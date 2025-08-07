ADVERTISEMENT

If you love comics that are funny, emotional, and a little bit spicy, then you're going to enjoy the work of Basurita. They're a comic artist who draws animal characters living like humans—think foxes driving cars, paying taxes, and dealing with everyday drama. Their stories are based on real-life moments, especially from their own relationships and friendships, making them feel both personal and relatable.

Basurita’s style is goofy, expressive, and full of charm. Whether you’re laughing at a grilled cheese joke or getting hit with some unexpected feelings, their comics offer a little bit of everything. Keep reading for a fresh set of their latest work!

More info: Instagram | x.com | patreon.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Animal comic showing a humorous kitchen scene capturing the chaos of being human with two anthropomorphic characters.

trashcamell Report

Basurita’s comics stand out because of how real they feel, even if the characters are animals. Many of their ideas come straight from everyday conversations. “Sometimes I’ll be chatting with friends and have to be like ‘Oh, this is a good comic,’” the artist shared in an interview. This spontaneous approach makes their work feel honest and fresh.
    #2

    Animal comics showing a dog and fox in a humorous scene capturing the chaos of being human in four-panel artwork.

    trashcamell Report

    #3

    Animal comics capturing the chaos of being human with emotional moments between a dog and a fox gift exchange.

    trashcamell Report

    Basurita's characters might be foxes or other animals, but they show a wide range of emotions that people instantly connect with. The artist explained, “I really like cartoons, so my facial expressions can be really goofy... It helps to also make the facial expression with my face as I draw.” That playful energy comes through in every panel.
    #4

    This Artist Illustrates Animals Living Like Humans—and The Howling Truth Is Hilarious (New Pics)

    trashcamell Report

    #5

    Comic strip featuring animal characters humorously capturing the chaotic moments of being human in daily life.

    trashcamell Report

    “I started my comic series during the pandemic... the most rewarding thing is that people like my work and actually remember small little Easter eggs,” Basurita wrote. Fans remembering tiny details months later has meant a lot to them.
    #6

    Animal comics humor showing two characters arguing over snacks, capturing the chaos of human relationships and emotions.

    trashcamell Report

    #7

    Animal comics depicting chaotic and humorous moments of anthropomorphic characters at a dinner table.

    trashcamell Report

    Living in Los Angeles and growing up in New Jersey also influences their work. The artist mentioned, “I think a few comics are very LA-centric, like the one about parking validation.” That mix of East Coast roots and West Coast life gives Basurita's comics a unique tone—equal parts relatable, quirky, and heartfelt.
    #8

    Animal comics depicting chaotic, humorous interactions between a hot dog costume character and a pink bat.

    trashcamell Report

    #9

    Animal comics capturing the chaos of being human showing a funny pun shared between anthropomorphic characters at school.

    trashcamell Report

    #10

    Animal comics showing anthropomorphic characters in a humorous dating scene capturing the chaos of being human.

    trashcamell Report

    #11

    Animal comics featuring two anthropomorphic characters capturing the humor and chaos of daily human life moments.

    trashcamell Report

    #12

    Animal comics showing chaotic and emotional moments between anthropomorphic characters expressing love and concern.

    trashcamell Report

    #13

    Anthropomorphic animal comic capturing the chaos of being human with social media break and relationship humor.

    trashcamell Report

    #14

    Two animal comics characters debate the chaos of grilled cheese versus melt sandwiches in a humorous comic strip.

    trashcamell Report

    #15

    Animal comics depicting a nervous dog on stage with other animals reacting, capturing the chaos of being human.

    trashcamell Report

    #16

    Animal comic strip showing two characters, a tired fox and a cat with glasses, humorously capturing human chaos.

    trashcamell Report

    #17

    Animal comic panels showing anthropomorphic characters discussing chaos caused by a clumsy friend with sound effects in the background.

    trashcamell Report

    #18

    Animal comics depicting a humorous conversation capturing the chaos and complexity of human family dynamics and identity.

    trashcamell Report

    #19

    Animal comics illustrating the chaos of being human through two wolves representing inner emotions and conflict.

    trashcamell Report

    #20

    Anthropomorphic animal comics humorously depicting the chaos of being human through relatable dialogue and situations.

    trashcamell Report

    #21

    Animal comics showing a character reacting emotionally to a compliment about their long hair in a humorous scene.

    trashcamell Report

    #22

    Animal comics depicting humorous sibling chaos with two characters in a colorful, cartoon-style comic strip.

    trashcamell Report

    #23

    Animal comic showing a dog licking a cat’s face, capturing the chaos of being human with humor and cute expressions.

    trashcamell Report

    #24

    Animal comics depicting dogs and foxes in a humorous conversation capturing the chaos of being human emotions.

    trashcamell Report

    #25

    Animal comics showing a pink creature asking for a date, rejected by a gray character, capturing human social chaos.

