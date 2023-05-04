“Ancient Explorers”: 85 Fascinating Pics From This Page That’s Dedicated To Learning More About Our World’s Past
If you’re an archaeology enthusiast, we’ve got the perfect list for you down below, pandas. We’ve taken a deep dive down the feed of Ancient Explorers on Facebook and excavated some of their most fascinating posts to share with you all.
From photos of fossils to pictures of pyramids, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this article that might give you a blast from way back in the past. Keep reading to also find a conversation between Bored Panda and David Lee of Roman History Blog, and feel free to underscore this list with the Indiana Jones theme song! (You can hear it now, can’t you?)
More info: AncientExplorers.com | YouTube | Instagram
Joshua Newlove
Carlos For Scale
Cobblestones
When we move through the world with our smartphones, heated homes, grocery stores and fancy cars, it’s easy to forget that our world has been around for literally billions of years. And while Homo sapiens, or humans, have only been here for about 300,000 years, that still leaves us with an incredible amount of history. It’s impossible to know and understand everything that humanity has been through, but thankfully, there are people out there who live for discovering more about our world’s past, and some who are even willing to share that information online.
The Ancient Explorers Facebook page writes that their mission is to “explore the history of our ancient past to make an impact on today’s and tomorrow’s,” and they certainly do a great job of that. The account, which was created on New Year’s Day in 2013, has amassed an impressive 833k followers and has posted over 10k photos. One quick scroll through the page’s feed can teach you more about fossils, ancient architecture, ancient jewelry, ancient temples and anything else that you might not have learned in history class.
Hin Sam Wan, Also Known As Three Whale Rock
It is a stunning rock formation that is approximately 75 million years old and rises dramatically from the mountains in Thailand. Its name originates from its resemblance, when viewed from the right angle, to a family of whales, making it a unique and remarkable sight.
If you read the hitchhiker's guide you know exactly what happened there
The Bolinao Skull
A Hug That Lasts 2000 Years, Pompeii
In 79 AD, the city was destroyed and buried under volcanic ash and pumice during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. The catastrophic event resulted in the death of many of its inhabitants who were buried beneath the ash and debris.
However, the volcanic ash and pumice that destroyed Pompeii also acted as a preservative, protecting many of the city's buildings, artifacts, and even some of the human remains from decay. As a result, much of the city has been remarkably well-preserved, providing a unique glimpse into the daily life and culture of ancient Rome.
To learn more about why it’s so important to study our world’s past, we reached out to ancient history expert David Lee. David runs the Roman History Blog, which also has accompanying Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, and was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda about what inspired him to start studying Roman history.
“I got into Roman History as I was fascinated with Hadrian's wall as a child, and I liked visiting York, also known to the Romans as Eboracum in the North of England,” he shared. “I like the intrigue, the politics, the way the Republic changed into the rule of one man with a series of emperors. Rome expanded to encompass the Mediterranean and beyond.”
The Diary Of Merer
This Shadow
Lascaux
We were also curious if David could share any fun facts about Roman history that you pandas might not know, and he noted how important their legacy has been. “We still have their laws, culture, theatre, comedy, literature, buildings, military tactics and influence on the modern world."
And as far as why we should still value studying ancient history today, the history enthusiast says, “It's important to study the past so we can have a better understanding of who we are and what has happened to us and how it has influenced us in modern times.”
Located At The Intersection Of Eastern Europe And Western Asia, In The Country Of Georgia, Lies The City Of Vardzia
On the slopes of Erusheti Mountain in this city, Tamar, the 25-year-old Queen of Georgia, commissioned the creation of 6,000 cave dwellings in the 12th century. These structures were carved into the rock and served as both a monastery and a place of refuge for Christian monks who were being persecuted by Mongol and Muslim invaders.
After Undergoing Restoration Work, One Of The Most Expansive Floor Mosaics Ever Found Has Been Revealed At Hisham Palace In Jericho
The mosaic consists of 38 detailed sections that feature floral and geometric patterns made up of more than 5,000,000 stone pieces, including a 1300-year-old "tree of life."
That's Old
If you’d like to expand your knowledge of the ancient world but just aren’t sure where to start, David says, “There are plenty of documentaries on Youtube and other streaming sites. Also, books are a good source for learning, and we have the internet with plenty of websites with great content, including social media. I post Roman history on Twitter on a regular basis.”
“Ancient history is a fascinating subject, and you can learn so much from it. Do take the time to find out more,” he added.
If you’d like to learn more from David about the amazing history of ancient Rome, be sure to visit his blog right here!
