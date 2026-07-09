“How Well Do You Know Ancient History?”: Take The Challenge And Identify 18 Historic Tools
You’ve probably come across ancient tools before – some in museums, some in textbooks, and some that just look like random objects if you don’t know what you’re looking at.
In this quiz, we’ve gathered 18 ancient tools used in different civilizations throughout history. Some of them are fairly easy to recognize at first glance, while others might leave you guessing.
Your task is to either identify the tool or figure out what it was used for based on its appearance and function. Sounds simple, but a few of these are trickier than they look.
Let’s see how many you can get right! ⚒️
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Rainer Eck
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That specific hand plane, no, but the basic design of a block body with a slot in the bottom for a blade dates back at least 2000 years.Load More Replies...
It's hardly a challenge to identify an "ancient" tool if you've used one yourself
That specific hand plane, no, but the basic design of a block body with a slot in the bottom for a blade dates back at least 2000 years.Load More Replies...
It's hardly a challenge to identify an "ancient" tool if you've used one yourself
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