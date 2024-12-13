FAQ Was Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom a hit or a flop?

Given that Aquaman (2018) raked in over $1 billion worldwide (the highest-grossing film of the DC Extended Universe at the time), the sequel’s $400 million box-office earnings seem less impressive (per Box Office Mojo). Unfortunately for the cast and crew, the movie’s release was anything but smooth, likely contributing to its poorer performance at the box office. That being said, sequels rarely outperform the originals.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was plagued with rumors of on-set problems. These problems (like accusations of Momoa being drunk on set) were made public during the ongoing defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (per Variety).

The problems were further exacerbated by continuously changing release dates; the movie was delayed over a year. However, the delays were in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, a poorly-timed SAG-AFTRA strike prevented the film from promoting itself with events as would typically be the case. The movie didn’t even have a red carpet-premiere.

Reviews of the sequel were not favorable, either. Some were downright scathing. The Independent critic called it “a damning indictment on [the DC] legacy.” The Wrap seemed in agreement, stating, “James Wan’s choppy, unsatisfying superhero sequel ends the franchise on a low note.” However, reviews by USA Today and RogerEbert.com seemed slightly more optimistic.