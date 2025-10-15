Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Angel-Faced” Serial Criminal’s Chilling Confession After Allegedly Taking 4 Lives In 5 Months
Blonde woman smiling in two photos, one indoors and one at a flower shop, related to angel-faced serial criminal.
Crime, Society

“Angel-Faced” Serial Criminal’s Chilling Confession After Allegedly Taking 4 Lives In 5 Months

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
A 36-year-old law student from Brazil has been accused of killing at least four people in five months, mostly using rat poison.

The suspect, Ana Paula Veloso Fernandes, is also accused of testing the substance on dogs, killing at least ten.

Veloso Fernandes, dubbed the “Angel-Faced Killer” by the media, is “extremely manipulative” and shows “a lack of remorse” for the alleged crimes, Police Chief Halisson Ideião stated.

Highlights
  • Ana Paula Veloso Fernandes, a Brazilian law student, is accused of killing at least four people over five months.
  • She allegedly kept her landlord's decomposing body in her home for five days.
  • Ana Paula Veloso's twin sister, Roberta, is believed to have been involved in the crimes as well.
RELATED:

    Blonde woman smiling at the camera wearing a pink top, related to angel-faced serial criminal chilling confession news.

    A Brazilian law student, Ana Paula Veloso Fernandes, has been accused of killing at least four people over five months
    Blonde woman smiling at the camera wearing a pink top, related to angel-faced serial criminal chilling confession news.

    Image credits: O Povo

    Young woman with an angel-faced appearance standing in front of flower displays holding orange flowers.

    Young woman with an angel-faced appearance standing in front of flower displays holding orange flowers.

    Image credits: O Povo

    Trigger warning: This article contains descriptions of murder, poisoning, and animal cruelty which some readers may find disturbing.

    The mother and law student from São Paulo would “certainly attempt to kill others” if released, Ideião warned.

    One of the four crimes linked to Veloso Fernandes involves her landlord, Marcelo Hari Fonseca, whom she allegedly stabbed during an argument in January, as per The Post.

    Though the case was initially closed due to a lack of evidence, it was later reopened when the victim’s daughter gave another interview to police.

    One of the alleged murders involved her landlord, Marcelo Hari Fonseca

    Mugshot of angel-faced serial criminal with chilling confession after allegedly taking multiple lives in five months.

    Mugshot of angel-faced serial criminal with chilling confession after allegedly taking multiple lives in five months.

    Image credits: G1

    According to police, the 36-year-old woman confessed, telling investigators she had covered the entrance to the crime scene with a sheet so her relatives would not see the body, the report said.

    Veloso Fernandes is believed to have kept the decomposing body inside her home for five days.

    She reportedly told officers that she later burned the couch where she had stabbed her landlord, claiming she did it to “remove odors” and “clean the room.”

    The law student allegedly killed three others: Maria Aparecida Rodrigues, Hayder Mhazres, and Neil Correa da Silva, with motives ranging from financial gain to revenge.

    She is also accused of killing Maria Aparecida Rodrigues and trying to frame her ex for the crime

    Close-up of a smiling blonde woman with an angel-faced serial criminal's chilling confession mentioned in the background.

    Close-up of a smiling blonde woman with an angel-faced serial criminal's chilling confession mentioned in the background.

    Image credits: G1

    Another crime linked to Veloso Fernandes is that of Maria Aparecida Rodrigues in April. According to police, Veloso Fernandes took her life in an attempt to frame the suspect’s ex-boyfriend.

    Using the fake name Carla, she met Maria Aparecida through a dating app. During their encounter, Veloso Fernandes reportedly convinced the victim to buy a SIM card and write phrases like “dangerous man” and “will kill me,” mentioning the police officer’s name.

    She then allegedly offered the woman a poisoned cake, according to police.

    Veloso Fernandes was also accused of fatally poisoning Neil Correia da Silva, the father of a friend, reportedly at the request of her friend

    Close-up of an elderly man with a white beard and intense eyes, linked to the angel-faced serial criminal case.

    Close-up of an elderly man with a white beard and intense eyes, linked to the angel-faced serial criminal case.

    Image credits: G1

    Woman in custody escorted by police officers during arrest related to alleged serial criminal and chilling confession case.

    Woman in custody escorted by police officers during arrest related to alleged serial criminal and chilling confession case.

    Image credits: G1

    Another victim was businessman Neil Correia da Silva. The suspect is believed to have been paid to kill him at the request of the victim’s daughter, Michelle Paiva de Queiroz, who is a friend of Veloso Fernandes, local outlet G1 reported.

    Veloso Fernandes reportedly traveled by bus from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro to carry out the crime. She brought the poison and, together with Michelle, prepared the victim’s food.

    Veloso Fernandes allegedly referred to the murder as “helping a friend.”

    Close-up of a young man with short dark hair and a mustache, linked to a serial criminal case.

    Another victim is believed to be Hayder Mhazres, a 21-year-old Tunisian man she dated
    Close-up of a young man with short dark hair and a mustache, linked to a serial criminal case.

    Image credits: G1

    The last known victim is reported to be Mhazres, a 21-year-old Tunisian man with whom she had a romantic relationship in May.

    According to police reports, Veloso Fernandes faked a pregnancy to pressure Mhazres into continuing their relationship. When he rejected her, she allegedly bought a smoothie, added poison, and served it to him.

    Police say the 36-year-old used various strategies to lure victims

    Woman with blonde hair and a gray sleeveless top standing on a street near weathered buildings and metal gate, serial criminal context

    Woman with blonde hair and a gray sleeveless top standing on a street near weathered buildings and metal gate, serial criminal context

    Image credits: TV Globo

    According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the suspect received help from her twin sister, Roberta, to fatally poison all four victims.

    During a search of the suspect’s home, police found a banned insecticide believed to have been used in the crimes.

    Veloso Fernandes remains in custody while testing continues on the exhumed bodies. Her twin sister and Michele Paiva de Queiroz, a college friend of the suspect, have also been detained.

    Woman with a serious expression, appearing in an interview related to angel-faced serial criminal case.

    Woman with a serious expression, appearing in an interview related to angel-faced serial criminal case.

    Image credits: CNN Brazil

    All four victims reportedly showed pulmonary edema and other internal signs consistent with poisoning. However, authorities are still awaiting forensic results to determine the exact substance used.

    Three of the four bodies have already been exhumed for analysis. Experts suspect that the four fatalities may have been caused by ingestion of chumbinho, the popular name for rat poison.

    Police Chief Halisson Ideião stated that Veloso Fernandes fits “a classic psychopathic profile”

    Man in a suit and blue tie giving a chilling confession about an angel-faced serial criminal in a dimly lit office setting.

    Man in a suit and blue tie giving a chilling confession about an angel-faced serial criminal in a dimly lit office setting.

    Image credits: G1

    In her statement to the court, Veloso Fernandes admitted involvement in some of the cases but denied using poison, according to G1.

    Police Chief Ideião stated that Veloso Fernandes fits “a classic psychopathic profile.”

    “She was always the first to call the police, appearing as a complainant or witness, even when she was the perpetrator of the crime,” he stated.

    Two women named Ana Paula and Roberta shown in casual settings related to angel-faced serial criminal case.

    Two women named Ana Paula and Roberta shown in casual settings related to angel-faced serial criminal case.

    Image credits: G1

    Veloso Fernandes is being investigated as a serial killer by the DHPP’s Behavioral Analysis Unit. She, her twin sister Roberta, and Michelle Paiva de Queiroz are all under investigation as police work to determine whether there are additional victims.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Crime
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

