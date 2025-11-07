Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Pay For Ambulance Rides”: Facts About America That Might Prove They Live In Dystopia
Woman in hospital gown holding newborn baby in a hospital room highlighting pay for ambulance rides issue
Social Issues, Society

“Pay For Ambulance Rides”: Facts About America That Might Prove They Live In Dystopia

We’ve all heard it or seen it in countless movies, the U.S. is painted as the land of opportunity, freedom, and endless possibilities. But beneath that glossy image lies another reality that rarely makes it to the big screen. Time and again, people online have shared stories that reveal the less glamorous side of American life, the everyday struggles and surprising truths that show it’s not always as picture-perfect as Hollywood makes it seem.

For instance, a TikTok user recently shared a breakdown of how expensive some everyday essentials can be in the U.S. — from maternity care to basic healthcare costs. Their video quickly sparked conversations around how something as simple as getting medical help can turn into a financial nightmare for many Americans. Keep reading to see what they had to say, and why so many people, especially abroad, were left stunned.

    A woman broke down the cost of healthcare in America for people abroad, giving a raw glimpse into what locals actually pay

    Young woman with pink hair and yellow glasses discusses pay for ambulance rides in a kitchen setting.

    Young woman with pink hair and yellow glasses discusses pay for ambulance rides in a kitchen setting.

    Image credits: madeline_pendleton

    Text on a white background about Americans sharing facts that others find hard to believe, related to pay for ambulance rides.

    Text about paying for ambulance rides in America, mentioning costs around $900 to $1,000 and its impact.

    Text excerpt about paying to hold a newborn baby in the hospital, highlighting healthcare costs in America.

    Text image discussing the high cost of giving birth in the US, highlighting financial challenges related to paying for ambulance rides.

    Text highlighting the average monthly health insurance cost in the US and expenses for doctor visits before extra services or prescriptions.

    Costs to pay for ambulance rides and emergency visits in America with and without insurance can be extremely high.

    Medical staff wearing masks pushing a patient on a stretcher, highlighting issues to pay for ambulance rides in America.

    Image credits: s_kawee (not the actual photo)

    Text about high medication costs in the United States, highlighting insurance and pay for ambulance rides concerns.

    Cost of cancer treatments in America highlighting high expenses related to paying for ambulance rides and medical care.

    Text discussing lack of federally mandated paid time off and implications for workers in America’s dystopian workplace system.

    Text discussing how many U.S. states lack paid sick time, affecting workers who must choose work or job loss.

    Text about losing pay for missed workdays and needing a doctor’s note, highlighting how expensive ambulance rides can be.

    Woman in hospital gown sitting on bed, holding newborn baby, highlighting challenges to pay for ambulance rides in America.

    Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

    Text discussing why Americans don't travel much, highlighting lack of paid vacation time and employer choice.

    Text discussing average monthly phone and internet plan costs in the United States, relating to pay for ambulance rides.

    Text explaining the average American's 27-minute commute and its relation to paying for ambulance rides in the US.

    Text discussing corporations writing laws in the US and their deals with Congress related to paying for ambulance rides.

    Text discussing political corruption in the United States and asking about reactions to paying for ambulance rides.

    Image credits: madeline_pendleton

    You can watch the full video here:

    @madeline_pendleton Replying to @Kelly Sloan ♬ original sound – Madeline Pendleton

    Women often face the “pink tax” on hygiene products, which can significantly add to their overall costs

    Of the 8.06 billion people living on Earth in 2024, about 4.09 billion were men and 4.05 billion were women, meaning women make up nearly half of the global population. That makes it even more important to talk about women’s healthcare, awareness, and the rising costs tied to it. From essential checkups and menstrual care to pregnancy and childbirth, these aren’t luxuries, they’re basic needs. Yet for millions, especially in certain countries, accessing proper care often comes with a heavy financial burden.

    According to Statista, in 2022 the median cost for a vaginal delivery in a U.S. hospital was $8,655, the highest among the countries studied. To put that in perspective, the same procedure in Germany cost only $1,361. That’s a difference of over seven thousand dollars for the same experience of bringing a child into the world. These numbers highlight how healthcare accessibility varies drastically depending on where you live, and how, for many Americans, even starting a family comes with a heavy financial burden.

