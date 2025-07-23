ADVERTISEMENT

“Anything but a cup” day tosses traditional drinking rules aside and embraces the most outrageous cup alternatives.

There’s one rule: drink from anything that can hold liquid, no matter how bizarre. From industrial-sized containers and weirdly clever hacks to eco-friendly options and potentially hazardous substitutes, the “anything but a cup” party infuses wild creativity into everyday hydration.

Our collection of inventive sippers is as much about the people and personality as what you’re drinking from. Because at the end of the day, it’s about doing it with style.