Few webcomics strike the perfect balance between humor, heart, and imagination like ‘Pet Foolery,’ the series by Ben Hed. While the artist may be best known for the mischievous cat-and-dog duo Pixie and Brutus, his work extends far beyond these strips, bringing to life a universe of clever, funny, and often surprisingly emotional comics.

Today, we’ve selected a mix of reader-favorite series featuring the famous pet duo, along with other, often longer stories. Some are purely humorous, while others offer life lessons and truths that are relatable to many of us.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com