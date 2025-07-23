49 Outrageously Creative Sippers Who Chose To Drink From Anything But A Cup
“Anything but a cup” day tosses traditional drinking rules aside and embraces the most outrageous cup alternatives.
There’s one rule: drink from anything that can hold liquid, no matter how bizarre. From industrial-sized containers and weirdly clever hacks to eco-friendly options and potentially hazardous substitutes, the “anything but a cup” party infuses wild creativity into everyday hydration.
Our collection of inventive sippers is as much about the people and personality as what you’re drinking from. Because at the end of the day, it’s about doing it with style.
This post may include affiliate links.
Rain Boots
You might think she’s lost it, but drinking from a shoe, aka “doing a shoey,” is a legit party move in Australia (per Times of India). Just make sure the boots are clean. Mostly.
Piñata
Forget smashing it open. This llama-shaped party staple got a second life as a drink holder. It’s festive, it’s bizarre, and honestly, it kind of works.
Aquarium
Definitely not FDA-approved, but someone decided to treat their fish tank like a giant tumbler. Points for commitment, maybe not hygiene.
Watering Can
You’ve watered your plants, now it’s your turn. One teacher fully embraced their inner fern and sipped from a watering can.
Styrofoam Head
This teacher hit peak #weirdteacher status by sipping straight out of a mannequin head. Her students were confused but ultimately unfazed: “Just another Tuesday.”
Laundry Detergent Container
It smells so good you almost want to drink it. Almost. A daring participant made that impulse visual.
(Don’t worry; the container was repurposed and not refilled.)
Plant Pot
Imagination is the only limit on “anything but a cup” day. A staffer at UP Education Network got creative with a plastic plant pot, earning cheers and confused stares alike.
“Safe to say our students were equal parts confused and amused!” the nonprofit shared on Instagram.
Granola Bars Box
She may be the first person to reengineer a Quaker Chewy Granola Bars box into a functional cup, and honestly, it kind of slaps.
Electric Kettle
Low effort, high impact. This sipper skipped the mugs entirely and hydrated straight from the `source: an unplugged electric kettle.
Baby Formula Can
This is the ultimate “mom edition” move. A mom brought her empty formula can back into rotation, proving it’s both nostalgic and surprisingly functional.
Stuffed Owl
Possibly the most wholesome entry on the list. A staffer posed with a plush owl turned drink container, and the deadpan expression only made it funnier.
Volleyball
The Gloversville High crew didn’t hold back, busting out a massive flower vase, traffic cone, and even a shoulder bag.
But the volleyball wins for most unexpected. How they hollowed it remains a mystery.
Bottle of Body Lotion
“For those that were concerned, I was NOT drinking lotion,” the sipper clarified. “But now that the day is over I can admit it was anything but a cup day!”
Utility Bucket
It’s more liquid than anyone should consume, but this industrial bucket was upcycled into a comically oversized “cup.”
Trash Can
This Barbie came to party and brought a hot pink trash bin to match. A plastic champagne doll riding shotgun is just a cherry on top.
Disinfectant Wipes Container
Not exactly what you’d hope to drink from, but it certainly turned heads. This True Living container is equally practical and alarming.
Laboratory Flask
“When you're a science teacher and it's Anything But a Cup Day... 2000mL flask, of course!” she wrote, looking delighted with her supersized beaker.
Bathtub
Someone took “immersive drinking experience” a little too literally and filled an entire bathtub for the occasion. Not advised, but definitely memorable.
Pringles Tube
Crisps out, drink in. These snack tubes are a recycling headache, but at least this one found new life as a beverage holder.
Coffee Jar
Call it resourceful or lazy, but using your old coffee jar to sip your brew is genius full-circle energy.
Upside-Down Traffic Cone
Eating a cone out of a cone is genius. Bonus points for those who swapped waffle cones for empty Pringles tubes, fortune cookies, or even fresh cannoli shells.
Trophy Cup
Straight from the winner’s circle. This sipper turned their hard-earned trophy into the ultimate party chalice.
Blood Bag
Today’s vampires stay hydrated with red juice in a fake blood bag. “Don’t worry I won’t bite,” they joked while posing with their unsettling drink pouch.
Bedside Table Lamp
This Super Mario cosplayer showed up to a party with a glowing lamp full of mystery liquid. Weirdly, it works.
Book
One teacher hollowed out a copy of Pride and Prejudice and drank straight from the middle. Hands down, the most literary entry on the list.
Zip Lock Bag
Life is indeed filled with simple joys. Sometimes, sipping water from a zip lock bag is all it takes to smile from ear to ear like this visibly contented teacher.
Hummingbird Feeder
A feeder for birds turned into a feeder for humans. This colorful drink hack might be the most accidentally brilliant thing on the list.
Live Plant Pot
This sipper didn’t just choose a leafy pot; they ensured no plants were harmed in their hydration. Green thumbs everywhere approve.
Toilet-Shaped Container
It looks like a toilet because it is one (technically). Gross? Maybe. But it is perfect for breaking the ice or testing stomachs.
Steam Iron
His brain cells must be wired differently to be this genius.
Hallowed Pineapple
Natural beverage containers are a great way to bring the vacation to your dull days. Hollow out the best-looking pineapple at sight and pour in the fruit’s smoothie or any other favorite drink.
Other fun and fruity cup ideas include coconut, honeydew, cantaloupe, watermelon, and dragonfruit.
Ketchup Bottle
Throwing out your empty Heinz bottle is such a waste! After dunking your last chicken nugget in Heinz, it is time to clean and repurpose the surprisingly versatile condiment bottle.
Use it as a fun bottle of water on an “Anything but a Cup” day or repurpose it into a handy oil dispenser, a pancake batter squeeze bottle, or a homemade sauce storage container.
Plant Mister
Besides misting your humidity-loving houseplants, a plant mister is a handy beverage container for cooling down.
Popcorn Bucket
Fun doesn’t have to end when you finish your popcorn. Fill the cleaned bucket with your favorite beverage to cap your outing on a delightful note.
Detergent Container
There are numerous reusing methods online for empty detergent containers, yet this woman felt the need to sip her drink from one.
“I might be the reason they [are] putting warning labels on their bottles,” the OP captioned her image.
Let’s just hope she cleaned this thing extremely well.
Football Helmet
Nothing says “football fanatic” like sipping drinks from your favorite team’s helmet.
Spray Bottle
Taking in your liquids from a spray bottle isn't only super creative but also a great way to stay hydrated in sweltering weather.
Gasoline Pump
Calling all the party animals: gulping drinks straight out of a gasoline pump is a wild way to blast a party.
Plastic Sippy Cup
Feeling like a child in an adult body? Use the “Anything but a Cup” day as an excuse to walk around drinking out of a sippy cup (no spills guaranteed!)
Mailbox
Hygiene concerns aside, this drinker demonstrated admirable brainpower in turning a regular mailbox into a sizable cup substitute.
Tea Kettle
If traditional mugs aren’t your thing, just skip the formality and sip your tea straight from the kettle. It’s bold, it’s hot, and it definitely gets the job done.
Boomwhacker
Boomwhackers are plastic instruments that make sound when struck, but this time, someone used one as a drink container. They’re hollow, colorful, and hilariously impractical.
“No amount of cleaning could convince me to drink out of a boomwhacker [crying emoji],” a concerned commenter joked.
Serving Plate
School staff mean business except on “Anything but a Cup” day. This educator went the extra mile and converted a humble serving plate into a drinking vessel.
Syrup Bottle
At first glance, it looks like the OP is sipping straight from a bottle of Mrs. Butterworth’s. But the drink inside was just tinted to match.
“I think some students thought I was really drinking straight syrup!” she admitted. Mission accomplished.
Clock-Shaped Container
This ultra-creative drinker sipped from a neon-slung, clock-shaped container that proudly read, “It's five o'clock somewhere.”
Halloween-Themed Cup
The spooky season is the best time to get freaky, and no one would bat an eye, whether you throw on your bizarre Halloween costume, munch on oddly-shaped bloody candy, or just sip on your favorite drink from a sinister skull cup.
Coffee Jar (Again)
Sipping coffee from a coffee jar is such a classic move that refuses to get old.
Tissue Box
This Travis Family Homes team member got super creative with her out-of-the-box cup alternative. A genius spacious option when you need an excuse to drink a “little” bit more.
Cooking Pot
Why even bother yourself pouring your hot drink into a cup? Just sip it directly from the pot and risk getting a nasty first-degree lip burn.
Some of the first ones were big and looked cumbersome to drink out to me. Not very practical to take with you.
Some of the first ones were big and looked cumbersome to drink out to me. Not very practical to take with you.