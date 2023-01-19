I love my job. I look forward to coming to the office every single day. I don’t mind working overtime. I don’t mind working weekends. I don’t mind working for the rest of my life to afford barely anything, as when I’m on my deathbed I’ll be able to think back on what an incredible life I’ve led. Doesn’t sound like you? It most likely sounds like no one’s reality. 

The daily grind literally grinds away at one’s patience, sentience, and the craving to live, laugh, love. And as your blood turns into something closer to a caffeinated, sugary concoction, let’s all enjoy the memes that represent most of our lives in a way-too-relatable fashion. The Facebook group named “Work Week Memes” shares just what you think they do. 

We laugh through our tears, grab our fifth coffee, and sit down to scroll through a list full of everyday pain. Upvote your favorites, leave some comments, and try not to get caught doing so by your boss. If you’re craving some more work memes after this, Bored Panda has a couple of articles waiting for you here and here. Let’s get into it! 

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Uncle John TV Report

27points
POST
View more comments

Ever hear of work-life balance? Me neither! Why life when you can sell your immortal soul to consumerism, capitalism, or any other C-word you can think of. But to be serious for one fleeting moment, it’s rare to come across a person that doesn’t have to work in order to have some semblance of quality living. 

That leads to a lot of situations that are way too relatable: weird coworkers, rude customers, greedy bosses, and the continuous struggle to get enough sleep. All this and more have been turned into some fantastic memes shared in the Facebook group “Work Week Memes.” 547.8K members share and laugh at the unfairness that is life, and we join them today to do more of the same. 
#2

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Chris & Chenoa Report

20points
POST
Lisa Westfall
Lisa Westfall
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gonna miss Leslie. He was so funny.

1
1point
reply
#3

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Chris & Chenoa Report

19points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

So why are we so upset with the notion of work? Generations before ours spent the same if not more hours hands-deep in labor, and it didn’t spur such things as the Big Quit, the Great Reset, the Great Reshuffle, or the Great Resignation. It’s really not rocket science—people are just fed up with bad jobs. 

Joel Nihlean wrote on Medium that workers of today are looking for less stress, more meaning, and better pay, too. Furthermore, people are burned out. And after the pandemic, many are rethinking the place of work in their lives, reflecting on what gives them meaning and happiness. David Graeber stated in his book Bulls**t Jobs that some jobs are pointless, taking the role of adult daycare.
#4

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Chris & Chenoa Report

18points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want that robe and hat. Maybe you get ghat when you ‘burn’ money.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Uncle John TV Report

17points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gradual reduction of demands, gradual adaptation to the collective and gradual disliking of one's work.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Uncle John TV Report

16points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's even more accurate for vacation.

4
4points
reply
View more comments

According to a 2021 poll by YouGov, only a little more than half of all workers feel that their job makes a meaningful contribution to the world. Nearly a quarter of US adults firmly believe that their job is meaningless. Joel further states that highly-valued and highly-paid jobs are most likely to be unfulfilling, useless dead ends that do nothing to make the world a better place.

Potentially, if we all worked exclusively to improve the human condition, we could all work less. But that seems more like a distant fantasy than an approachable reality in many respects. In a lot of cases, the problem isn’t that life is unfair; it’s one’s broken idea of fairness. Can you imagine how insane life would be if it actually was ‘fair’ to everyone, especially when we consider that each of us sees ‘fairness’ subjectively?
#7

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Chris & Chenoa Report

16points
POST
Arik
Arik
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Faulty Towers! Mornin' Basil!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

jglackk Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#9

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Josivaldo Sousa Report

16points
POST
Alvia Vseobecna
Alvia Vseobecna
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

some workplaces have them... though after 5 or more years

0
0points
reply
View more comments

This may not be the sign you’re looking for, but don’t quit your job just because you’re unhappy. Laurie Ruettimann, former HR leader, writer, speaker, and podcaster, argues that it can be turned into a valuable learning experience. “You can’t fix COVID, you can’t fix your boss, you can’t fix the people at work who irritate you, and you and you alone can’t fix a company culture,” she said back in 2021 at the end of the pandemic. 

Bad bosses, long hours, racism, sexism, ageism, and ableism are some of the things that plague even good companies and brands, so leaving from one building to another won’t necessarily fix it all, but what you can do is improve yourself. Laurie advises taking up a challenge for 30 days to learn something new—be it an interest or something work-related. 
#10

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Chris & Chenoa Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#11

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Uncle John TV Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#12

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Chris & Chenoa Report

14points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Customers will always come, they are immortal!

0
0points
reply

When you’re learning, you’re growing, and when you’re growing, you are thriving, and thriving is the point of life, according to Laurie. Professionals who are learning report higher rates of satisfaction and engagement, and they are less focused on the negative aspects of work. Furthermore, keep a learning journal, and document what you learn for the next 30 days. 

