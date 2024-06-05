Someone asked “Is there anything you think Europe could learn from the US?” and people shared some ideas Europeans might want to borrow. So get comfortable as you scroll through, if you happen to not be American, maybe take some notes and upvote the best posts. Be sure to comment your own thoughts and experiences below.

A great part of traveling is not only learning how people “do things” elsewhere but perhaps even taking a few solid ideas home. The internet is chock-full of examples of things Americans could perhaps learn, but it’s also worth considering the reverse, what could other’s learn from the states?

#1 Just got back from the EU, they need more public toilets. It's impossible to find a place to go.

#2 Disability access.

#3 The Americans with Disabilities Act or the ADA. The United States is one of the most accessible nations for those with disabilities. When I went abroad I was shocked as to how impossible it would be to get around if you weren’t fully able. And weed legalization of course.



DeadSharkEyes:

Every time I go to Paris, I wonder how the hell people with disabilities get around. All the buildings are old as shit and have steep steps and sharp edges.



KazahanaPikachu:

They don’t get around. Especially in Paris, it’s rare for me to see someone in a wheelchair, on crutches, etc. I always wondered why, and it’s probably because they don’t go out much in the first place...because it’s too difficult!

#4 Ditch the aristocracy. They are no different than anyone else. Bow to no one.

#5 I'd say they could learn to air their dirty laundry better. There always seems to be a simmering problem that they just don't talk about unless they get drunk. Maybe they need to get drunk more often.



FellafromPrague:

My man, if we were any more drunk, we'd all be dead.

#6 Free water at restaurants and smoking less tobacco are the first things that come to mind.



MiketheTzar:

And free soda refills!

#7 Competition through innovation, not protectionism. I meet with dozens of business leaders in Europe every year, and the consistent feedback that I hear is “we’re not the US,” “we don’t know how to innovate like American firms,” and “we are at least two years behind the Us in X.”



It’s not a lack of smart people. I think it’s cultural. They expect others to do it, or they think they can put regulations in place to limit the success of companies from other countries. That may have worked when they had colonies around the world and we were in slower industrial ages, but knowledge is liquid. Unlike a manufacturing plant, I can replicate digital success immediately anywhere.

#8 A A/C won’t kill you specially on summer.



TrillyMike:

I get that most of the time they don’t need AC, but one place that absolutely needs it is the Tube in London. It's hot as hell on those damn trains!

#9 I have a lot of family and friends in Europe and have been fortunate to have traveled to a majority of European countries. One of the biggest complaints I have is there seems to be more pressure to conform and not stand out as much. The USA accepts individualism so much more.



liberated-dremora:

I have recently befriended a French woman who moved to my city. Taking her out with my friends for Halloween was a real trip. She was SO STRESSED about being in a costume in public. She wouldn't take public transit by herself, wore a big coat to cover up what she was wearing while outside, and talked a bunch about not wanting her doorman to see her dressed up. The real kicker is that her costume was just a '60s hippie dress. Like, she could have worn it any day of the week, and nobody would have batted an eyelash.

#10 Free appetizers or side dish. Idk how many times I’ll find out the basket of bread or olives was extra charge in Europe.

#11 Being friendly to strangers.



LilithXCX:

Brit here, now living in the US. I was just chatting to a lovely stranger on the train and discussing how much more friendly people are here.

#12 To accept the fact that people in America do things differently, and be totally fine with it. Also accept the fact that we don't do things their way, because our country is different.



And to not try to act like experts about the country, because they don't understand the nuances of the country, because they have the mindset of person from a country with a much different history, culture, and dialect than one here.



I'm in a current flame war with someone, because Of that misunderstood nuance.

#13 How to interact with people who wear hijabs and other religious clothing without s******g the bed.

#14 Right turn on red. I discovered it's not a thing in Europe while watching Top Gear.

#15 Ice! When I return from northern Europe to the US, the first thing I get at the airport is a gigantic cup of ice water.

