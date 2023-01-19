I love my job. I look forward to coming to the office every single day. I don’t mind working overtime. I don’t mind working weekends. I don’t mind working for the rest of my life to afford barely anything, as when I’m on my deathbed I’ll be able to think back on what an incredible life I’ve led. Doesn’t sound like you? It most likely sounds like no one’s reality.

The daily grind literally grinds away at one’s patience, sentience, and the craving to live, laugh, love. And as your blood turns into something closer to a caffeinated, sugary concoction, let’s all enjoy the memes that represent most of our lives in a way-too-relatable fashion. The Facebook group named “Work Week Memes” shares just what you think they do.

We laugh through our tears, grab our fifth coffee, and sit down to scroll through a list full of everyday pain. Upvote your favorites, leave some comments, and try not to get caught doing so by your boss. If you’re craving some more work memes after this, Bored Panda has a couple of articles waiting for you here and here. Let’s get into it!

More info: Facebook