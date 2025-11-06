ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs barking at mail carriers is something most of us have seen or heard about—but not all dogs and mailmen are enemies. In fact, one mailman from Guaratinguetá, São Paulo, Brazil, is proving the exact opposite. His name is Angelo Cristiano Da Silva Antunes, better known online as the “Animal-friendly Postman.” Every day on his delivery route, he meets dogs (and other animals), wins their trust, and captures adorable moments that show how kindness can change even the oldest stereotypes.

Antunes’ Instagram is full of photos of wagging tails, happy faces, and new furry friendships. With each picture, he reminds people that patience, love, and respect can turn fear into friendship. His gentle approach not only brings smiles to people online but also makes life brighter for the animals he meets.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Mailman smiling and holding a happy fluffy dog, showing the bond between the mailman and dogs on his route.

carteiroamigodosanimais

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Besides sharing these joyful moments on the Internet, Antunes also uses his Instagram to help animals in need. When he finds sick, injured, or abandoned pets, he posts their stories and organizes fundraising campaigns to pay for their medical treatments. With the support of his followers, he has already helped rescue and care for hundreds of animals and raised thousands of reais for their recovery. His kindness and love for animals have touched people all over Brazil and beyond.
    #2

    Mailman smiling and playing with a friendly golden retriever, showing the bond between mail carrier and dogs on route.
    Mailman smiling and playing with a friendly golden retriever, showing the bond between mail carrier and dogs on route.
    Mailman smiling and playing with a friendly golden retriever, showing the bond between mail carrier and dogs on route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Mailman smiling as a large dog leans through gate bars, showing the bond between mailman and dog on his route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    Since he was a child, Antunes had always admired mail carriers. “Since I was a child, I admired the mail carriers who delivered letters to my home. My mother always gave them gifts, like wine or champagne, at the end of the year,” he shared. “When I grew up, I didn't think twice about pursuing a career as a mailman.” Combining that lifelong dream with his love for animals came naturally to him. “Being an animal lover, I decided to make my work even more enjoyable by connecting with the dogs on my route.”
    #4

    Mailman smiling with a large dog, showing their close friendship during his daily dog-friendly delivery route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Mailman smiling and posing with a fluffy white dog, showing friendship on his delivery route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The mailman understands why dogs bark at mail carriers—it’s in their nature to protect their homes. But instead of avoiding them, Antunes chooses patience and kindness. “Dogs often bark at mail carriers because their job is to protect their territory. But as I love animals, I made it my mission to win them over. By approaching them gently, petting them, or snapping a photo or video, I build a bond. This makes the workday happier not only for me but also for the animals—many of whom now eagerly wait for me to arrive for some affection and attention.”

    #6

    Mailman in yellow uniform happily hugging a friendly dog on his delivery route outside on the pavement.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Mailman smiling and holding a brown dog, showcasing the bond between mailman and dogs on his route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Antunes says every friendship with a dog takes time and respect. “Dogs are just doing their job by protecting their homes. I approach them with respect and affection. I have my own special way of connecting with them, although it can take some time with certain dogs. With patience and care, I always manage to earn their trust.”

    One of his most touching experiences was with a street dog named Cabrita. “Seven years ago, Cabrita was a street dog who seemed to be the leader of a group of dogs that often chased me. Realizing she was the alpha, I started trying to win her over. Slowly, she began to respond to my affection, and we became friends. Once Cabrita trusted me, the other three dogs did too! Today, Cabrita lives in a loving home, which makes me so happy.”

    #8

    Mailman wearing yellow and blue uniform happily hugging a friendly black and white dog on his route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Mailman smiling closely with a black and white dog, showing their strong friendship on his delivery route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The response to his work online has been heartwarming, and Antunes is grateful for the positivity. “It feels amazing to see people appreciating these moments. It hasn't really changed the way I work, but it has motivated me to keep spreading kindness toward animals and showing how a little love and respect can make a big difference.” He also hopes to inspire others to treat animals with more compassion. “Always respect the animals. Show them you want to be friends, and never mistreat them. Over time, they'll trust you and understand you're just there to do your job.”