#16 European countries should actually call out their own racism instead of excusing it as part of their European culture. When I bring up racism in Norway (where I lived), I get a bunch of angry Norwegians yelling me because they don't think their racism counts as racism.

#17 How to be ok with people doing things differently.



I’ve worked with Europeans for years and while they’re generally nice folks, they could use a better understanding that the way they know isn’t necessarily THE way. Stone house phenomenon is a great example of this.

#18 I'm too tired for serious answers so I'm going to go with: how to make BBQ. I don't mean grilling, I mean proper BBQ. Texas and KC and both Carolinas and whatever else. All the BBQ. With sides.

SheenPSU:

Add Tex-Mex to the list. They’d benefit immensely from some good ass Tex-Mex.

#19 From a social perspective As a European id say learn how to be more free spirited, say what you want about Americans stupid or blah blah blah but they know how to live life to the fullest alot of us here in Europe have a giant stick up our asses we're trying to be so perfect like with everything we're to careful. When u go to the states you see so many different types of characters it's like a movie set, then you go back to Europe and everything and everyone is just the same...I know it depends what country in europe you're in is well but most are like that except for southern countries like Italy, Spain or Ireland and UK they're fun.

#20 Thinking outside of the box. I work for an American company that collabs with a European one every now and then. They are completely unwilling to even challenge conventional wisdom on a topic. For example, here is a scenario that has happened.





European Company: Conventional wisdom tells us that the best way to do this process is with method X. Compounding factors A, B, and C make this so difficult that it is almost unfeasible to do this. However to go against conventional wisdom would be ridiculous, so we will just charge more.





American Company: Conventional wisdom tells us that the best way to do this process is with method X. However compounding factors A, B, and C would make this unfeasible. This is a situation that conventional wisdom was not really meant to address. We are going to try something completely different, and we are going to test it thoroughly to make sure it works. As it turns out, this new method Y works better than method X, so now we have a more viable way of producing this product without having to deal with the complicating factors of A, B, and C.





And then when we inform the European company about this, they freak the hell out because we went against conventional wisdom.

#21 Ice is life. Give me alllll the ice.

#22 The USA has generally better toilets and showers. Sorry, it's true.



sjogerst:

And charging money to use a public bathroom is an inhuman, undignified concept.

#23 Not charging for water at restaurants.

#24 Freedom of speech: see JK Rowling silencing her critics with UK libel laws. Since the US doesn't recognize foreign defamations of judgement unless they meet US freedom of speech standards, any threat she gives to an American is an empty one.

#25 Wood is a great material for houses. Put screens on the windows. Nacho cheese.

#26 Europeans don’t know how to make brownies.

#27 Small talk.

#28 Im european and i think americans have a degree of economic awareness that europeans lack. Americans are ultra aware of economic policy problems, inflation, etc, but i barely seen any europeans talk about the rampant money creation by the Central European Bank (Even bigger than the US) thats making prices spike over here. I think the value of individual freedom and personal responsability is also a huge moral that americans have and few europeans support.

#29 Cannabis legalization.

#30 Unlimited mobile internet. In Germany unlimited mobile internet is a rarity.

#31 For the love of all things good, establish a paper version of a “one” Euro. The amount of coins I ended up carrying was obnoxious.



Y’all walk around with pockets jingling full of high value coins - NO WONDER there are hella pickpockets hanging about. 😤





OH AND TAMPONS. YALL DONT PRODUCE THEM WITH APPLICATORS SO I HAD TO FINGER MYSELF TO INSERT AND IT WAS COMING OUT HALF THE TIME.

I get maybe bc that’s for the environment but for f***s sake, you can make recycled cardboard applicators. That was so miserable for me studying abroad.

#32 Not smoking everywhere. I don’t understand how smoking is still so mainstream in Europe. They're sucking on cancer sticks everywhere.