Legendary Sword
An Ancient Mummified Foot Has Been Uncovered From The Sands Of Saqqara
This discovery offers a glimpse into the burial practices and beliefs of ancient Egyptians, who placed great importance on the preservation of the body as a means of achieving eternal life. The practice of mummification involved the careful removal of internal organs and the application of various preserving agents, such as salts and resins, to the body.
The appearance of this mummified foot suggests that there may be other remains buried in the surrounding area, which could provide valuable insights into the lives and culture of the ancient Egyptians who lived in the Saqqara region.
Coins Made Of Copper Were Found Within The Burial Site Of A Chinese Tomb Dating Back To The Tang Dynasty, Which Existed Between 618 And 920 Ad
If you still need to be convinced why we should all be studying ancient history, we consulted this article that Jonathan Meola wrote for Open Tent Academy breaking down why ancient history is still relevant today. First, he cites the age old saying that “history repeats itself.” Even if you want to roll your eyes after hearing this a thousand times, the reason why people say it is because it’s true! “Knowing about how ancient people and societies dealt with issues in the past helps us to recognize, and be prepared for, dealing with our own issues both currently and in the future,” Meola writes. And although the relevance of the ancient era might not be as obvious as the relevance of more recent periods, there is certainly still enough common ground for us to learn from our ancestors.
The Arkadiko Bridge Or Kazarma Bridge In Greece Is An Astonishing 3,300-Year-Old Chariot Bridge That Is Still In Use Today
The "Ringed" Lady
Pumapunku
Aside from preventing ourselves from being doomed to repeat the past, we should also study ancient history to better understand our intellectual development and where we came from. Knowing about your culture is likely very important to you, and if we didn’t keep meticulous records and study our past, we might have no idea what our ancient ancestors were like at all. If we stopped studying the past, we wouldn’t understand how we got where we are today. And it would be quite sad if a thousand years from now, nobody knew anything about us.
This Shipwreck
German Oath Skull
Belize
Studying ancient history can also contribute to scientific progress, Meola explains for Open Tent Academy. Understanding the origins of certain issues, such as diseases and plagues, starts with knowing where they came from and how they have changed over time. Scientists may also use physical evidence from archaeological sites to assist them in their research. “An example is the work being done in cancer research, thanks to mummies, that is providing new information for scientists as to the progression of the disease over a wider temporal period than previously thought possible,” Meola writes.
UFO
The Iraqi Museum Houses An Ancient Clay Tablet That Was Discovered In Uruk (Warka), Located In Southern Iraq. This Tablet Is Inscribed With Cuneiform Script And Features Three Geometric Circles Containing Astronomical Calculations
The tablet is estimated to date back to the ancient Babylonian period, specifically between 2004-1595 BC. This artifact can be found in the Babylonian Gallery of the Iraqi museum.
Some people also believe that we, as humans, have an obligation to study the history of our world and humanity. It can provide some comfort, knowing that thousands of generations have survived before us, and it can help us look towards the future when we understand how much has been accomplished by humans before. It’s great to have some perspective on our world and realize how lucky we are to live in a time where we have such incredible technology and aren’t likely to die when we give birth or catch a common cold.
Discover The Delightful Town Of Centuripe, Shaped Like A Person And Nestled In The Hills Of Central Sicily, Italy
This one-of-a-kind town showcases a captivating blend of ancient history and urban planning, with its streets and buildings arranged in the shape of a human figure.
We hope you’re enjoying this virtual trip to an ancient history museum, pandas. Whether you’ve studied archeology yourself or you didn’t realize that dinosaurs and humans never coexisted, we hope you’ve been able to learn something new here today. Feel free to share any other fun facts about ancient history that you know down below, and keep upvoting the images you find most captivating! Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article featuring artifacts that have been preserved for many years, check out this story next!
The Atacama Giant, Located In The Expansive Atacama Desert Of Chile, Is A Massive Geoglyph Depicting An Anthropomorphic Figure
This remarkable geoglyph is just one of nearly 5,000 geoglyphs that have been uncovered in the Atacama Desert in the past 30 years. Standing at an impressive height of 119 meters, the Atacama Giant is recognized as the largest known prehistoric representation of a human figure, making it a truly awe-inspiring and significant archaeological discovery.
The Inscriptions That Akhenaten Left For His Wife Nefertiti On The Walls Of The Amarna Temples
"I swear by you, my God, to make her a light in my heart that will not be extinguished, and to make me a support in her back that will not be broken, for she is from me and I am from her, and we are both the secret of the existence of the other."
Petrified Forest National Park
At The Age Of 17, Cleopatra Became Queen Of Egypt And Ruled Until She Was 39 Years Old
She was a polyglot, as she spoke nine languages, including Ancient Egyptian and the languages of the Parthians, Hebrews, Medes, Troglodytes, Syrians, Ethiopians, and Arabs. This meant that she was able to read any book in the world.
She was also very knowledgeable in various subjects such as geography, history, astronomy, international diplomacy, mathematics, alchemy, medicine, zoology, economics, and more. Despite her many books being destroyed in a fire, some of her herbal remedies and beauty tips have survived.
Additionally, her knowledge of languages allowed her to have access to numerous papyri that are now lost. Her influence on the sciences and medicine was highly esteemed in the early centuries of Christianity, making her an unparalleled figure in human history.
Colosso Dell'appennino
The Ancient Egyptians
For 3245 Years
The Cantalloc Aqueducts, Constructed By The Nazca Civilization In The Arid Deserts Of Peru Over 1,500 Years Ago, Continue To Serve Their Purpose To This Day
These aqueducts feature distinctively shaped openings that allow wind to enter and propel water from underground aquifers through a network of underground canals, efficiently delivering water to areas where it is needed the most.
The Famine Stela
The Kumbhalgarh Fort, Which Is The Second Longest Wall In The World At Approximately 38 Km In Length, Is Designated As A Unesco World Heritage Site
Also known as the Mewar Fortress, it was the birthplace of the renowned Rajput ruler, Maharana Pratap. Every aspect of the fort was constructed with the purpose of preventing unwanted intruders.
Joseph Flavius
The Codex Gigas, Known As The Devil's Bible, Is Renowned For Three Distinct Reasons
Its status as the largest illuminated medieval manuscript in existence, its impeccably uniform script that seems almost inhuman in its precision, and its inclusion of a full-page portrait of the Devil. Believed to have been written between 1204 and 1230, this colossal tome measures 92 cm in height, 50 cm in width, 22 cm in thickness, and weighs a staggering 79 kg. Originally comprised of 320 vellum leaves, purportedly made from the skins of 160 donkeys (with each donkey providing two pages, covering a total area of 142.6 square meters), the manuscript now contains 308 leaves as 12 leaves were removed at an unknown time for unknown reasons. While illuminated bibles of substantial size were not uncommon in monastic book production, the Codex Gigas stands out for its exceptional page dimensions.
The manuscript is written in carolingian minuscule, a popular and highly legible medieval script, and features intricate illuminations throughout its pages, including decorated letters, geometric and plant-based designs, a depiction of Josephus, and the infamous caricature-like portrait of the Devil. Additionally, there are two illustrations representing Heaven and Earth, complete with the sun, moon, stars, and a sea-based planet devoid of landmasses.
Bound in a single volume with thick wooden boards covered in white leather adorned with unique blind stamps not found elsewhere, the Codex Gigas also boasts metal fittings on all four corners and the center of the boards, along with two more metal fittings on the back that may have been used to chain the manuscript to a piece of furniture, likely as a security measure to prevent theft. The binding of the Codex Gigas was damaged in a fire, and in 1819 it was rebound by a skilled artisan in Stockholm who was paid 78 riksdaler for materials and labor, a sum that could have purchased two cows at the time.
"Translation Of The Text Written In Gold At The Entrance To The Temple Of The Egyptian Goddess Sekhmet, Karnak Temple"
"I only ask you to enter my house with respect. To serve you I do not need your devotion, but your sincerity. Neither your beliefs, but your thirst for knowledge. Enter with your vices, your fears and your hatreds; from the greatest to the smaller ones, I can help you dissolve them. You can look at me and love me as a female, as a mother, as a daughter, as a sister, as a friend, but never look at me as an authority above yourself. If the devotion you have for any god , It is greater than the one you have for the God that is within you, you offend them both and you offend the ONE "
A Limestone Relief Found In Amarna Showing Akhenaten, Nefertiti, And Their Offspring In Worship Of Aten, Dating Back To Approximately 1372-1355 Bc
Bluetooth
Wow
Fort Bourtange (Dutch: Vesting Bourtange), Located In The Village Of Bourtange In Groningen, Netherlands, Was Built In 1593 Under The Orders Of William The Silent
Its primary purpose was to protect the only road between Germany and Groningen, which was then controlled by the Spanish during the Eighty Years' War. It experienced its last battle in 1672, and continued to be part of the defensive network on the German border until it was abandoned in 1851 and converted into a village. Today, Fort Bourtange is a historical museum.
Dead Zone
A Golden Ring Dating Back To The 4th Century Bc Was Discovered In The Tomb Of A Thracian King Located In The Yambol Region Of Bulgaria
This archaeological find sheds light on the craftsmanship and artistic traditions of the Thracians, an ancient people who inhabited the Balkans from the 5th century BC to the 6th century AD. The Thracians were known for their rich cultural heritage, which included elaborate burial rituals and intricate metalwork.