At the end of 30 days, you should summarize it all by writing out five things you learned about yourself and five things that surprised you about the past month. If you still want to quit your job at the end of that 30-day window, go for it, because you’ll have spent that time working on something to make you better, whether it’s a hobby, working for a cause, or working on a skills gap. 
#13

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Chris & Chenoa Report

14points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"On WOW! Where di you get it from?" "At work. They give it away for free! They sometimes even pay you a very small amount of money to take it!"

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Chris & Chenoa Report

13points
POST
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More like "How I wake up after dreaming of having quit, happily rich."

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Jermey Funkhouser Report

13points
POST
Arik
Arik
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sophia, one of the best!

0
0points
reply

We should always strive to improve ourselves and our surroundings, but we can only do so much with our time. We might as well focus on things we enjoy doing, and make sure that the 8 or so hours we’re spending at work are at least somewhat amusing, positive, and motivating. As long as you’re doing the best you can, you’re on the right track. 

As you continue to work through this post, scrolling meme after meme at a time, make sure you’re upvoting your favorites and leaving some comments below, and I shall hope to see you all in the next one! Coffee up, chin up, and let’s get this bread, my fellow Pandas! 
#16

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Josivaldo Sousa Report

13points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet another anti-inspiring picture I see while watching BP at work.

0
0points
reply
#17

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

NXHLVS Report

13points
POST
#18

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Sam Koivisto Report

13points
POST
Lisa Westfall
Lisa Westfall
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, Love me some Captain Jack.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Uncle John TV Report

12points
POST
#20

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Chris & Chenoa Report

12points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Easy! 'the manager' is busy and you'll get him to phone back 😂

0
0points
reply
#21

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Chris & Chenoa Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#22

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Josivaldo Sousa Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#23

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Chris & Chenoa Report

11points
POST
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yea i should thank her thanks mum❤️

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

LaughPlanet Report

11points
POST
#25

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Sam Koivisto Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#26

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Sam Koivisto Report

10points
POST
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they say thank you, they can be as stupid as they come

0
0points
reply
#27

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Chris & Chenoa Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#28

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

LaughPlanet Report

9points
POST
#29

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Willie West Report

9points
POST
#30

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Jermey Funkhouser Report

9points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That fox saw things.

0
0points
reply
#31

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Josivaldo Sousa Report

9points
POST
#32

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Sam Koivisto Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#33

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Sam Koivisto Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#34

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Jermey Funkhouser Report

9points
POST
#35

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Chris & Chenoa Report

8points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This picture always gives me a good laugh. So the boss comes, phone in hand, scatter papers on the table and don't forget to check what time it is and what the date is (you always need an overview).

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#36

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Chris & Chenoa Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#37

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Willie West Report

8points
POST
#38

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Jermey Funkhouser Report

8points
POST
BubbleButt
BubbleButt
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoops let me just put that back away for another few weeks until I snowball and explode again.

0
0points
reply
#39

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Jermey Funkhouser Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#40

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Jermey Funkhouser Report

8points
POST
#41

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Sam Koivisto Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#42

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Sam Koivisto Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#43

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Sam Koivisto Report

8points
POST
#44

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Josivaldo Sousa Report

8points
POST
BubbleButt
BubbleButt
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I legit said this about someone I was training yesterday. It's like flushing my precious time down the toilet.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#45

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

LaughPlanet Report

8points
POST
BubbleButt
BubbleButt
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok but there is a way to professionally do this. You explain how their actions cause frustrations via email and copy your supervisor. Then request a meeting with everyone.

0
0points
reply
#46

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

LaughPlanet Report

8points
POST
Lisa Westfall
Lisa Westfall
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm so sorry but that is hilarious.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#47

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Sam Koivisto Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#48

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Sam Koivisto Report

8points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"But why?? I thought we were family!!"

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Sam Koivisto Report

8points
POST
#50

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Sam Koivisto Report

8points
POST
all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

damn guys i couldve SWORN i left it right here :/

0
0points
reply
#51

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Josivaldo Sousa Report

8points
POST
#52

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Josivaldo Sousa Report

8points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"yes, sir, an entire list sir"

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#53

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Chris & Chenoa Report

7points
POST
#54

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Chris & Chenoa Report

7points
POST
michelle
michelle
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yes, we will figure something out tomorrow

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#55

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Willie West Report

7points
POST
#56

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Jermey Funkhouser Report

7points
POST
#57

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Sam Koivisto Report

7points
POST
#58

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

LaughPlanet Report

7points
POST
#59

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Willie West Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Amusing-Work-Week-Memes

Willie West Report

7points
POST