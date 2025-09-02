ADVERTISEMENT

Few webcomics strike the perfect balance between humor, heart, and imagination like ‘Pet Foolery,’ the series by Ben Hed. While the artist may be best known for the mischievous cat-and-dog duo Pixie and Brutus, his work extends far beyond these strips, bringing to life a universe of clever, funny, and often surprisingly emotional comics.

Today, we’ve selected a mix of reader-favorite series featuring the famous pet duo, along with other, often longer stories. Some are purely humorous, while others offer life lessons and truths that are relatable to many of us.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com

#1

Nighttime comic scene with animals and a dog, capturing humor in pet foolery comics with emotional expressions.
Nighttime comic scene with animals and a dog, capturing humor in pet foolery comics with emotional expressions.
Nighttime comic scene with animals and a dog, capturing humor in pet foolery comics with emotional expressions.
Nighttime comic scene with animals and a dog, capturing humor in pet foolery comics with emotional expressions.
Nighttime comic scene with animals and a dog, capturing humor in pet foolery comics with emotional expressions.
Nighttime comic scene with animals and a dog, capturing humor in pet foolery comics with emotional expressions.
Nighttime comic scene with animals and a dog, capturing humor in pet foolery comics with emotional expressions.
Nighttime comic scene with animals and a dog, capturing humor in pet foolery comics with emotional expressions.
Nighttime comic scene with animals and a dog, capturing humor in pet foolery comics with emotional expressions.

pet_foolery Report

    #2

    Illustrated comic of a cat and dog in a snowy scene, showcasing Pet Foolery humor and relatable pet moments.
    Illustrated comic of a cat and dog in a snowy scene, showcasing Pet Foolery humor and relatable pet moments.
    Illustrated comic of a cat and dog in a snowy scene, showcasing Pet Foolery humor and relatable pet moments.
    Illustrated comic of a cat and dog in a snowy scene, showcasing Pet Foolery humor and relatable pet moments.
    Illustrated comic of a cat and dog in a snowy scene, showcasing Pet Foolery humor and relatable pet moments.
    Illustrated comic of a cat and dog in a snowy scene, showcasing Pet Foolery humor and relatable pet moments.
    Illustrated comic of a cat and dog in a snowy scene, showcasing Pet Foolery humor and relatable pet moments.
    Illustrated comic of a cat and dog in a snowy scene, showcasing Pet Foolery humor and relatable pet moments.
    Illustrated comic of a cat and dog in a snowy scene, showcasing Pet Foolery humor and relatable pet moments.
    Illustrated comic of a cat and dog in a snowy scene, showcasing Pet Foolery humor and relatable pet moments.

    pet_foolery Report

    #3

    Two people and a dog in a comic-style forest scene, featuring pet foolery and a ghostly monster mention.
    Two people and a dog in a comic-style forest scene, featuring pet foolery and a ghostly monster mention.
    Two people and a dog in a comic-style forest scene, featuring pet foolery and a ghostly monster mention.
    Two people and a dog in a comic-style forest scene, featuring pet foolery and a ghostly monster mention.

    pet_foolery Report

    #4

    Comic panel from Pet Foolery showing a bearded warrior shocked to face a scrawny old hermit with a flimsy sword.
    Comic panel from Pet Foolery showing a bearded warrior shocked to face a scrawny old hermit with a flimsy sword.
    Comic panel from Pet Foolery showing a bearded warrior shocked to face a scrawny old hermit with a flimsy sword.
    Comic panel from Pet Foolery showing a bearded warrior shocked to face a scrawny old hermit with a flimsy sword.
    Comic panel from Pet Foolery showing a bearded warrior shocked to face a scrawny old hermit with a flimsy sword.
    Comic panel from Pet Foolery showing a bearded warrior shocked to face a scrawny old hermit with a flimsy sword.
    Comic panel from Pet Foolery showing a bearded warrior shocked to face a scrawny old hermit with a flimsy sword.
    Comic panel from Pet Foolery showing a bearded warrior shocked to face a scrawny old hermit with a flimsy sword.
    Comic panel from Pet Foolery showing a bearded warrior shocked to face a scrawny old hermit with a flimsy sword.
    Comic panel from Pet Foolery showing a bearded warrior shocked to face a scrawny old hermit with a flimsy sword.

