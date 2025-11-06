ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs barking at mail carriers is something most of us have seen or heard about—but not all dogs and mailmen are enemies. In fact, one mailman from Guaratinguetá, São Paulo, Brazil, is proving the exact opposite. His name is Angelo Cristiano Da Silva Antunes, better known online as the “Animal-friendly Postman.” Every day on his delivery route, he meets dogs (and other animals), wins their trust, and captures adorable moments that show how kindness can change even the oldest stereotypes.

Antunes’ Instagram is full of photos of wagging tails, happy faces, and new furry friendships. With each picture, he reminds people that patience, love, and respect can turn fear into friendship. His gentle approach not only brings smiles to people online but also makes life brighter for the animals he meets.

More info: Instagram | Facebook