#33 Put screens on the windows! Many apartments and houses don't have AC, so you have to open the windows. The bugs get EVERYWHERE!! Why is such a simple thing like window screens not a standard thing in Europe??

#34 Not thinking anyone who cracks a small smile at them in public is a crazy person.



Making free tap water the default and not nearly impossible to get.



And multiculturalism, if that's the right word. It seems like too many people in Europe don't feel like a part of their country, even if they were born there and lived their whole life there. An immigrant can become an American and be embraced here easily, but not everyone will be considered, for example, Swedish, even if they're from there.

#35 When I lived in europe, many of my friends had this idyllic, bordering on utopian view of themselves as somehow living in a post-history world. They outsourced their defense to the USA, their energy needs to Russia, and their trade to China and sort of just pretended life was so good because they were just so much more culturally advanced than everyone else.



The reality was, they could have such an extensive welfare system because they have US military bases in their country, their cheap clean energy was propping up a horrible, militaristic regime, and their cheap goods were made by slave labor, which was also supporting another brutally oppressive regime.



Obviously the USA has problems. Quite a few of them in fact. But the thing is, so does Europe. Yall live here on the same planet as us and have the same issues we do. Europe isn't some utopia that won the human culture game and doesn't need to concern itself with global matters anymore.



You guys do a lot of stuff right too. Thats undeniable and I'm not discrediting that, just, remember there's a lot more going on in the world than just being comfy and having well funded social programs.

#36 I am an American who has been to Europe for vacation a bunch of times. At this point I’ve been fortunate to visit most European countries. I have 3 major complaints:



1. Smoking - just why?



2. More free water please. Public water fountains would be be great and also, dear restaurants, the tap water IS safe to drink.



3. Everywhere in Europe (well at least most private residences and hotels, public bathrooms are getting better about touch less) has these knobby faucets that you have to put your whole a*s hand on to operate even if you just got done taking a s**t or chopping up raw chicken or whatever. Please embrace the type of faucets you can operate with the back of your hand or your wrist!

#37 > our grid system.



Grids are easy to navigate, but don't necessarily create the most pedestrian friendly spaces. Having cute alleyways and winding roads can give a city a lot of character. Plus Google Maps makes navigation pretty easy these days. I also say this as someone living in one of the few gridless-American cities.



Anyways, many European countries charge for public restrooms. I think that's quite cruel, especially since most of them requires coins in an age where everyone has CCs and ApplePay for everything else. Sure, our bathroom doors might not go all the way down to the floor - but they're always free.

#38 How to welcome immigrants from non-European countries. Y'all freaked out over a million Africans and we take in that many people every single year.

#39 Some Europeans could learn more about Americas role in their nations’ foreign policy decisions. I hate how bloated the US military is, and how much we spend on it- many Europeans share this belief.



The issue is that European leaders have seeded defense to the United States. That means they do not have to spend as much on their own defense, while also making their nations dependent on US for defense.



Essentially, if you want to see actual change in America’s foreign policy, then you have to change your nations’ relationship with the US.

#40 Economic independence from Russia and China. It's ok to utilize them, it's not ok to rely on them.

#41 American living in Europe. How to fry food. How to BBQ. How to make hot sauce and ranch dressing.

#42 They could actually address the 400 year old superiority complex, instead of blindly continue to assume that they’re the center of the world.

#43 I guess how to develop its own military and economy.

#44 Get your Film, Video Game and Music industry up to par and stop whining and crying about ours.

#45 American cuisine like Creole/Cajun, barbecue, etc.



Music (although one can argue Europe already has and continues to regularly learn about music from America).



Better preservation of nature (see our National Parks)



More willingness to openly and publicly address the ways in which our country is *not* living up to our standards. America is far more willing to criticize America than most countries around the world are and air its dirty laundry out in public.

#46 Birthright citizenship. And they should honestly just federalize already.

#47 They could learn the difference between nationality and things like ethnicity or heritage.