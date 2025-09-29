ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Blackwell is a storyteller at heart, and for him, photography is a way to capture the incredible diversity of life around us. While his career spans creative direction and major campaigns for global brands, his passion for photography goes beyond commercial work – especially when it comes to the natural world.

In this post, we’d like to share Kevin’s stunning animal photography, showcasing birds, snakes, insects, and other fascinating creatures. From tiny details to dramatic close-ups, each image reflects his eye for composition, patience, and the unexpected moments that make wildlife truly captivating.

Scroll down to explore a collection of Kevin’s images we’ve selected for you today, and let us know which shot impresses you the most.

More info: kevinblackwelldesign.com | Instagram | linkedin.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Close-up of a small ant on the red tip of a matchstick, showcasing detailed animal photography by Kevin Blackwell.

kevinblackwellphoto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Close-up of a white egret walking in shallow water with reeds in the background, showcasing perfectly captured animal details.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Close-up of a yellow snake coiled around a green branch showcasing detailed scales in animal photography.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Close-up of a green caterpillar hanging from a stem in a perfectly captured animal photograph by Kevin Blackwell.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Close-up of a brightly colored red, black, and white snake coiled against a black background, showcasing animal details.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Close-up of a white cobra snake with detailed scales and extended hood, showcasing animal close-up photography.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Close-up of a tiny frog perched on the edge of a coin, showcasing detailed animal features in sharp focus.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Close-up of a vibrant yellow and black poison dart frog showcasing detailed patterns in animal photography.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Two colorful birds perched closely on a branch, showcasing perfectly captured close-ups of animals.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Bright yellow snake coiled on green stem with mouth open, a close-up shot highlighting detailed animal scales.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Close-up of a patterned salamander on a reflective black surface, showcasing animal details in nature photography.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Close-up of a vibrant green frog on a leaf, showcasing detailed textures in perfectly captured animal photography.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Close-up of a brown patterned frog on a green leaf, perfectly captured in detailed animal photography.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Close-up of a colorful hummingbird perched on a branch, showcasing detailed feathers in perfect animal photography.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Close-up of an orange and brown salamander with black spots on a black background, showcasing detailed animal features.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Close-up of a spotted salamander with yellow markings on glossy black skin showcasing animal details by Kevin Blackwell.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Close-up of a shiny dark salamander with blue markings on a reflective black surface, captured in animal photography.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Close-up of a vibrant green snake coiled on a black background, showcasing detailed animal scales and texture.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Vibrant close-up of an iridescent green and blue insect resting on a branch, showcasing detailed textures and colors.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Close-up of a brown frog with detailed textured skin and reflective eyes perfectly captured in natural light.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Close-up of a black and white lizard featuring detailed skin texture in a perfectly captured animal photograph.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Close-up of a snake with detailed scales and bright orange eyes, showcasing perfectly captured animal photography.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Close-up of a vibrant green frog with golden eyes on a leaf, showcasing perfectly captured animal details by Kevin Blackwell.

    kevinblackwellphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!