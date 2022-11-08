Animals Are Not Products (6 Pics)

I am Nizar Ben Fadhel, a graphic designer from Tunisia, I am very interested in pets and wild animals, and I love their formation and beautiful specificities. Each of these beautiful creatures has its own characteristic and value in our life and our planet.

These wonderful creatures are neither for sale, nor for purchase, nor for consumption, and in this context falls this artistic work that I made to make society aware of their value and importance in our lives.

I adapted this artwork to many products that can be used in your daily life, so if you are one of the people who support this idea and like the design, you can support me by purchasing these products through my Redbubble shop: Nizouvip

More info: redbubble.com

Bears are not products

Wolves are not products

Sloths are not products

Lions are not products

Cows are not products

Red Pandas are not products