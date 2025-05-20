Art Therapy: 36 Vulnerable Thoughts Expressed By This ArtistInterview With Artist
“Art is my therapy,” says Adeline, the creator behind @addstronaut.
Through her illustrations, Adeline expresses thoughts and emotions that may resonate with you and even bring a sense of peace. As she shares, her work often reveals parts of herself that aren’t always beautiful or easily accepted—the raw, aching pieces of her vulnerability. “The part most do not see,” she explains.
At just 25 years old, Adeline works as a graphic designer and runs a small business. We invite you to explore her artwork and connect with the emotions behind each piece.
Bored Panda reached out to Adeline, who told us more about herself.
“I’m from Michigan in the United States. I’m currently a graphic designer for a corporate company and a small business owner. I’ve been in the industry for almost 7 years.”
We asked Adeline to share what drew her to the world of artistry. She replied: “Honestly, just how open and welcoming most people are. No matter what your art style is, or what your creative process is, people will resonate with your art and be curious to know the story.”
“I would say the theme of my art is literally just the mushy parts of my brain,” wrote Adeline when asked about the essence behind her artwork.
To capture all her thoughts and ideas, Adeline shared that she carries a little notebook. “Whenever an idea hits me or I think of something I need to get out of my head, I write it down. Eventually, I end up going through it and piecing together different ideas and just start sketching. I use mostly Procreate, Illustrator, and Photoshop,” wrote Adeline.
As for the audience’s takeaway, Adeline commented: “I honestly just hope it helps people feel less alone. I hope it helps people realize the feelings they have aren’t too big, and aren’t too ‘much.’ They can feel whatever they need to feel, whenever they need to feel it.”
Lastly, Adeline added: “Shameless plug for the Etsy @addstronaut and also my DMs are always open if you’re struggling. You are never alone and I love you!”