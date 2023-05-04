When we move through the world with our smartphones, heated homes, grocery stores and fancy cars, it’s easy to forget that our world has been around for literally billions of years. And while Homo sapiens, or humans, have only been here for about 300,000 years, that still leaves us with an incredible amount of history. It’s impossible to know and understand everything that humanity has been through, but thankfully, there are people out there who live for discovering more about our world’s past, and some who are even willing to share that information online.

The Ancient Explorers Facebook page writes that their mission is to “explore the history of our ancient past to make an impact on today’s and tomorrow’s,” and they certainly do a great job of that. The account, which was created on New Year’s Day in 2013, has amassed an impressive 833k followers and has posted over 10k photos. One quick scroll through the page’s feed can teach you more about fossils, ancient architecture, ancient jewelry, ancient temples and anything else that you might not have learned in history class.