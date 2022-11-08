Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Animals Are Not Products (6 Pics)
12points
User submission
Animals, Design5 hours ago

Animals Are Not Products (6 Pics)

Nizar Ben Fadhel
Community member

I am Nizar Ben Fadhel, a graphic designer from Tunisia, I am very interested in pets and wild animals, and I love their formation and beautiful specificities. Each of these beautiful creatures has its own characteristic and value in our life and our planet.

These wonderful creatures are neither for sale, nor for purchase, nor for consumption, and in this context falls this artistic work that I made to make society aware of their value and importance in our lives.

I adapted this artwork to many products that can be used in your daily life, so if you are one of the people who support this idea and like the design, you can support me by purchasing these products through my Redbubble shop: Nizouvip

More info: redbubble.com

Bears are not products

Animals Are Not Products (6 Pics)

Wolves are not products

Animals Are Not Products (6 Pics)

Sloths are not products

Animals Are Not Products (6 Pics)

Lions are not products

Animals Are Not Products (6 Pics)

Cows are not products

Animals Are Not Products (6 Pics)

Red Pandas are not products

Animals Are Not Products (6 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Nizar Ben Fadhel
Nizar Ben Fadhel
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda