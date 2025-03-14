Anthony Mackie Tops "Captain America" Controversy With Bold Views On Masculinity

ADVERTISEMENT

The Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie has once again gotten mixed reactions from fans due to his views on masculinity.  

Mackie was also recently criticized for his comments suggesting that the term ‘America’ should not be a primary representation of the iconic comic book hero Captain America.

    Anthony Mackie said, “We’ve been living through the dea*h of the American male”

    Anthony Mackie in a suit at "Captain America" event, sharing views on masculinity.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporte/Getty Images,

    During a recent podcast appearance on The Pivot, the actor said, “In the past 20 years, we’ve been living through the dea*h of the American male. They have literally k*lled masculinity in our homes [and] in our communities, for one reason or another.”

    Though he didn’t explain what his clear depiction of masculinity is, Mackie added, “So, for me, that idea of American masculinity is very different.” 

    Mackie shared that his idea of “American masculinity” is different

    Man in superhero costume holding a shield, representing bold views on masculinity and Captain America controversy.

    Image credits: Marvel Entertainment

    Saying that he is raising his sons in a way that defies this trend, Mackie shared that he teaches his sons to always say thank you, open doors for women, and take care of their mom. “So, for me, that idea of American masculinity is very different,” Mackie shared.

    “My oldest gets it, my 15-year-old. Once you get one that’s right, he’s going to straighten the other ones out,” the actor added.

    The actor said he is raising his sons to be “men”

    Anthony Mackie's statement on Captain America role, expressing pride and respect for universal hero traits.

    Image credits: anthonymackie

    “They will always be men and that’s always since they were two years old. Every time I left for a job I’d tell my 15-year-old, ‘You’re the man of the house. You make sure these doors are locked every night, this alarm is on, you text me or you call me every night before you go to bed and you wake up.’ Because we’re men,” he said.

    “I keep my boys humble. My boys have never had a pair of Jordans… you could be the biggest star in the world but do not let me catch you being stupid,” he continued. 

    Mackie’s comments about masculinity received mixed reactions on social media

    Anthony Mackie discusses masculinity, wearing a black jacket with decorative background elements.

    Image credits: The Pivot Podcast

    Mackie’s remarks on the hot topic led to mixed reactions on social media. While some praised the actor for the way he’s bringing up his children, others criticized him for claiming there are set rules for masculinity.

    One user who agreed with Mackie said his comment highlighted that “there’s a clear difference between masculinity and toxic masculinity,” praising him as a “great role model.” 

    Another added, “He’s respecting masculinity properly.” Another noted, “I thought this was gonna be some pathetic alpha male bs but he’s literally just saying he wants his sons to be good people.”

    However, one user disagreed with the actor: “Saying ‘de*th of American male’ makes it sound like he is against feminism.” 

    Another shared, “You can teach your sons to be strong men without making them emotionally unavailable and making them think that showing emotion and vulnerability is a sign of weakness and femininity. If men weren’t meant to have emotions, they wouldn’t.”

    Mackie was previously under fire for his controversial comments on Captain America

    Image credits: Marvel Entertainment

    This is not Mackie’s first controversial statement.

    In January, the Captain America: Brave New World star sparked a viral discussion among particularly patriotic Marvel fans with his perspective on the iconic superhero, saying, “Captain America represents a lot of different things and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations. It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity.”

    His comments were quickly criticized by fans to the point where Mackie had to clarify in a further post. He added, “I’m a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like Cap is the honor of a lifetime. I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. Cap has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to.”

    Online users commented on Mackie’s statements about masculinity

