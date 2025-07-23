ADVERTISEMENT

“Anything but a cup” day tosses traditional drinking rules aside and embraces the most outrageous cup alternatives.

There’s one rule: drink from anything that can hold liquid, no matter how bizarre. From industrial-sized containers and weirdly clever hacks to eco-friendly options and potentially hazardous substitutes, the “anything but a cup” party infuses wild creativity into everyday hydration.

Our collection of inventive sippers is as much about the people and personality as what you’re drinking from. Because at the end of the day, it’s about doing it with style.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Rain Boots

Person drinking from a hiking boot using a metal straw, showcasing creative sippers who chose to drink from anything but a cup.

You might think she’s lost it, but drinking from a shoe, aka “doing a shoey,” is a legit party move in Australia (per Times of India). Just make sure the boots are clean. Mostly.

@escobarseducationalemporium Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Piñata

    Man in sunglasses sipping drink from colorful llama-shaped creative sipper outdoors, showcasing unique drinking container idea.

    Forget smashing it open. This llama-shaped party staple got a second life as a drink holder. It’s festive, it’s bizarre, and honestly, it kind of works.

    @the_mfd_1973 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Aquarium

    Woman creatively sipping from a fish tank using a straw, showcasing one of the most creative sippers not using a cup.

    Definitely not FDA-approved, but someone decided to treat their fish tank like a giant tumbler. Points for commitment, maybe not hygiene.

    @mrsgeist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Watering Can

    Woman sipping from a large yellow watering can, showcasing creative sippers who drink from anything but a cup.

    You’ve watered your plants, now it’s your turn. One teacher fully embraced their inner fern and sipped from a watering can.

    @kenziiewenzteacher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Styrofoam Head

    Woman using a striped straw to sip from a foam mannequin head in a creative alternative sipper idea.

    This teacher hit peak #weirdteacher status by sipping straight out of a mannequin head. Her students were confused but ultimately unfazed: “Just another Tuesday.”

    @jenniferpouw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Laundry Detergent Container

    Man creatively sipping from a laundry detergent container in a hallway with lockers, showcasing unique sippers.

    It smells so good you almost want to drink it. Almost. A daring participant made that impulse visual.

    (Don’t worry; the container was repurposed and not refilled.)

    @mcmainmustangs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Plant Pot

    Woman sipping drink through a straw from a bright green bucket, showcasing creative sippers choosing to drink from anything but a cup.

    Imagination is the only limit on “anything but a cup” day. A staffer at UP Education Network got creative with a plastic plant pot, earning cheers and confused stares alike.

    “Safe to say our students were equal parts confused and amused!” the nonprofit shared on Instagram.

    @upeducationnetwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Granola Bars Box

    Person creatively sipping through a straw inserted in a granola bar box instead of using a cup.

    She may be the first person to reengineer a Quaker Chewy Granola Bars box into a functional cup, and honestly, it kind of slaps.

    @upeducationnetwork  Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Electric Kettle

    Man drinking water from a coffee pot, showcasing creative sippers choosing to drink from anything but a cup indoors.

    Low effort, high impact. This sipper skipped the mugs entirely and hydrated straight from the `source: an unplugged electric kettle.

    @upeducationnetwork  Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Baby Formula Can

    Young woman creatively drinking from a baby formula container in a casual indoor setting, showcasing unique sippers.

    This is the ultimate “mom edition” move. A mom brought her empty formula can back into rotation, proving it’s both nostalgic and surprisingly functional.

    @taylorshian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Stuffed Owl

    Man in green shirt creatively sipping drink through straw from colorful plush toy in casual indoor setting

    Possibly the most wholesome entry on the list. A staffer posed with a plush owl turned drink container, and the deadpan expression only made it funnier.

    @forestbrookmiddleschoolgators Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Volleyball

    Woman creatively sipping through a straw from a basketball inside an office hallway, showcasing unique drinking ideas.

    The Gloversville High crew didn’t hold back, busting out a massive flower vase, traffic cone, and even a shoulder bag.

    But the volleyball wins for most unexpected. How they hollowed it remains a mystery.

    @gvilleschools Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Bottle of Body Lotion

    Hand holding a lotion bottle with a red and white striped straw as a creative sipper alternative to a cup.

    “For those that were concerned, I was NOT drinking lotion,” the sipper clarified. “But now that the day is over I can admit it was anything but a cup day!”

    @drscroggins_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Utility Bucket

    Man wearing a colorful shirt drinking with a straw from a large white bucket at his office desk creative sippers idea

    It’s more liquid than anyone should consume, but this industrial bucket was upcycled into a comically oversized “cup.”

    @pitmanbands Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Trash Can

    Woman holding a creative sipper shaped like a pink trash bin with a straw, showcasing unique drinkware outside a window.

    This Barbie came to party and brought a hot pink trash bin to match. A plastic champagne doll riding shotgun is just a cherry on top. 

    @thefoiledplan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Disinfectant Wipes Container

    Woman smiling and drinking from a disinfectant wipes container with a colorful straw in a playful office setting

    Not exactly what you’d hope to drink from, but it certainly turned heads. This True Living container is equally practical and alarming.