    pet_foolery Report

    #5

    Comic panels from Pet Foolery featuring a surprised man with wild hair on a tropical beach setting.
    Comic panels from Pet Foolery featuring a surprised man with wild hair on a tropical beach setting.
    Comic panels from Pet Foolery featuring a surprised man with wild hair on a tropical beach setting.
    Comic panels from Pet Foolery featuring a surprised man with wild hair on a tropical beach setting.
    Comic panels from Pet Foolery featuring a surprised man with wild hair on a tropical beach setting.
    Comic panels from Pet Foolery featuring a surprised man with wild hair on a tropical beach setting.
    Comic panels from Pet Foolery featuring a surprised man with wild hair on a tropical beach setting.
    Comic panels from Pet Foolery featuring a surprised man with wild hair on a tropical beach setting.
    Comic panels from Pet Foolery featuring a surprised man with wild hair on a tropical beach setting.
    Comic panels from Pet Foolery featuring a surprised man with wild hair on a tropical beach setting.

    pet_foolery Report

    #6

    Alien and human discussing a bunny in a Pet Foolery comic, showcasing humorous and relatable pet moments.
    Alien and human discussing a bunny in a Pet Foolery comic, showcasing humorous and relatable pet moments.
    Alien and human discussing a bunny in a Pet Foolery comic, showcasing humorous and relatable pet moments.
    Alien and human discussing a bunny in a Pet Foolery comic, showcasing humorous and relatable pet moments.
    Alien and human discussing a bunny in a Pet Foolery comic, showcasing humorous and relatable pet moments.
    Alien and human discussing a bunny in a Pet Foolery comic, showcasing humorous and relatable pet moments.

    pet_foolery Report

    #7

    Comic panel featuring a humorous fantasy battle scene illustrating pet foolery with a giant green ogre and a small warrior.
    Comic panel featuring a humorous fantasy battle scene illustrating pet foolery with a giant green ogre and a small warrior.
    Comic panel featuring a humorous fantasy battle scene illustrating pet foolery with a giant green ogre and a small warrior.
    Comic panel featuring a humorous fantasy battle scene illustrating pet foolery with a giant green ogre and a small warrior.
    Comic panel featuring a humorous fantasy battle scene illustrating pet foolery with a giant green ogre and a small warrior.
    Comic panel featuring a humorous fantasy battle scene illustrating pet foolery with a giant green ogre and a small warrior.
    Comic panel featuring a humorous fantasy battle scene illustrating pet foolery with a giant green ogre and a small warrior.
    Comic panel featuring a humorous fantasy battle scene illustrating pet foolery with a giant green ogre and a small warrior.
    Comic panel featuring a humorous fantasy battle scene illustrating pet foolery with a giant green ogre and a small warrior.
    Comic panel featuring a humorous fantasy battle scene illustrating pet foolery with a giant green ogre and a small warrior.

    pet_foolery Report

    #8

    Comic scene from Pet Foolery showing a person with a wrapped present and pets reacting with curiosity and excitement.
    Comic scene from Pet Foolery showing a person with a wrapped present and pets reacting with curiosity and excitement.
    Comic scene from Pet Foolery showing a person with a wrapped present and pets reacting with curiosity and excitement.
    Comic scene from Pet Foolery showing a person with a wrapped present and pets reacting with curiosity and excitement.
    Comic scene from Pet Foolery showing a person with a wrapped present and pets reacting with curiosity and excitement.

    pet_foolery Report

    #9

    Two dark-clad characters with glowing eyes in a night scene, with one excitedly saying he can fly in a comic style.
    Two dark-clad characters with glowing eyes in a night scene, with one excitedly saying he can fly in a comic style.
    Two dark-clad characters with glowing eyes in a night scene, with one excitedly saying he can fly in a comic style.
    Two dark-clad characters with glowing eyes in a night scene, with one excitedly saying he can fly in a comic style.
    Two dark-clad characters with glowing eyes in a night scene, with one excitedly saying he can fly in a comic style.

    pet_foolery Report

    #10

    Comic panel showing a parent-teacher conference with a teacher discussing a student’s concerning arts and crafts project.
    Comic panel showing a parent-teacher conference with a teacher discussing a student’s concerning arts and crafts project.
    Comic panel showing a parent-teacher conference with a teacher discussing a student’s concerning arts and crafts project.
    Comic panel showing a parent-teacher conference with a teacher discussing a student’s concerning arts and crafts project.
    Comic panel showing a parent-teacher conference with a teacher discussing a student’s concerning arts and crafts project.
    Comic panel showing a parent-teacher conference with a teacher discussing a student’s concerning arts and crafts project.
    Comic panel showing a parent-teacher conference with a teacher discussing a student’s concerning arts and crafts project.
    Comic panel showing a parent-teacher conference with a teacher discussing a student’s concerning arts and crafts project.
    Comic panel showing a parent-teacher conference with a teacher discussing a student’s concerning arts and crafts project.

    pet_foolery Report

    #11

    Boy and man in a car discussing the boy’s first day, featured in Pet Foolery comics about relatable pet humor.
    Boy and man in a car discussing the boy’s first day, featured in Pet Foolery comics about relatable pet humor.
    Boy and man in a car discussing the boy’s first day, featured in Pet Foolery comics about relatable pet humor.
    Boy and man in a car discussing the boy’s first day, featured in Pet Foolery comics about relatable pet humor.
    Boy and man in a car discussing the boy’s first day, featured in Pet Foolery comics about relatable pet humor.
    Boy and man in a car discussing the boy’s first day, featured in Pet Foolery comics about relatable pet humor.
    Boy and man in a car discussing the boy’s first day, featured in Pet Foolery comics about relatable pet humor.
    Boy and man in a car discussing the boy’s first day, featured in Pet Foolery comics about relatable pet humor.

    pet_foolery Report

    #12

    Illustration from pet foolery comics showing a tired man in bed with a phone and a hand reaching for it.
    Illustration from pet foolery comics showing a tired man in bed with a phone and a hand reaching for it.
    Illustration from pet foolery comics showing a tired man in bed with a phone and a hand reaching for it.
    Illustration from pet foolery comics showing a tired man in bed with a phone and a hand reaching for it.
    Illustration from pet foolery comics showing a tired man in bed with a phone and a hand reaching for it.
    Illustration from pet foolery comics showing a tired man in bed with a phone and a hand reaching for it.
    Illustration from pet foolery comics showing a tired man in bed with a phone and a hand reaching for it.
    Illustration from pet foolery comics showing a tired man in bed with a phone and a hand reaching for it.

    pet_foolery Report

    #13

    Two men in a comic, one sitting in a chair showing pictures, the other asking about haircut style in Pet Foolery comics.
    Two men in a comic, one sitting in a chair showing pictures, the other asking about haircut style in Pet Foolery comics.
    Two men in a comic, one sitting in a chair showing pictures, the other asking about haircut style in Pet Foolery comics.
    Two men in a comic, one sitting in a chair showing pictures, the other asking about haircut style in Pet Foolery comics.
    Two men in a comic, one sitting in a chair showing pictures, the other asking about haircut style in Pet Foolery comics.
    Two men in a comic, one sitting in a chair showing pictures, the other asking about haircut style in Pet Foolery comics.
    Two men in a comic, one sitting in a chair showing pictures, the other asking about haircut style in Pet Foolery comics.
    Two men in a comic, one sitting in a chair showing pictures, the other asking about haircut style in Pet Foolery comics.

    pet_foolery Report

    #14

    Comic scene from Pet Foolery showing two men in a forest, one writing in a book while the other talks and questions him.
    Comic scene from Pet Foolery showing two men in a forest, one writing in a book while the other talks and questions him.
    Comic scene from Pet Foolery showing two men in a forest, one writing in a book while the other talks and questions him.
    Comic scene from Pet Foolery showing two men in a forest, one writing in a book while the other talks and questions him.
    Comic scene from Pet Foolery showing two men in a forest, one writing in a book while the other talks and questions him.
    Comic scene from Pet Foolery showing two men in a forest, one writing in a book while the other talks and questions him.
    Comic scene from Pet Foolery showing two men in a forest, one writing in a book while the other talks and questions him.
    Comic scene from Pet Foolery showing two men in a forest, one writing in a book while the other talks and questions him.
    Comic scene from Pet Foolery showing two men in a forest, one writing in a book while the other talks and questions him.

