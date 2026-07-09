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“How Well Do You Know Ancient History?”: Take The Challenge And Identify 18 Historic Tools
A vintage metal and wood hand plane, an ancient history tool, against a gray background with a red TRIVIA banner.
Quizzes
Curiosities, History

“How Well Do You Know Ancient History?”: Take The Challenge And Identify 18 Historic Tools

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You’ve probably come across ancient tools before – some in museums, some in textbooks, and some that just look like random objects if you don’t know what you’re looking at.

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In this quiz, we’ve gathered 18 ancient tools used in different civilizations throughout history. Some of them are fairly easy to recognize at first glance, while others might leave you guessing.

Your task is to either identify the tool or figure out what it was used for based on its appearance and function. Sounds simple, but a few of these are trickier than they look.

Let’s see how many you can get right! ⚒️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    A display of ancient history tools, historic tools like intricately painted Greek vases and earthenware, showcased in a museum.

    Image credits: Rainer Eck

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
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    ed_rowland_1 avatar
    Dedly
    Dedly
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A hand plane isn't ancient. The rest are interesting though.

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That specific hand plane, no, but the basic design of a block body with a slot in the bottom for a blade dates back at least 2000 years.

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    ed_rowland_1 avatar
    Dedly
    Dedly
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A hand plane isn't ancient. The rest are interesting though.

    1
    1point
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That specific hand plane, no, but the basic design of a block body with a slot in the bottom for a blade dates back at least 2000 years.

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