    @ves_superheroes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Laboratory Flask

    Woman holding a science beaker with a straw, drinking from an unconventional sipper in a classroom setting.

    “When you're a science teacher and it's Anything But a Cup Day... 2000mL flask, of course!” she wrote, looking delighted with her supersized beaker.

    @browerpowerscience Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Bathtub

    Woman drinking from an outrageously creative sipper shaped like a baby bathtub with a doll and straw outdoors at a party

    Someone took “immersive drinking experience” a little too literally and filled an entire bathtub for the occasion. Not advised, but definitely memorable.

    @mrs_iwat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Pringles Tube

    Hand holding a Pringles can with straws inserted, showcasing creative sippers choosing to drink from anything but a cup.

    Crisps out, drink in. These snack tubes are a recycling headache, but at least this one found new life as a beverage holder.

    @mweeks528's' Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Coffee Jar

    Woman sitting at desk holding a creative sipper using a Nescafe container instead of a cup in a classroom setting

    Call it resourceful or lazy, but using your old coffee jar to sip your brew is genius full-circle energy.

    @m.a.r.i.a_a.n.g.i.e Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Upside-Down Traffic Cone

    Young woman smiling and eating ice cream from a traffic cone, showcasing creative sippers using anything but a cup.

    Eating a cone out of a cone is genius. Bonus points for those who swapped waffle cones for empty Pringles tubes, fortune cookies, or even fresh cannoli shells.

    @kirstenorndorff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Trophy Cup

    Woman sipping drink from a trophy with a straw, surrounded by white balloons, showcasing creative sippers using anything but a cup.

    Straight from the winner’s circle. This sipper turned their hard-earned trophy into the ultimate party chalice.

    @kennyhen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Blood Bag

    Young woman drinking with a straw from a novelty blood bag, showcasing creative sippers using unusual drink containers.

    Today’s vampires stay hydrated with red juice in a fake blood bag. “Don’t worry I won’t bite,” they joked while posing with their unsettling drink pouch.

    @brookekellermann Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Bedside Table Lamp

    Person dressed as Mario sipping a drink through a straw from a lamp base in a decorated party setting with balloons.

    This Super Mario cosplayer showed up to a party with a glowing lamp full of mystery liquid. Weirdly, it works.

    @lootaxriss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Book

    Woman smiling while sipping from a book with a floral cover using a straw, showcasing creative sippers idea.

    One teacher hollowed out a copy of Pride and Prejudice and drank straight from the middle. Hands down, the most literary entry on the list.

    @asheroams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Zip Lock Bag

    Woman smiling at desk drinking from a plastic bag with a straw, showcasing creative sippers using anything but a cup.

    Life is indeed filled with simple joys. Sometimes, sipping water from a zip lock bag is all it takes to smile from ear to ear like this visibly contented teacher.

    @holdenchristianacademy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Hummingbird Feeder

    Woman sipping drink through straw from a creative sipper shaped like a hummingbird feeder, showcasing unique sippers not using cups.

    A feeder for birds turned into a feeder for humans. This colorful drink hack might be the most accidentally brilliant thing on the list.

    @ashleydouglas_626 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Live Plant Pot

    Woman sipping drink using straws from a decorative bucket filled with plants, showcasing creative sippers not using cups.

    This sipper didn’t just choose a leafy pot; they ensured no plants were harmed in their hydration. Green thumbs everywhere approve.

    @kcblondemom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Toilet-Shaped Container

    Person with colorful hair sipping with a metal straw from a creative toilet-shaped drink container, showcasing unique sippers.

    It looks like a toilet because it is one (technically). Gross? Maybe. But it is perfect for breaking the ice or testing stomachs.

    @dottyjoparker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Steam Iron

    Man creatively sipping from an iron using a straw indoors, an example of outrageously creative sippers.

    His brain cells must be wired differently to be this genius.

    @jcr_maegerkingen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Hallowed Pineapple

    Woman sipping from a hollowed-out pineapple with a straw, showcasing creative sippers using anything but a cup.

    Natural beverage containers are a great way to bring the vacation to your dull days. Hollow out the best-looking pineapple at sight and pour in the fruit’s smoothie or any other favorite drink.

    Other fun and fruity cup ideas include coconut, honeydew, cantaloupe, watermelon, and dragonfruit.

    @missannapanda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Ketchup Bottle

    Woman wearing denim jacket drinking from a tomato sauce container showcasing creative sippers who drink from anything but a cup

    Throwing out your empty Heinz bottle is such a waste! After dunking your last chicken nugget in Heinz, it is time to clean and repurpose the surprisingly versatile condiment bottle.

    Use it as a fun bottle of water on an “Anything but a Cup” day or repurpose it into a handy oil dispenser, a pancake batter squeeze bottle, or a homemade sauce storage container.

    @chasing_lytle_rainbows Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Plant Mister

    Woman drinking from a creative sipper made from a vintage glass pump container, showcasing unique drinking alternatives.