    #10

    Mailman in uniform sitting in yellow car smiling with small dog on his route, showing friendship with every dog.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Mailman wearing mask hugging a dog close, showing a strong bond and friendship on his delivery route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Mailman in uniform kneeling and hugging a large white dog, showing a friendly bond on his delivery route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Mailman smiling with a dog leaning through metal bars, showing friendship on his delivery route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Happy dog peeking through green gate while being petted by mailman, showing bond between mailman and dogs on route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Mailman wearing a Santa hat smiling and cuddling with a brown dog resting its head on a metal gate on his route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Mailman smiling next to a happy golden retriever, showing friendship with dogs on his delivery route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Mailman hugging a happy black dog on his route, showing the special bond between the mailman and every dog.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Mailman wearing yellow uniform smiling and petting a happy black dog outdoors on his delivery route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Mailman wearing blue cap and sunglasses smiling while petting a friendly dog on his delivery route outdoors.
    Mailman wearing blue cap and sunglasses smiling while petting a friendly dog on his delivery route outdoors.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Mailman smiling and holding a fluffy white dog, showcasing friendship with dogs on his mail route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Mailman smiling with a fluffy white dog, showing the strong bond between the mailman and dogs on his route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Mailman in yellow uniform happily hugging a black and tan dog, showing bond with dogs on his route.
    Mailman in yellow uniform happily hugging a black and tan dog, showing bond with dogs on his route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Mailman wearing sunglasses smiling and hugging a brown dog, showing the bond of best friends on his dog route.
    Mailman wearing sunglasses smiling and hugging a brown dog, showing the bond of best friends on his dog route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Mailman wearing yellow uniform smiling and hugging a happy dog on his delivery route outdoors.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Mailman smiling and greeting a friendly dog through a white gate, showing the bond between mailman and dogs on his route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Mailman smiling with a black and white dog showing friendship on his daily delivery route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Mailman wearing a red hat smiling and holding a small dog while standing outdoors near a fence on his route.
    Mailman wearing a red hat smiling and holding a small dog while standing outdoors near a fence on his route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Mailman in yellow and blue uniform sitting on a bench, happily holding two friendly dogs on his delivery route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Mailman smiling and hugging a large dog, showing friendship and bond during his delivery route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Mailman smiling closely with a friendly dog, showing their bond on his mail delivery route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Mailman smiling with a friendly mixed-breed dog showing bond between mail carrier and dogs on his route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Mailman wearing blue hat and sunglasses smiling while holding a happy small dog on his delivery route outdoors.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Close-up of a dog being gently held by the mailman who’s best friends with every dog on his route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Mailman smiling while a black dog affectionately nuzzles his face during a friendly moment on his route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Mailman sitting on a bench outdoors, smiling and holding two dogs, showing his bond with dogs on his route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Mailman in a yellow and blue jacket holding a small curly white dog, showing their friendly bond on his route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Mailman smiling and posing with a happy white dog, showcasing his friendly bond with dogs on his route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Mailman happily surrounded by friendly dogs on his route, sitting and bonding with them outdoors.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Mailman wearing blue hat smiling closely with a white dog, showing friendship on his daily route with every dog.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Mailman smiling with a happy white dog, showing the close bond between the mailman and dogs on his route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Mailman in Brazil wearing uniform and hat, smiling while holding a brown dog, surrounded by motorcycles in the background.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Mailman wearing sunglasses holding a small dog on a street near his yellow postal bicycle during his delivery route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Mailman wearing a blue and yellow uniform happily holding a small dog, showing the bond between the mailman and dogs on his route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Mailman smiling and posing with a happy dog on his route, showing friendship between mailman and every dog.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Mailman smiling with a happy dog, showing their close friendship on his daily delivery route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Mailman wearing yellow and blue uniform smiling and sitting with a happy black and white dog on his route outdoors.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Mailman smiling with a brown dog outdoors surrounded by trees, showing the bond between mailman and dogs on his route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Mailman smiling and holding a small white dog, showing the bond between mailman and dogs on his route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Mailman wearing a yellow uniform and hat smiling while holding a small dog on his delivery route.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Mailman smiling with a dog, showing friendship and connection on his delivery route outdoors.

    carteiroamigodosanimais

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

