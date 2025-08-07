62 Times These Animal Comics Captured The Chaos Of Being Human (New Pics)Interview With Artist
If you love comics that are funny, emotional, and a little bit spicy, then you're going to enjoy the work of Basurita. They're a comic artist who draws animal characters living like humans—think foxes driving cars, paying taxes, and dealing with everyday drama. Their stories are based on real-life moments, especially from their own relationships and friendships, making them feel both personal and relatable.
Basurita’s style is goofy, expressive, and full of charm. Whether you’re laughing at a grilled cheese joke or getting hit with some unexpected feelings, their comics offer a little bit of everything. Keep reading for a fresh set of their latest work!
More info: Instagram | x.com | patreon.com | ko-fi.com
Basurita’s comics stand out because of how real they feel, even if the characters are animals. Many of their ideas come straight from everyday conversations. “Sometimes I’ll be chatting with friends and have to be like ‘Oh, this is a good comic,’” the artist shared in an interview. This spontaneous approach makes their work feel honest and fresh.
Basurita's characters might be foxes or other animals, but they show a wide range of emotions that people instantly connect with. The artist explained, “I really like cartoons, so my facial expressions can be really goofy... It helps to also make the facial expression with my face as I draw.” That playful energy comes through in every panel.
“I started my comic series during the pandemic... the most rewarding thing is that people like my work and actually remember small little Easter eggs,” Basurita wrote. Fans remembering tiny details months later has meant a lot to them.
Living in Los Angeles and growing up in New Jersey also influences their work. The artist mentioned, “I think a few comics are very LA-centric, like the one about parking validation.” That mix of East Coast roots and West Coast life gives Basurita's comics a unique tone—equal parts relatable, quirky, and heartfelt.