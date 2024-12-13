Aquaman 2 Cast: A Look Back at Our Heroes
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Aquaman, features a star-studded cast with new characters and some old favorites.
After several significant delays, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (sometimes referred to as Aquaman 2) was finally released in the US on December 22, 2023, alleviating the curiosity of fans worldwide.
Splash with us as we explore the fantastic cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which brings this underwater world to life.
Jason Momoa as Aquaman is back! Momoa reprises his role as Arthur Curry, the King of Atlantis and protector of half a billion people from every known species in the sea.
The first movie saw the previously unemployed half-Atlantean, half-human’s journey to become King. The sequel focuses on the titular character and his new journey as a husband and father. However, audiences will also see Curry struggle to balance his role as ruler of Atlantis, who faces political adversaries, with fatherhood. We’ll see the unlikely reunion with his brother Orm to defeat Black Manta.
Jason Momoa’s portrayal of Arthur Curry in both films has been mostly well-received. Matt Zoller Zeitz, a movie reviewer for RogerEbert.com, wrote, “Momoa is the best reason to see the movie. He’s as alpha-cool, even jerk-ish, as a ‘maverick’ action star can be while also making you believe his character is fundamentally decent and knows when he’s gone too far and sincerely feels bad about it.”
USA Today echoes the sentiments: “Momoa’s larger-than-life personality powers these films, making what could easily be a vanilla character a brash and bold delight.”
Aside from Aquaman, Momoa is well-known for his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones (2011-2012). He also appears in Fast X (2023) and Dune: Part One (2021).
Amber Heard returns as Mera, and she’s back and ready for action as Atlantis’ Queen, Aquaman’s wife, and mother to Arthur Curry Jr. While the first film saw Mera as a leading figure with a crucial role in Aquaman’s rise to power, her appearance on screen is significantly less for the sequel.
The exact reason for Heard’s diminished role in the film is unclear. In part, Mera’s role was intended to be smaller for the second film. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in September 2023, the film’s director, James Wan, stated that it was always planned to be this way. “The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera’s journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm… We’ll leave it at that.”
Amber Heard seemingly disagreed. During her highly publicized defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Heard claimed in May 2022 that her role in the sequel had been “pared down” due to her headline-grabbing split from Depp (per LiveNOW from FOX).
Many people felt that Heard should lose her part in the film altogether because of allegations of spousal abuse against her — just as Depp lost his role in the third film of the Fantastic Beasts franchise for the same reason. One person even started a petition on Change.org to remove Heard from the film; the petition received over 4.5 million signatures.
More dangerous, more deadly, and more powerful than before, Black Manta (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) returns to the DCEU with one thing on his mind: revenge against Aquaman. Oh, and he’s willing to make a deal with the devil to achieve it.
After the credits rolled in the first film, audiences were given a hint of what Black Manta had in store for Aquaman. The sequel sees Black Manta utilize ancient weapons (like the Black Trident), incurring some surprising side effects, on his quest to avenge his father’s death. Blinded by rage and retribution, Black Manta will stop at nothing to kill Aquaman.
Fans will delight in Abdul-Mateen II’s ability to bring Black Manta to life with his excellent portrayal of Aquaman’s glowering adversary. His performance conveys hostility, anger, and vengeance, the perfect combination for a vicious villain.
Up-and-coming Abdul-Mateen II is also known for his roles in Michael Bay’s Ambulance (2022), Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2021), and the TV mini-series Watchmen (2019).
Despite Orm’s incarceration in the first film, Curry’s half-brother has a new purpose for the sequel. In the trailers for the film, Orm looks, in Aquaman’s words, “rough” but ready to team up with his former rival — don’t worry, he soon transforms back into his attractive, muscular self. The siblings must set aside their differences to stop Black Manta and his imminent global threat.
Orm (also known as Ocean Master) is brought to life by Patrick Wilson, an actor who regularly works with the film’s director, James Wan. Wilson and Wan have previously collaborated on The Conjuring (2013-2021) and The Insidious (2010-2023) franchises. Audiences will recognize Wilson from Phantom of the Opera (2004) and the TV mini-series Watchmen (2019). He’s also well-known for his work on Broadway, winning Tony Awards for The Full Monty (2001) and Oklahoma! (2002).
Nicole Kidman returns as Atlanna, Arthur Curry’s mother and former Queen of Atlantis. The first film saw the origin of the love story between Atlanna and Thomas Curry (a lighthouse keeper) and her part in raising Mera. The second movie focuses on Alanna’s role as an advisor, offering guidance as Arthur navigates his leadership position for Atlantis. The Atlantean also supports him as he reunites with his brother to defeat Black Manta.
Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman (with several additional nominations) is best known for her roles in Cold Mountain (2003), The Hours (2002), and Moulin Rouge (2001), among many others. However, she is no stranger to acting in a superhero universe.
Kidman previously played Dr. Chase Meridian opposite Val Kilmer in Batman Forever (1995). In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress revealed that when James Wan initially approached her about the role in the first movie, she was actually hoping that he wanted to collaborate on a horror film.
Newcomer Indya Moore will play Karshon, a relatively obscure villain from the original Aquaman comic book series.
Karshon, originally just called “The Shark,” was a regular tiger shark that encountered an atomic blast from an experimental research station. As with many characters from comic books, the unwitting shark underwent significant changes after facing the blast of radiation, leaving the creature with superhuman mental and physical prowess, including extraordinary psychic powers like controlling the minds of others and levitating objects.
