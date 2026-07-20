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What happens when a necromancer decides that conquering the world sounds like far too much work? In Ryan Roberts’ comic series, “Bonebag Comics,” the answer is simple: he takes on odd jobs, deals with everyday inconveniences, and tries to navigate life alongside his overly enthusiastic assistant, Grimm. Bored Panda previously featured Bonebag and Grimm’s bizarre adventures, and now we’re returning to Ryan’s wonderfully strange world with another collection of comics. It’s a delightfully unusual premise that turns familiar situations into supernatural comedy.

The series has been entertaining readers since 2012 with self-contained strips that combine fantasy, horror, and lighthearted humor. Rather than embarking on epic quests or terrifying adventures, Bonebag and Grimm find themselves facing awkward encounters, mundane problems, and ridiculous situations that feel surprisingly relatable, even though dark magic is involved. Ryan’s clean art style, expressive characters, and clever punchlines make the comics easy to enjoy, whether you have followed the series for years or are discovering it for the first time. Bonebag may be a necromancer, but his frustrations are often very human, while Grimm’s endless enthusiasm tends to create even more chaos than the problems they are attempting to solve.

Scroll down to see Bonebag and Grimm’s latest adventures, upvote the comics you enjoyed most, and let us know in the comments which one made you laugh the hardest.

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