    pet_foolery Report

    #15

    Black cat and dog with glowing eyes investigating watermelon slice with buzzing flies in a pet foolery comic style.
    Black cat and dog with glowing eyes investigating watermelon slice with buzzing flies in a pet foolery comic style.
    Black cat and dog with glowing eyes investigating watermelon slice with buzzing flies in a pet foolery comic style.
    Black cat and dog with glowing eyes investigating watermelon slice with buzzing flies in a pet foolery comic style.
    Black cat and dog with glowing eyes investigating watermelon slice with buzzing flies in a pet foolery comic style.
    Black cat and dog with glowing eyes investigating watermelon slice with buzzing flies in a pet foolery comic style.

    pet_foolery Report

    #16

    Cartoon of a playful dog and cat in a yard, capturing the humor and charm of Pet Foolery comics.
    Cartoon of a playful dog and cat in a yard, capturing the humor and charm of Pet Foolery comics.
    Cartoon of a playful dog and cat in a yard, capturing the humor and charm of Pet Foolery comics.
    Cartoon of a playful dog and cat in a yard, capturing the humor and charm of Pet Foolery comics.
    Cartoon of a playful dog and cat in a yard, capturing the humor and charm of Pet Foolery comics.

    pet_foolery Report

    #17

    Comic panels showing a raccoon discovering a ball of yarn, highlighting relatable pet foolery moments in a humorous scene.
    Comic panels showing a raccoon discovering a ball of yarn, highlighting relatable pet foolery moments in a humorous scene.
    Comic panels showing a raccoon discovering a ball of yarn, highlighting relatable pet foolery moments in a humorous scene.
    Comic panels showing a raccoon discovering a ball of yarn, highlighting relatable pet foolery moments in a humorous scene.
    Comic panels showing a raccoon discovering a ball of yarn, highlighting relatable pet foolery moments in a humorous scene.

    pet_foolery Report

    #18

    Two-panel Pet Foolery comic showing a dog looking suspiciously at a tipped-over trash can with scattered garbage.
    Two-panel Pet Foolery comic showing a dog looking suspiciously at a tipped-over trash can with scattered garbage.
    Two-panel Pet Foolery comic showing a dog looking suspiciously at a tipped-over trash can with scattered garbage.
    Two-panel Pet Foolery comic showing a dog looking suspiciously at a tipped-over trash can with scattered garbage.
    Two-panel Pet Foolery comic showing a dog looking suspiciously at a tipped-over trash can with scattered garbage.
    Two-panel Pet Foolery comic showing a dog looking suspiciously at a tipped-over trash can with scattered garbage.

    pet_foolery Report

    #19

    Comic panel featuring animals debating calories with a stressed bird, highlighting pet foolery humor and relatable pet comics.
    Comic panel featuring animals debating calories with a stressed bird, highlighting pet foolery humor and relatable pet comics.
    Comic panel featuring animals debating calories with a stressed bird, highlighting pet foolery humor and relatable pet comics.
    Comic panel featuring animals debating calories with a stressed bird, highlighting pet foolery humor and relatable pet comics.
    Comic panel featuring animals debating calories with a stressed bird, highlighting pet foolery humor and relatable pet comics.
    Comic panel featuring animals debating calories with a stressed bird, highlighting pet foolery humor and relatable pet comics.
    Comic panel featuring animals debating calories with a stressed bird, highlighting pet foolery humor and relatable pet comics.
    Comic panel featuring animals debating calories with a stressed bird, highlighting pet foolery humor and relatable pet comics.

    pet_foolery Report

    #20

    Cartoon cat playing hide and seek near a log pile in a colorful Pet Foolery comic strip.
    Cartoon cat playing hide and seek near a log pile in a colorful Pet Foolery comic strip.
    Cartoon cat playing hide and seek near a log pile in a colorful Pet Foolery comic strip.
    Cartoon cat playing hide and seek near a log pile in a colorful Pet Foolery comic strip.
    Cartoon cat playing hide and seek near a log pile in a colorful Pet Foolery comic strip.
    Cartoon cat playing hide and seek near a log pile in a colorful Pet Foolery comic strip.

    pet_foolery Report

    #21

    Dark comic panels show a cat and dog discussing visibility and night vision in a humorous pet foolery comic style.
    Dark comic panels show a cat and dog discussing visibility and night vision in a humorous pet foolery comic style.
    Dark comic panels show a cat and dog discussing visibility and night vision in a humorous pet foolery comic style.
    Dark comic panels show a cat and dog discussing visibility and night vision in a humorous pet foolery comic style.
    Dark comic panels show a cat and dog discussing visibility and night vision in a humorous pet foolery comic style.
    Dark comic panels show a cat and dog discussing visibility and night vision in a humorous pet foolery comic style.

