “I honestly just hope it helps people feel less alone. I hope it helps people realize the feelings they have aren’t too big, and aren’t too ‘much.’ They can feel whatever they need to feel, whenever they need to feel it.”

    Lastly, Adeline added: “Shameless plug for the Etsy @addstronaut and also my DMs are always open if you’re struggling. You are never alone and I love you!”
    #8

    Illustration of a dog surrounded by colorful flowers with text promoting listening in art therapy expression.

    addstronaut Report

    #9

    Orca illustration surrounded by colorful stars expressing vulnerability in art therapy with a quote about feeling stuck.

    addstronaut Report

    #10

    Illustration of a boat with a leaf sail and colorful waves, expressing vulnerable thoughts through art therapy.

    addstronaut Report

    #11

    Illustration of a tiger with flowers in its eyes surrounded by stars and art therapy inspired vulnerable thoughts.

    addstronaut Report

    #12

    Illustration of a sad duck wearing a red hat, expressing vulnerable thoughts through art therapy and emotional creativity.

    addstronaut Report

    #13

    Cat illustration with tears and punk collar, expressing vulnerable thoughts, related to art therapy and emotional expression.

    addstronaut Report

    #14

    Hand holding a sign with bold text expressing vulnerability and strength in art therapy through personal thoughts.

    addstronaut Report

    #15

    Orange fish wearing headphones with cut-out letters below saying I’m cool I promise, representing art therapy thoughts.

    addstronaut Report

    #16

    Black and white drawing of a tree stump with new leaves and mushrooms symbolizing art therapy and healing feelings.

    addstronaut Report

    #17

    Illustration showing a sad flower in a vase with the text still worthy even when I wilt, highlighting art therapy emotions.

    addstronaut Report

    #18

    Abstract art therapy illustration of a person resting on a crescent moon surrounded by colorful stars expressing vulnerability.

    addstronaut Report

    #19

    Colorful art therapy illustration of a bee on cherries with vibrant leaves expressing emotional vulnerability.

    addstronaut Report

    #20

    Illustration of a swan in water surrounded by colorful stars and moon, expressing vulnerable thoughts in art therapy.

    addstronaut Report

    #21

    Silhouette filled with flowers and lungs containing text, representing vulnerable thoughts through art therapy illustration.

    addstronaut Report

    #22

    Two colorful butterflies surrounded by stars with vulnerable thoughts expressed in art therapy style.

    addstronaut Report

    #23

    Illustration in art therapy style showing a person sitting on a strawberry with vulnerable thoughts about feeling empty and heavy.

    addstronaut Report

    #24

    Fairy sitting under a mushroom with raindrops, expressing vulnerability in art therapy through detailed illustration.

    addstronaut Report

    #25

    Surreal art therapy illustration of a person diving into a teacup filled with a starry night sky, expressing vulnerability.

    addstronaut Report

    #26

    A dark cloud with eyes and stars expressing vulnerable thoughts through art therapy and emotional self-reflection.

    addstronaut Report

    #27

    Black and white art therapy illustration showing a gravestone with vulnerable thoughts and eyes expressing deep emotions.

    addstronaut Report

    #28

    Art therapy illustration featuring a crescent moon with a hand making a peace sign and vulnerable thoughts.

    addstronaut Report

    #29

    Black and white art therapy illustration of a tearful heart-shaped face expressing deep vulnerable emotions.

    addstronaut Report

    #30

    Illustration of an open mouth with a dripping tongue, expressing vulnerable thoughts through art therapy.

    addstronaut Report

    #31

    Statue of Liberty crying with text expressing deep grief, illustrating vulnerable thoughts through art therapy.

    addstronaut Report

    #32

    Illustration showing a horseshoe magnet surrounded by stars with the phrase authenticity is magnetic, art therapy concept.

    addstronaut Report

    #33

    Surreal art therapy illustration of an open-mouthed crocodile with stars and butterflies expressing vulnerable thoughts.

    addstronaut Report

    #34

    Woman with galaxies, planets, and stars flowing from her mouth, expressing vulnerable thoughts through art therapy.

    addstronaut Report

    #35

    Art therapy illustration showing a meditative figure with sun and moon faces expressing vulnerable thoughts.

    addstronaut Report

    #36

    Illustration of art therapy showing a bleeding red heart on bread expressing vulnerable thoughts about love and pain.

    addstronaut Report

