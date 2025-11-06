Meet The Mailman Who’s Best Friends With Every Dog On His Route (50 Pics)Interview
Dogs barking at mail carriers is something most of us have seen or heard about—but not all dogs and mailmen are enemies. In fact, one mailman from Guaratinguetá, São Paulo, Brazil, is proving the exact opposite. His name is Angelo Cristiano Da Silva Antunes, better known online as the “Animal-friendly Postman.” Every day on his delivery route, he meets dogs (and other animals), wins their trust, and captures adorable moments that show how kindness can change even the oldest stereotypes.
Antunes’ Instagram is full of photos of wagging tails, happy faces, and new furry friendships. With each picture, he reminds people that patience, love, and respect can turn fear into friendship. His gentle approach not only brings smiles to people online but also makes life brighter for the animals he meets.
Besides sharing these joyful moments on the Internet, Antunes also uses his Instagram to help animals in need. When he finds sick, injured, or abandoned pets, he posts their stories and organizes fundraising campaigns to pay for their medical treatments. With the support of his followers, he has already helped rescue and care for hundreds of animals and raised thousands of reais for their recovery. His kindness and love for animals have touched people all over Brazil and beyond.
Since he was a child, Antunes had always admired mail carriers. “Since I was a child, I admired the mail carriers who delivered letters to my home. My mother always gave them gifts, like wine or champagne, at the end of the year,” he shared. “When I grew up, I didn't think twice about pursuing a career as a mailman.” Combining that lifelong dream with his love for animals came naturally to him. “Being an animal lover, I decided to make my work even more enjoyable by connecting with the dogs on my route.”
The mailman understands why dogs bark at mail carriers—it’s in their nature to protect their homes. But instead of avoiding them, Antunes chooses patience and kindness. “Dogs often bark at mail carriers because their job is to protect their territory. But as I love animals, I made it my mission to win them over. By approaching them gently, petting them, or snapping a photo or video, I build a bond. This makes the workday happier not only for me but also for the animals—many of whom now eagerly wait for me to arrive for some affection and attention.”
Antunes says every friendship with a dog takes time and respect. “Dogs are just doing their job by protecting their homes. I approach them with respect and affection. I have my own special way of connecting with them, although it can take some time with certain dogs. With patience and care, I always manage to earn their trust.”
One of his most touching experiences was with a street dog named Cabrita. “Seven years ago, Cabrita was a street dog who seemed to be the leader of a group of dogs that often chased me. Realizing she was the alpha, I started trying to win her over. Slowly, she began to respond to my affection, and we became friends. Once Cabrita trusted me, the other three dogs did too! Today, Cabrita lives in a loving home, which makes me so happy.”
The response to his work online has been heartwarming, and Antunes is grateful for the positivity. “It feels amazing to see people appreciating these moments. It hasn't really changed the way I work, but it has motivated me to keep spreading kindness toward animals and showing how a little love and respect can make a big difference.” He also hopes to inspire others to treat animals with more compassion. “Always respect the animals. Show them you want to be friends, and never mistreat them. Over time, they'll trust you and understand you're just there to do your job.”