    trashcamell Report

    #26

    Animal comics depicting playful and relatable moments that capture the chaos of being human.

    trashcamell Report

    #27

    Animal comics depicting the chaos of being human with characters humorously discussing relaxing and chilling moments.

    trashcamell Report

    #28

    Animal comics depict the chaos of being human with expressive characters and heartfelt moments in a colorful comic strip.

    trashcamell Report

    #29

    Animal comics humorously capturing the chaos of being human with relatable shower and social situations.

    trashcamell Report

    #30

    Animal comics capturing human chaos with two characters in a humorous conversation about guts being rearranged.

    trashcamell Report

    #31

    Animal comics showing characters humorously discussing environmental concerns about ice and microplastics.

    trashcamell Report

    #32

    Animal comics humorously capturing the chaos of human struggles with back pain and mysterious bags in four-panel cartoon style.

    trashcamell Report

    #33

    Animal comics depicting anthropomorphic characters capturing the chaos and humor of being human in daily life situations.

    trashcamell Report

    #34

    Animal comics humorously capture the chaos of being human through expressive characters and relatable social tropes.

    trashcamell Report

    #35

    Animal comics humorously capture the chaos of being human through playful and relatable anthropomorphic characters.

    trashcamell Report

    #36

    Animal comics depicting humorous chaos of being human with magical dust, gender mix-up, and identity confusion in colorful panels.

    trashcamell Report

    #37

    Animal comics showing a skunk and rabbit in a humorous argument capturing the chaos of being human in four panels.

    trashcamell Report

    #38

    Animal comics humorously depicting the chaos of dating struggles through talking insect and animal characters at a computer.

    trashcamell Report

    #39

    Four-panel animal comic captures the chaos of being human through humorous anthropomorphic character interactions.

    trashcamell Report

    #40

    Anthropomorphic animal comics humorously capturing the chaos of human traits and secret pockets in daily life.

    trashcamell Report

    #41

    Anthropomorphic animal comic panels depicting humorous chaos in everyday human situations with playful characters and dialogue.

    trashcamell Report

    #42

    Comic panels showing an anxious fox encountering a werewolf, humorously capturing the chaos of being human in animal comics.

    trashcamell Report

    #43

    Animal comic shows a dog in a Santa hat holding a gift, capturing the chaos humor of being human during Christmas.

    trashcamell Report

    #44

    Animal comics depicting chaotic human situations with anthropomorphic characters struggling to fit in and navigate daily life.

    trashcamell Report

    #45

    Animal comics depicting two anthropomorphic characters humorously discussing family visits and personal revelations.

    trashcamell Report

    #46

    Animal comic panels showing a fox and dog discussing feeling old despite college and youth with humor and relatable chaos.

    trashcamell Report

    #47

    Animal comics showing anthropomorphic characters capturing the chaos of being human with humor and relatable job interview scenes.

    trashcamell Report

    #48

    Comic strip of two animals humorously capturing the chaos of being human with a growling tummy scene.

    trashcamell Report

    #49

    Animal comics capturing the chaos of being human with a film crew scene and humorous character interactions.

    trashcamell Report

    #50

    Animal comics showing playful interaction and unexpected reactions capturing the chaos of being human in a humorous way.

    trashcamell Report

    #51

    Comic strip featuring animal characters capturing the chaos of being human with humor and relatable situations.

    trashcamell Report

    #52

    Animal comics depicting the chaos of being human with a skunk and fox in a conversation about a forgotten jacket.

    trashcamell Report

    #53

    Animal comics humor with two cartoon animals joking about YouTube hyperfixations, capturing the chaos of being human.

    trashcamell Report

    #54

    Animal comics capturing the chaos of being human with shy and playful moments between anthropomorphic characters.

    trashcamell Report

    #55

    Animal comics scene showing anthropomorphic characters humorously discussing deer with playful expressions and dialogue.

    trashcamell Report

    #56

    Animal comics capturing the chaos of being human with humorous characters and unexpected dialogue about shrines and warranties.

    trashcamell Report

    #57

    Animal comics portraying the chaos of being human with humorous dialogue between a fox and a pilot in a cockpit.

    trashcamell Report

    #58

    Animal comics depicting the chaos of being human with characters discussing gender and tolerance in a humorous scene.

    trashcamell Report

    #59

    Animal comic panels showing two anthropomorphic animals humorously capturing the chaos of being human in a casual outdoor setting.

    trashcamell Report

    #60

    Animal comics humorously capture the chaotic and relatable moments of being human through anthropomorphic characters.

    trashcamell Report

    #61

    Animal comic characters humorously capturing the chaos of human shopping with playful dialogue and expressions.

    trashcamell Report

    #62

    Comic panels showing a twist on Little Red Riding Hood with animal characters capturing the chaos of being human.

    trashcamell Report

