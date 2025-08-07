ADVERTISEMENT

If you love comics that are funny, emotional, and a little bit spicy, then you're going to enjoy the work of Basurita. They're a comic artist who draws animal characters living like humans—think foxes driving cars, paying taxes, and dealing with everyday drama. Their stories are based on real-life moments, especially from their own relationships and friendships, making them feel both personal and relatable.

Basurita’s style is goofy, expressive, and full of charm. Whether you’re laughing at a grilled cheese joke or getting hit with some unexpected feelings, their comics offer a little bit of everything. Keep reading for a fresh set of their latest work!

More info: Instagram | x.com | patreon.com | ko-fi.com