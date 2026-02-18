Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

If You Can Score Above 24/30 On This Quiz, You Might Be Smarter Than An 11th Grader
Teen girl holding folders with worried expression in classroom with students and blackboard, quiz trivia concept.
Quizzes
Curiosities

If You Can Score Above 24/30 On This Quiz, You Might Be Smarter Than An 11th Grader

2

29

2

ADVERTISEMENT

By 11th grade, students are expected to juggle a wide mix of subjects – from algebra and science to literature, history, and critical thinking. It’s the stage where knowledge starts getting more complex, connections between ideas matter more, and memorization alone isn’t always enough.

This quiz pulls together 30 questions based on topics typically covered at an 11th-grade level. Some will feel easy, while others might make you pause and think back to your school days. Don’t worry if you’re a little rusty – even adults are surprised by what they remember (and forget).

Ready? Begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

 

RELATED:

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    29

    2

    29

    2

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Artist + Writer

    Read less »
    Ikhona Makaluza

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Artist + Writer

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Couple of very specific US things, like the Judicial Review, and a couple more very US-centric in their view of the world, obviously what kids are being taught in school, like the cold war one, which was not really capitalism vs communism, more simple greed, with one side (or both?) wanting a bigger share of the current and future pie of Europe.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Couple of very specific US things, like the Judicial Review, and a couple more very US-centric in their view of the world, obviously what kids are being taught in school, like the cold war one, which was not really capitalism vs communism, more simple greed, with one side (or both?) wanting a bigger share of the current and future pie of Europe.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Homepage
    Next in Curiosities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT