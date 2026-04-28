20 Stunning Charcoal Drawings Of Animals Created By A Father-Daughter Duo
Rob Harris is an Australian charcoal artist whose work explores connection, protection, and stillness within the natural world.
What truly defines the work, however, is the collaboration behind it. Rob works closely with his daughter, Georgia Harris, who joined him in the studio at just 11 years old. Since then, the two have created more than 20 large-scale charcoal drawings together, each built through a shared and deliberate process. As Rob puts it, “Every time Georgia completes a paw, hoof or claw, the animal feels different. More alive. Like she adds the soul I can’t draw myself.”
More info: robharrisart.com | Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Wild Hearts, Lineage
Charcoal on French cotton paper 160 x 113 cm
Baby Paws, Sloth
The Baby Paws series was born from a desire to bring the raw beauty and innocence of wildlife into people’s homes.
Each drawing features a baby animal curled up in a peaceful, undisturbed slumber — a gentle reminder of the calm and simplicity that nature offers us, even in our tech-filled lives.
Wild Hearts, Vigil
Charcoal on French cotton paper
160 × 113 cm
They are so skilled… their work is amazing. It’s crazy how two people can make such similar art.
Wild Hearts, Ghosts
Charcoal on French cotton paper
160 × 113 cm
Grumpy B
Baby Paws, Koala
Koalas are often thought of as lazy, but they sleep up to 18–20 hours a day because their diet of eucalyptus leaves provides so little energy. These peaceful creatures remind us of the quiet beauty and fragility of the wild—precious yet under threat from habitat loss and climate change.
Baby Paws, Zebra
Little Bat
Wild Hearts, Wolves
A family group drawn in proximity and stillness.
Charcoal on archival French cotton paper.
The first completed work in the Wild Hearts series.
Baby Paws, Cheetah
Cheetahs are the fastest land animals on Earth, capable of reaching speeds up to 110 km/h. They’re often seen as symbols of power, grace and agility. But what most people don’t see is how incredibly vulnerable they are in their early days.
A baby cheetah is born with its eyes closed, weighing less than a kilogram. In the wild, nearly 90 percent of cheetah cubs don’t make it to adulthood. Many don’t survive their first few weeks due to predators and harsh conditions.
Their mothers, fiercely protective and constantly on the move, often leave them hidden in tall grass while they hunt, returning to feed and relocate them again and again. It’s an exhausting balance between survival and care.
This drawing captures a moment of stillness, a reminder that even the fastest creatures on Earth begin their lives curled up, quiet and in need of protection.
Baby Paws, Giraffe
Every line, every shadow, every strand of fur you see here was drawn by hand with nothing more than two charcoal pencils.
Newborn giraffes enter the world with a dramatic first step—literally dropping five to six feet to the ground when they’re born! But within an hour, they’re already standing, and soon after, they’re taking their first wobbly steps.
Despite their size, baby giraffes still need plenty of rest, often sleeping in short naps throughout the day, sometimes curling their long necks around their bodies for comfort.
Baby Paws, Wombat
Resilience Series
"Just when the caterpillar thought the world was ending, it turned into a butterfly."
Paper: Archers Aquarelle
Size: 110 cm x 80 cm
Charcoal, carbon and graphite
Kalahari
The Kalahari Desert spreads across South Africa, Namibia and Botswana.
It’s a harsh arid environment. When the Okavango Delta dries up, elephants are forced to make the life-threatening trek across this sand-covered African plain to the Zambezi River in Zimbabwe.
It’s a perilous journey that relies on the wisdom and memory of the matriarch elephant to guide its herd to safety.
Okavango
The Okavango Delta is a natural wonder based in Botswana, Africa. The plains of the Okavango flood seasonally, creating a water oasis in an otherwise arid, dry country.
Water floods the plains, and elephants and hippos create water pathways that create thousands of mini islands.
These islands are home to some of the most vulnerable and endangered species of mammals, including elephants, cheetahs, white and black rhinos, wild dog and lions.
Desert Matriarch
Time’s running out for elephants.
Baby Paws, Kookaburra
A gentle, sleeping soul captured in charcoal, with a tiny claw print beside it.
The kookaburra represents laughter, lightness, and that unmistakable Australian joy that cuts through even the busiest of days. Its claw print is small, but it carries meaning: a spark of happiness, a reminder to find humour and hope in the everyday.
In a world that’s rushing past, this little bird asks us to pause, breathe, and reconnect with nature, with each other, and with what really matters.