The discovery of the golden ring in the Thracian king's tomb underscores the importance of jewelry in Thracian society, and it serves as a testament to the skill of Thracian artisans. It also provides valuable insights into the social hierarchy and status symbols of the ancient Thracians, as the ring was likely worn by a member of the ruling class.
Overall, the discovery of the 4th century BC golden ring in the Yambol region of Bulgaria is a significant archaeological find that enriches our understanding of ancient Thracian culture and history.
Great Zimbabwe Refers To The Stone Ruins Of A Historic City Situated Near Present-Day Masvingo, Zimbabwe
Archaeological studies suggest that the central ruins and the adjacent valley were home to a Shona community of 10,000 to 20,000 people. This city was the focal point of a prosperous trading empire spanning from the 11th to the 15th centuries. Its economy was primarily based on cattle farming, crop cultivation, and the export of gold to the Indian Ocean coastline. The Kingdom of Zimbabwe, an influential Shona trading empire, had its capital in this city, which is named after the Shona phrase for "stone houses."
Queen Tiye, Who Was Married To King Amenhotep III, The Mother Of King Akhenaten, And The Grandmother Of King Tutankhamun, Has Been Discovered In Mummified Form
She was the daughter of Yuya and Tuya, who were also significant figures in ancient Egyptian history.
Knocking At Death’s Door: A Sculpture By Giovanni Battista Cevasco
In this poignant artwork created in 1875 by Giovanni Battista Cevasco, a widow is depicted knocking on death's door with one hand, while holding a wreath of victory in the other. The wreath symbolizes triumph over death, representing resurrection and renewal.
The widow in the sculpture is identified as the wife of Pietro Badaracco, a person of wealth as indicated by her attire. Above the door, various symbols are depicted, including a compass, an anchor, books, a globe, and a ship's helm, alluding to the deceased's occupation as a captain of a ship or shipping fleet. The door-knocker itself bears a winged hourglass, symbolizing the fleeting nature of time.
The Marble Stairs Of The Leaning Tower Of Pisa
The tower, which is believed to have 296 or 294 steps depending on the staircase, experiences a discrepancy of two steps on the north-facing staircase of the seventh floor.
During the construction of the tower in the 12th century, the soft ground was unable to provide adequate support for the weight of the structure, causing it to start leaning. This issue continued throughout the tower's completion in the 14th century, resulting in its distinct tilt.
The tower's structural issues and leaning pose an interesting engineering and architectural challenge, and it has become a popular tourist attraction as a result. Despite efforts to stabilize the tower and prevent further tilting, the tower continues to lean and is monitored for safety reasons.
Catal Huyuk
The Olmecs
Scientists Have Long Been Baffled By The Enigma Of The Benben Pyramid, Which Has Remained Unresolved For Years. This Pyramid, Constructed From Black Stone, Is Unlike Any Ordinary Rock Found On Earth
Its composition includes components that are typically found in space meteorites, such as black ironstone. What adds to the mystery is that this ironstone is exceptionally hard, making it challenging to shape and carve. However, it is also prone to breaking easily, raising questions about how the pyramid was precisely cut with such accuracy in terms of angles and deviations. Furthermore, the pyramid exhibits intricate inscriptions on its sides that appear to be too delicate and precise to have been crafted by any known tools, ancient or modern, leading scientists to speculate the use of advanced laser cutting technology. Moreover, the unique composition of the black meteorite stone is believed to possess positive electromagnetic energy that is transferred to its surroundings, creating a sense of psychological comfort for those who approach it, and affecting human energy. This phenomenon adds another layer of intrigue to the mysterious properties of the Ben Ben pyramid that continue to defy scientific explanation.
Comparison Of Stonehenge: An Imagined Druid Festival In 1815 (Top) By C.h. Smith And S.r. Meyrick, With Stonehenge Today (Bottom) By English Heritage
Located on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, England, Stonehenge is a prehistoric monument consisting of an outer circle of towering sarsen standing stones, approximately 4.0 meters tall, 2.1 meters wide, and weighing 25 tons, connected by horizontal lintel stones. This ancient structure, now in a state of ruin, is positioned to align with the sunrise during the summer solstice.
Constructed in six stages spanning from 3000 to 1520 BCE, during the transition from the Neolithic Period to the Bronze Age, Stonehenge was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1986.
Swords Marked With "Ulfbhrt"
Thonis-Heracleion
The Medallion Depicts The Image Of Alexander The Great, And The Gold Coins Were Used By The Hellenistic Kings During Their Reign
The Hellenistic period refers to the time when Greek culture and influence spread throughout the Mediterranean world after the conquests of Alexander the Great.