    The disparities don’t end there. In Australia, the cost of a vaginal delivery was around $5,318, while in Greece it averaged $3,755, and in South Africa about $1,810. The U.S. also had the highest prices for C-sections, which cost around $16,106 per procedure compared to Germany’s much lower rates. These staggering figures raise tough questions about affordability and priorities. For many families, the cost of childbirth is not just a medical expense, it’s a financial decision that shapes their future.

    Beyond childbirth, even something as routine as managing menstruation can be financially challenging for millions. The United Nations has pointed out how the high cost of menstrual products, coupled with limited access to water and sanitation facilities, drives period poverty worldwide. Many girls and women are forced to choose between buying food or pads, a heartbreaking reality. UN experts also note that “pink taxes” and gender-blind policies worsen the issue, as feminine hygiene products are often taxed as luxuries rather than essentials.

    It’s essential that women worldwide have access to affordable menstrual and hygiene products

    In the United States, the world’s third-largest market for feminine hygiene products — the spending numbers are massive. Revenues are expected to hit $5.8 billion by 2029. In 2024 alone, sales of sanitary napkins and tampons reached $3.87 billion, with sexual health items following closely behind at $1.7 billion. These figures show how women are continually paying a premium for basic care items, and while companies profit, affordability remains a pressing issue for millions.

    In 2024, the feminine hygiene market across Europe generated $7.7 billion, with steady growth projected for the coming years. In Italy alone, consumption of intimate hygiene products reached over €300 million in 2023. While access and awareness have improved, the costs still weigh heavily, especially for low-income women and young girls. The growing market highlights demand, but also emphasizes the lack of affordability that continues to divide access by income level.

    Whether it’s childbirth or monthly menstrual products, the costs surrounding women’s health are undeniably high, and in some places, alarmingly so. These expenses add up over a lifetime, creating economic inequality that disproportionately affects women. It’s a reminder that true gender equality isn’t just about rights or representation, it’s also about access to affordable, dignified healthcare. Globally, better policies, awareness, and investment are needed to ensure that every woman can care for her body without breaking the bank.

    This video shines a light on the heavy financial burden of healthcare in America. Where are you from, and how much does healthcare cost in your country? Is it as expensive, or more affordable? Share your experiences and let us know how healthcare impacts daily life where you live.

    Many were stunned by the lack of accessible healthcare and support systems in the U.S.

    Comment expressing shock and disbelief about the cost people in America pay for ambulance rides and survival struggles.

    Comment expressing shock and disbelief about the cost people in America pay for ambulance rides and survival struggles.

    Comment by MCRgivesmelife questioning wages and affordability related to paying for ambulance rides, with 5768 likes.

    Comment by MCRgivesmelife questioning wages and affordability related to paying for ambulance rides, with 5768 likes.

    Comment highlighting frustration about paying for ambulance rides, displayed with profile picture, star icon, and 4356 likes.

    Comment highlighting frustration about paying for ambulance rides, displayed with profile picture, star icon, and 4356 likes.

    Social media comment by Rachel Marie Ray discussing the need to pay for holding your own baby, highlighting pay for ambulance rides issue.

    Social media comment by Rachel Marie Ray discussing the need to pay for holding your own baby, highlighting pay for ambulance rides issue.

    Comment by BottolanLiz discussing controversial political opinions related to pay for ambulance rides in America.

    Comment by BottolanLiz discussing controversial political opinions related to pay for ambulance rides in America.

    Comment on social media questioning if the blurred word relates to health insurance, highlighting issues with paying for ambulance rides.

    Comment on social media questioning if the blurred word relates to health insurance, highlighting issues with paying for ambulance rides.

    Comment by Baby David449 expressing shock and comparing paying for ambulance rides to conditions in a third world country.

    Comment by Baby David449 expressing shock and comparing paying for ambulance rides to conditions in a third world country.