Despite the character’s comic book backstory, Moore’s Karshon is more of a political adversary (the shark being a traditionalist member of Atlantis’ High Council) to Arthur than an outright enemy like Black Manta.
Audiences will recognize Moore from the Emmy Award-winning TV series Pose (2018-2021) and the thriller Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (2021).
formidable Stingray, Black Manta’s right-hand woman. Silent but deadly, the character is driven by loyalty to her boss; she will stop at nothing to eliminate Aquaman and his family.
Interestingly, the character was created specifically for the film and isn't part of the Aquaman comic book series.
Zhao is best known for her work in the TV series Sul (2019) and the short film California (2018).
Dolph Lundgren, as King Nereus and Mera’s father, returns in the franchise’s latest installment. The Xebel leader’s newfound loyalty to Atlantis and Arthur has him fighting alongside the team against Black Manta.
Like Amber Heard, Lundgren claims his involvement in the sequel was also pared down. Speaking to UPI in January 2024, he stated he was disappointed and frustrated because “the studio decided, I guess, to just reshoot a bunch of footage to try to rebuild a slightly different storyline.”
Lundgren, whose career spans decades, is best known for his roles in Rocky IV (1985), Masters of the Universe (1987), and The Punisher (1989).
After a brief appearance in the first Aquaman, naive marine biologist Dr. Stephen Shin (played by Randall Park) returns to the franchise with one goal in mind: to see Atlantis. However, the conspiracy theorist’s obsession with seeing the legendary city aligns him with Black Manta, leading to plenty of trouble for Aquaman.
Actor and comedian Randall Park brings an endearing, humorous quality to Dr. Shin, with audiences rooting for the character to do the right thing rather than wishing for his demise.
Park is known for his work in the TV mini-series WandaVision (2021), Always Be My Maybe (2019), and the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat (2015-2020). He is also no stranger to the superhero realm, playing S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).
Another Game of Thrones alum (though he and Momoa never crossed paths on screen), Pilou Asbæk joins the cast of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. Asbæk plays string-pulling Kordax, the younger brother of King Atlan. Don’t let the idea of the men being siblings fool you, though; Kordax is as evil as they come.
Asbæk is well suited to the villain role and perfectly encapsulates Kordax’s malicious ways. Many of his career-defining roles are villains. He is well-known for his role as Euron Greyjoy, one of the erratic and vicious antagonists in the wildly popular Game of Thrones series (2016-2019). He also took on the part of Captain Wafner, a Nazi Officer, in Overlord (2018).
Temuera Morrison reprises his role as the beloved Thomas Curry, Arthur’s human father. Throughout the first film, we see Thomas giving wisdom to Arthur and gently guiding him. The second film sees Thomas doing much of the same. As a new grandfather, he’s a great babysitter and protector for Aquababy. He also offers Arthur some advice about fatherhood. He’s put in some perilous positions that further anger Arthur in his bid to stop Black Manta.
Morrison is well-known as the voice of Chief Tui from Disney’s Moana (2016-2024) franchise and has several roles across the Star Wars universe, most prominently as Boba Fett.
Vincent Regan joins the cast of the Aquaman sequel as a younger version of Atlan, the ancient King of Atlantis, prior to its submergence. Graham McTavish previously played an older version of Atlan in the first film.
Atlan’s story is vital to the Aquaman sequel, as it explains (through flashbacks) the problematic relationship with his younger brother Kordax.
Regan has been featured in plenty of action-adventure films, including Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), 300 (2006), and Troy (2004). Coincidentally, he also had a small part in the BBC series Atlantis (2013-2015).
Funnyman Martin Short makes an appearance of sorts (we use the term loosely) in the long-awaited sequel. Short takes on the voice of Kingfish for a brief role as a minor villain in the film.
As you may suspect, Short’s character brings comic relief to the film, portraying Kingfish as confident and affluent.
The Emmy-Award-winning actor has appeared in Only Murders in the Building (2021-2024), Saturday Night Live (as a main cast member for the 1984-1985 season), and Three Amigos! (1986), among many other films and television series.
Like Martin Short, John Rhys-Davies offers his vocal talents. He brings his rich and commanding voice to Brine King, the ruler of the Brine Kingdom and a former opponent of Orm’s during the first Aquaman film.
The sequel sees the crustacean joining forces with Arthur and Orm to defeat the threats of both Black Manta and Kordax.
Throughout his decades-long acting career, fans will no doubt recognize Rhys-Davies for his roles as Gimli in the Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001-2003) and Sallah in the Indian Jones franchise (1981-2023).
FAQ
Was Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom a hit or a flop?
Given that Aquaman (2018) raked in over $1 billion worldwide (the highest-grossing film of the DC Extended Universe at the time), the sequel’s $400 million box-office earnings seem less impressive (per Box Office Mojo). Unfortunately for the cast and crew, the movie’s release was anything but smooth, likely contributing to its poorer performance at the box office. That being said, sequels rarely outperform the originals.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was plagued with rumors of on-set problems. These problems (like accusations of Momoa being drunk on set) were made public during the ongoing defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (per Variety).
The problems were further exacerbated by continuously changing release dates; the movie was delayed over a year. However, the delays were in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, a poorly-timed SAG-AFTRA strike prevented the film from promoting itself with events as would typically be the case. The movie didn’t even have a red carpet-premiere.
Reviews of the sequel were not favorable, either. Some were downright scathing. The Independent critic called it “a damning indictment on [the DC] legacy.” The Wrap seemed in agreement, stating, “James Wan’s choppy, unsatisfying superhero sequel ends the franchise on a low note.” However, reviews by USA Today and RogerEbert.com seemed slightly more optimistic.