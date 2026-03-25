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“Can You Tell Impressionism From Surrealism?”: Test Yourself With 33 Art Questions
Marble sculpture depicting a seated woman holding a man, art lovers trivia challenge taking place
Quizzes
Art & Design

“Can You Tell Impressionism From Surrealism?”: Test Yourself With 33 Art Questions

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Does your art knowledge go beyond the basics? Well, let’s test that. 🎨

Art pops up everywhere – on museum walls, in street murals, even in little details you don’t really think about. This quiz mixes in some well-known paintings and artists, along with a few questions about how art actually works – like color choices, styles, and how pieces are put together. It’s not just about spotting something familiar, but having a sense of what you’re looking at.

Missed the previous parts? Make sure to check out Part 1 here and Part 2 here.

Let’s see how you do!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Artist tools including paintbrushes, palette knife, paint palette with mixed colors, and blank spiral sketchbook on white surface

    Image credits: Cup of Couple

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They censored The Birth of Venus! 🤣🤣🤣

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    6points
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    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    21 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fertility sculpture got through. Amazing it has no nipples. Does have v****a. Sums up BP censorshit

    1
    1point
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They censored The Birth of Venus! 🤣🤣🤣

    6
    6points
    reply
    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    21 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fertility sculpture got through. Amazing it has no nipples. Does have v****a. Sums up BP censorshit

    1
    1point
    reply
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