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What happens when a necromancer decides that conquering the world sounds like far too much work? In Ryan Roberts’ comic series, “Bonebag Comics,” the answer is simple: he takes on odd jobs, deals with everyday inconveniences, and tries to navigate life alongside his overly enthusiastic assistant, Grimm. Bored Panda previously featured Bonebag and Grimm’s bizarre adventures, and now we’re returning to Ryan’s wonderfully strange world with another collection of comics. It’s a delightfully unusual premise that turns familiar situations into supernatural comedy.

The series has been entertaining readers since 2012 with self-contained strips that combine fantasy, horror, and lighthearted humor. Rather than embarking on epic quests or terrifying adventures, Bonebag and Grimm find themselves facing awkward encounters, mundane problems, and ridiculous situations that feel surprisingly relatable, even though dark magic is involved. Ryan’s clean art style, expressive characters, and clever punchlines make the comics easy to enjoy, whether you have followed the series for years or are discovering it for the first time. Bonebag may be a necromancer, but his frustrations are often very human, while Grimm’s endless enthusiasm tends to create even more chaos than the problems they are attempting to solve.

Scroll down to see Bonebag and Grimm’s latest adventures, upvote the comics you enjoyed most, and let us know in the comments which one made you laugh the hardest.

More info: Instagram | bonebagcomics.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A comic depicting the absurd daily life of a necromancer and his assistant performing an exorcism for overdue rent.

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    #2

    A comic depicting a necromancer and assistant interrupting a ditch witch's spa day for help, part of their daily life.

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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For anyone who's unfamiliar, a Ditch Witch is also the name for a piece of machinery used to dig - that's right - ditches. I've seen a few of 'em in my time.

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    #3

    A necromancer and his assistant in a job interview at a hospital in absurd daily life comics.

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You think hospitals don't need necromancers?

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    #4

    A necromancer and his assistant helping a boy with monster infestations under his bed, leading to a bidding war.

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    #5

    A necromancer capturing a soul in a painting, making the assistant practically immortal.

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    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Heh, looks like the art style from that old "Stickin' Around" cartoon. I still sometimes yell "ew, what's that funky smell?!" thanks to that show.

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    #6

    A necromancer and his assistant dealing with a mischievous bird after the assistant drinks potions.

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    #7

    A comic highlighting the absurd daily life of a necromancer and his assistant in a cafe, complaining about coffee and podcasts.

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    #8

    A necromancer and his assistant playing a card game, showing the assistant's frustration as the necromancer wins.

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    #9

    A comic depicting the absurd daily life of a necromancer and his assistant discussing boring snacks.

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    #10

    The necromancer and his assistant trying to retrieve a secret cookie recipe from Granny Anne's grave.

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    #11

    A necromancer artist creating art with his assistant using intense physical discipline.

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    #12

    A necromancer and assistant encounter an allergic reaction to shellfish, part of their absurd daily life.

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    #13

    A comic strip showing a necromancer and assistant discussing plans for a game night, an absurd daily life scene.

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    #14

    The daily life of a necromancer and his assistant getting a drink at Pete's Bar.

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    #15

    A necromancer's assistant multiplies into many smaller creatures after getting wet, surprising the necromancer.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    The daily life of a necromancer's assistant, depicted as bored and slowly turning into a skeleton.

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    #17

    A comic illustrating the absurd daily life of a necromancer and his assistant dealing with a plumbing issue involving tentacles.

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    #18

    A comic showing the absurd daily life of a necromancer and his assistant looking into a magical mirror and reflections.

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    #19

    A necromancer and assistant share a joke about demons at the gym, highlighting their daily life.

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    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG I own that exact skull mug! It was part of a Halloween sale.

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    #20

    A necromancer and his assistant discover powerful magic alternatives in their absurd daily life.

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    #21

    A necromancer and his assistant summon a ghost during their absurd daily life comics.

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    #22

    A necromancer and his assistant trying to slim down through absurd daily life exercise comics.

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    #23

    Absurd daily life of a necromancer and his assistant brainstorming villain names.

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    #24

    Absurd daily life of a necromancer and his assistant having a relaxing morning, interrupted by a bird.

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    #25

    Absurd daily life of a necromancer transforming into a friendly assistant.

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    #26

    Absurd daily life of a necromancer assistant learning to swim, with his necromancer friend.

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    #27

    Absurd daily life of a necromancer and his assistant, a skeleton, unsure about his many hands.

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    #28

    A necromancer stands outside a spooky house as a cat offers him a cursed item. Daily life of a necromancer comic.

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    #29

    A necromancer and assistant comic shows the necromancer using a bird amulet to understand crows singing a song.

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    #30

    Daily life of a necromancer and assistant comic: necromancer celebrates 30k followers, assistant owes a foot massage.

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    #31

    An absurd daily life of a necromancer comic: a creature trapped in a dark dungeon for years, then sees giant monsters.

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    #32

    A necromancer and assistant comic shows a remote lost for years but only minutes. Daily life of a necromancer comic.

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    #33

    A comic strip about a necromancer and assistant dealing with mimics, a glimpse into their absurd daily life.

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    #34

    An absurd daily life of a necromancer and assistant comic, where the assistant travels through time to find a lost remote.

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    #35

    A necromancer and assistant comic, illustrating the assistant fighting a dog, humorously ending with the assistant as an organ donor.

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    #36

    A comic depicting the daily life of a necromancer and his assistant, sharing coffee and donuts.

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    #37

    A necromancer and his assistant discuss the absurd daily life of having no day jobs.

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    #38

    A comic illustrating a necromancer being questioned in a hospital, depicting his absurd daily life.

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    #39

    A necromancer and assistant comic, showing the duo unboxing a can of nuts that contains a coral snake.

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    #40

    A comic depicting a necromancer and his assistant checking a venomous potion, reflecting their absurd daily life.

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    #41

    A comic showing a necromancer and assistant exchanging a joke, highlighting their absurd daily life.

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    #42

    A comic featuring a necromancer and assistant interacting with a wizard, showcasing their absurd daily life.

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    #43

    An absurd daily life of a necromancer and his assistant comic, showing the assistant receiving mail and having a delicate sniffer.

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    #44

    A necromancer and assistant comic, depicting the woman yelling at the assistant who is a frog eating salad.

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    #45

    A comic panel of a necromancer and his assistant realizing they drew on the wrong layer.

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    #46

    A comic panel featuring a necromancer telling a joke to his assistant about a zombie feeling rotten.

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    #47

    A six-panel comic showing the absurd daily life of a necromancer and his assistant summoning a viking.

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    #48

    A six-panel comic strip depicting the absurd daily life of a necromancer and his assistant solving a mystery.

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    #49

    A four-panel comic illustrating the absurd daily life of a necromancer and his assistant with a mail carrier.

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