    Comment from Frida stating the American Dream sounds like a European nightmare, with shocked and party emojis.

    Comment from Frida stating the American Dream sounds like a European nightmare, with shocked and party emojis.

    Social media post expressing frustration about paying for ambulance rides and feeling disconnected from their country.

    Social media post expressing frustration about paying for ambulance rides and feeling disconnected from their country.

    Comment about living conditions in America compared to European countries highlighting issues with pay for ambulance rides.

    Comment about living conditions in America compared to European countries highlighting issues with pay for ambulance rides.

    Comment on social media by user Sun Tse Ti Jebem expressing frustration with the cost to pay for ambulance rides in America.

    Comment on social media by user Sun Tse Ti Jebem expressing frustration with the cost to pay for ambulance rides in America.

    Comment saying America a third world country with profile picture of a man wearing sunglasses and 1265 likes.

    Comment saying America a third world country with profile picture of a man wearing sunglasses and 1265 likes.

    User comment expressing frustration about the American health system related to paying for ambulance rides.

    User comment expressing frustration about the American health system related to paying for ambulance rides.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the role of government in providing healthcare, infrastructure, and security.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the role of government in providing healthcare, infrastructure, and security.

    Comment by user Lena Kristin with flag emojis, saying Watching from Europe, with 865 likes and eye emojis.

    Comment by user Lena Kristin with flag emojis, saying Watching from Europe, with 865 likes and eye emojis.

    User comment stating capitalism is the root of all evil with engagement metrics on a social media platform.

    User comment stating capitalism is the root of all evil with engagement metrics on a social media platform.

    Comment discussing sick days policy in Germany, highlighting a contrast related to pay for ambulance rides in America.

    Comment discussing sick days policy in Germany, highlighting a contrast related to pay for ambulance rides in America.

    Comment by Amara questioning if anyone genuinely likes living in America, highlighting concerns about paying for ambulance rides.

    Comment by Amara questioning if anyone genuinely likes living in America, highlighting concerns about paying for ambulance rides.

    Comment saying living in America sounds absolutely dreadful, illustrating opinions on pay for ambulance rides in the US.

    Comment saying living in America sounds absolutely dreadful, illustrating opinions on pay for ambulance rides in the US.

    Comment from Canadian user discussing how people defend expensive insurance in the medical system, related to pay for ambulance rides.

    Comment from Canadian user discussing how people defend expensive insurance in the medical system, related to pay for ambulance rides.

    User comment on social media post stating the US is diabolical, reflecting frustration related to pay for ambulance rides.

    User comment on social media post stating the US is diabolical, reflecting frustration related to pay for ambulance rides.

    Comment about a 22-year-old who died from an asthma attack after insurance denied coverage for his inhaler.

    Comment about a 22-year-old who died from an asthma attack after insurance denied coverage for his inhaler.

    Tweet about being charged extremely high fees for emergency medical procedures, highlighting pay for ambulance rides issues.

    Tweet about being charged extremely high fees for emergency medical procedures, highlighting pay for ambulance rides issues.

    Comment by Gloria with Canadian flag emojis expressing pride in being Canadian, related to pay for ambulance rides topic.

    Comment by Gloria with Canadian flag emojis expressing pride in being Canadian, related to pay for ambulance rides topic.

    Comment stating love for being European, highlighting a social media post about pay for ambulance rides in America.

    Comment stating love for being European, highlighting a social media post about pay for ambulance rides in America.

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating a 10-minute ambulance ride cost 5,000 dollars, highlighting ambulance ride expenses.

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating a 10-minute ambulance ride cost 5,000 dollars, highlighting ambulance ride expenses.

    Comment on social media with username sabrinasabrina1986 saying ‘…land of the free huh?’ with 337 likes.

    Comment on social media with username sabrinasabrina1986 saying ‘…land of the free huh?’ with 337 likes.

    Comment expressing relief about not living in the USA, highlighting concerns related to pay for ambulance rides in America.

    Comment expressing relief about not living in the USA, highlighting concerns related to pay for ambulance rides in America.

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