    pet_foolery Report

    #22

    Cat relaxing in a peaceful yard with funny expression in a Pet Foolery comic strip about tranquility and suspicion.
    Cat relaxing in a peaceful yard with funny expression in a Pet Foolery comic strip about tranquility and suspicion.
    Cat relaxing in a peaceful yard with funny expression in a Pet Foolery comic strip about tranquility and suspicion.
    Cat relaxing in a peaceful yard with funny expression in a Pet Foolery comic strip about tranquility and suspicion.
    Cat relaxing in a peaceful yard with funny expression in a Pet Foolery comic strip about tranquility and suspicion.
    Cat relaxing in a peaceful yard with funny expression in a Pet Foolery comic strip about tranquility and suspicion.

    pet_foolery Report

    #23

    Comic from Pet Foolery shows two characters in protective suits, one firing a colorful energy weapon as the other asks what they are doing.
    Comic from Pet Foolery shows two characters in protective suits, one firing a colorful energy weapon as the other asks what they are doing.
    Comic from Pet Foolery shows two characters in protective suits, one firing a colorful energy weapon as the other asks what they are doing.
    Comic from Pet Foolery shows two characters in protective suits, one firing a colorful energy weapon as the other asks what they are doing.
    Comic from Pet Foolery shows two characters in protective suits, one firing a colorful energy weapon as the other asks what they are doing.
    Comic from Pet Foolery shows two characters in protective suits, one firing a colorful energy weapon as the other asks what they are doing.
    Comic from Pet Foolery shows two characters in protective suits, one firing a colorful energy weapon as the other asks what they are doing.
    Comic from Pet Foolery shows two characters in protective suits, one firing a colorful energy weapon as the other asks what they are doing.

    pet_foolery Report

    #24

    Pet Foolery comic showing a playful pumpkin-headed character and dark creature in a pumpkin patch playing hide-and-seek.
    Pet Foolery comic showing a playful pumpkin-headed character and dark creature in a pumpkin patch playing hide-and-seek.
    Pet Foolery comic showing a playful pumpkin-headed character and dark creature in a pumpkin patch playing hide-and-seek.
    Pet Foolery comic showing a playful pumpkin-headed character and dark creature in a pumpkin patch playing hide-and-seek.
    Pet Foolery comic showing a playful pumpkin-headed character and dark creature in a pumpkin patch playing hide-and-seek.
    Pet Foolery comic showing a playful pumpkin-headed character and dark creature in a pumpkin patch playing hide-and-seek.
    Pet Foolery comic showing a playful pumpkin-headed character and dark creature in a pumpkin patch playing hide-and-seek.
    Pet Foolery comic showing a playful pumpkin-headed character and dark creature in a pumpkin patch playing hide-and-seek.
    Pet Foolery comic showing a playful pumpkin-headed character and dark creature in a pumpkin patch playing hide-and-seek.

    pet_foolery Report

    #25

    Two dogs in a backyard comic from Pet Foolery, humorously discussing what it's like to be a bat using echo location.
    Two dogs in a backyard comic from Pet Foolery, humorously discussing what it's like to be a bat using echo location.
    Two dogs in a backyard comic from Pet Foolery, humorously discussing what it's like to be a bat using echo location.
    Two dogs in a backyard comic from Pet Foolery, humorously discussing what it's like to be a bat using echo location.
    Two dogs in a backyard comic from Pet Foolery, humorously discussing what it's like to be a bat using echo location.

    pet_foolery Report

    #26

    A dog hides under a porch after trauma while a cat with a bow tie asks about experience with traumatic events in pet foolery comics.
    A dog hides under a porch after trauma while a cat with a bow tie asks about experience with traumatic events in pet foolery comics.
    A dog hides under a porch after trauma while a cat with a bow tie asks about experience with traumatic events in pet foolery comics.
    A dog hides under a porch after trauma while a cat with a bow tie asks about experience with traumatic events in pet foolery comics.
    A dog hides under a porch after trauma while a cat with a bow tie asks about experience with traumatic events in pet foolery comics.

    pet_foolery Report

