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Rob Harris is an Australian charcoal artist whose work explores connection, protection, and stillness within the natural world.

What truly defines the work, however, is the collaboration behind it. Rob works closely with his daughter, Georgia Harris, who joined him in the studio at just 11 years old. Since then, the two have created more than 20 large-scale charcoal drawings together, each built through a shared and deliberate process. As Rob puts it, “Every time Georgia completes a paw, hoof or claw, the animal feels different. More alive. Like she adds the soul I can’t draw myself.”

More info: robharrisart.com | Instagram