    Besides misting your humidity-loving houseplants, a plant mister is a handy beverage container for cooling down.

    @ihavethisthingwithplants91 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Popcorn Bucket

    Woman sipping a drink through a straw from a popcorn container showcasing creative sippers who chose to drink from anything but a cup

    Fun doesn’t have to end when you finish your popcorn. Fill the cleaned bucket with your favorite beverage to cap your outing on a delightful note.

    @bethanyinfirst Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Detergent Container

    Woman smiling and drinking from a Tide detergent bottle using a straw showing creative non-cup sippers.

    There are numerous reusing methods online for empty detergent containers, yet this woman felt the need to sip her drink from one.

    “I might be the reason they [are] putting warning labels on their bottles,” the OP captioned her image.

    Let’s just hope she cleaned this thing extremely well.

    @tiffany.wegener Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Football Helmet 

    Woman drinking from a football helmet using a metal straw, showcasing creative sippers who chose to drink from anything but a cup.

    Nothing says “football fanatic” like sipping drinks from your favorite team’s helmet.

    @teachingintennessee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Spray Bottle

    Woman sipping from a brown bottle with a green straw, showcasing creative sippers who drink from anything but a cup.

    Taking in your liquids from a spray bottle isn't only super creative but also a great way to stay hydrated in sweltering weather.

    @hesdolphins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Gasoline Pump

    A man pouring a drink from a red gas can into a woman’s mouth, showcasing creative sippers using anything but a cup.

    Calling all the party animals: gulping drinks straight out of a gasoline pump is a wild way to blast a party.

    @elishareintjes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Plastic Sippy Cup

    Woman smiling in a classroom holding a baby bottle, showcasing creative sippers who chose to drink from anything but a cup.

    Feeling like a child in an adult body? Use the “Anything but a Cup” day as an excuse to walk around drinking out of a sippy cup (no spills guaranteed!)

    @hesdolphins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Mailbox

    Woman creatively sipping from a Hello Kitty-themed mailbox, showcasing unique sippers who use anything but a cup.

    Hygiene concerns aside, this drinker demonstrated admirable brainpower in turning a regular mailbox into a sizable cup substitute.

    @finishedgoodsbrewwerks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Tea Kettle

    Smiling woman holding a large metal kettle to drink from, showcasing creative sippers choosing anything but a cup.

    If traditional mugs aren’t your thing, just skip the formality and sip your tea straight from the kettle. It’s bold, it’s hot, and it definitely gets the job done.

    @ashleyparkeagles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Boomwhacker

    Woman sips from a creative oversized yellow object, showcasing unique drinking ideas beyond traditional cups.

    Boomwhackers are plastic instruments that make sound when struck, but this time, someone used one as a drink container. They’re hollow, colorful, and hilariously impractical.

    “No amount of cleaning could convince me to drink out of a boomwhacker [crying emoji],” a concerned commenter joked.

    @hornchica42 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Serving Plate 

    Man drinking from a metal bowl, showcasing creative sippers choosing to drink from anything but a cup in an office setting.

    School staff mean business except on “Anything but a Cup” day. This educator went the extra mile and converted a humble serving plate into a drinking vessel.

    @hesdolphins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Syrup Bottle

    Person with colorful hair sipping from a syrup bottle using a straw, showcasing creative sippers choosing alternatives to cups.

    At first glance, it looks like the OP is sipping straight from a bottle of Mrs. Butterworth’s. But the drink inside was just tinted to match.

    “I think some students thought I was really drinking straight syrup!” she admitted. Mission accomplished.

    @portlandraidersart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Clock-Shaped Container 

    Young woman sipping through a straw from an unusual container at a party, showcasing creative sippers drinking from anything but a cup.

    This ultra-creative drinker sipped from a neon-slung, clock-shaped container that proudly read, “It's five o'clock somewhere.”

    @duudeitspino Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Halloween-Themed Cup

    Person holding a skull-decorated bowl with a blue straw, showcasing creative sippers choosing to drink from anything but a cup.

    The spooky season is the best time to get freaky, and no one would bat an eye, whether you throw on your bizarre Halloween costume, munch on oddly-shaped bloody candy, or just sip on your favorite drink from a sinister skull cup.

    @forestbrookmiddleschoolgators Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Coffee Jar (Again)

    Woman drinking with a straw from a reused Folgers coffee jar in an office, showing creative sippers using anything but a cup.

    Sipping coffee from a coffee jar is such a classic move that refuses to get old.

    @ves_superheroes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Tissue Box

    Woman drinking creatively from a tissue box using a pink straw against a motivational wall background, showcasing unique sippers.

    This Travis Family Homes team member got super creative with her out-of-the-box cup alternative. A genius spacious option when you need an excuse to drink a “little” bit more.

    @travis_familyhomes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Cooking Pot

    Person drinking from a pot handle, showing creative sippers who chose to drink from anything but a cup.

    Why even bother yourself pouring your hot drink into a cup? Just sip it directly from the pot and risk getting a nasty first-degree lip burn.

    @profemacerhs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!