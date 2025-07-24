Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Epic Police Fail”: Bodies Of American Idol Exec And Husband Found 4 Days After Horrifying 911 Call
American Idol exec and husband pictured outdoors with a parrot, linked to epic police fail in a tragic 911 call case.
Crime, Society

“Epic Police Fail”: Bodies Of American Idol Exec And Husband Found 4 Days After Horrifying 911 Call

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Chilling new details have emerged in the slaying of American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, rock musician Thomas Deluca, who passed away inside their Encino, California home on July 10 due to a burglary that went tragically wrong

Prosecutors have alleged that on the day of the crime, the suspect himself called 911, pretending to be a resident. He also identified himself.

Highlights
  • A 22-year-old burglary suspect allegedly sh*t American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband in their Encino home.
  • Despite two 911 calls, police didn’t find the victims’ bodies until four days later.
  • The police has come under scrutiny after details of the failed initial response emerged.

Despite multiple emergency calls on the day of the burglary, it took police four days to discover the bodies of the couple. A 22-year-old man has since been arrested and charged.

RELATED:

    Officers missed signs of trouble despite two 911 calls on the day of the k*llings

    Couple posing outdoors with a parrot and tortoise, related to epic police fail in American Idol exec case.

    Image credits: Robin Kaye/Facebook

    According to the LAPD and a Los Angeles County District Attorney, 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian allegedly broke into the couple’s $4.5 million Encino home on July 10. 

    Investigators noted that the couple likely returned home during the burglary, leading to a f*tal confrontation where Boodarian sh*t both victims in the head using a gun he’d found inside the home, according to theDaily Mail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Modern residential home with police tape outside, related to epic police fail in discovering bodies after 911 call.

    Image credits: KTLA5

    Surveillance and dispatcher audio indicated that a neighbor first called 911 around 4:10 p.m., reporting a suspicious man jumping the couple’s fence. 

    A police helicopter scanned the area but didn’t find any clear signs of forced entry. The scene was cleared minutes later.

    Police officers search inside a home during an investigation linked to an epic police fail in a high-profile case.

    Image credits: darkhorse_lionheart

    Then, at around 4:50 p.m., a second 911 call came from inside the home. The caller, who is now believed to be Boodarian, posed as a resident and claimed there had been a break-in.

    During the call, the 911 operator reportedly heard a voice saying, “Please don’t shoot me.” Boodarian also reportedly identified himself with his real name during the call.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two police officers escort shirtless man in handcuffs during an arrest, highlighting an epic police fail situation.

    Image credits: darkhorse_lionheart

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Police returned to the home, though they cleared the scene after finding the residence securely locked.

    Despite the heavy security around the property, police have admitted that the victims were not visible and no obvious activity was detected during their checks, according toPeople magazine.

    Image credits: KTLA5

    “They attempted entry at two access points, but both were locked and secured. The home was secured with surrounding walls. 

    “The Air Ship visually checked the location and advised (that)  there was no visible activity or evidence of a break-in.”

    Woman speaking at a podium with microphone under purple lighting, related to epic police fail involving American Idol exec.

    Image credits: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “After taking additional steps to contact the persons reporting and residents at the location, officers cleared from the scene,” Jennifer Forkish, LAPD communications director, told People magazine.

    The couple’s bodies were only found after a friend requested a welfare check four days later

    Comment by Cheryl Hall saying she moved to LA to be safe, relating to epic police fail in 911 emergency response.

    On July 14, a friend of the couple contacted police for a welfare check after not hearing from them for several days. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The friend had a code to access the home and led officers into the yard. Once there, officers saw signs of trouble, breached a glass window, and tragically found Kaye and Deluca lifeless inside.

    Three people smiling indoors, one holding a parrot, related to American Idol exec and husband police fail case.

    Image credits: Tom Deluca/Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She happened to have a key code to the vehicle gate, so she gave officers access to the residence.

    “When (the police) were in the yard of the residence, they observed some signs of trouble, they breached one of the glass windows, went inside the residence, and found both of the victims deceased,” LAPD Lt. Guy Golan said.

    Comment from Valeria Goble questioning police response delay after hearing screaming and gunshots for four days.

    Police arrested Boodarian the next day, on July 15. Authorities stated that he lived just four miles from the victims. 

    He’s been charged with two counts of m*rderand one count of residential burglary, including special circumstances for multiple victims and committing m*rder during a burglary. 

    Shirtless man in handcuffs being arrested by police officers during an epic police fail incident investigation.

    Image credits: darkhorse_lionheart

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    He is currently being held without bail as the investigation continues. His arraignment is expected to be held on August 20.

    At a town hall meeting in Encino, District Attorney Nathan Hochman addressed the growing fears among residents.

    Comment by Elaine Byrnes suggesting registering a security system key code with local police for emergency access.

    “The government owes you one thing, and that’s safety. Robin and Tom didn’t experience safety that night. Safety failed them,” he said.

    Netizens echoed similar sentiments. “Wow, two 911 calls and the police still don’t just jump the fence like the k*ller did and do a more thorough search,” one commenter wrote.

    Aerial view of a modern residential property linked to epic police fail in finding American Idol exec and husband’s bodies.

    Image credits: ABC7

    “Wow, epic police fail. If you’d caught him when it was called in, or even responded with the ‘Please don’t shoot me,’ everyone might still be alive,” another noted.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Cathey Wysocki stating Boy this was sure mis handled, referencing epic police fail in a discussion thread.

    Investigators are now reviewing security footage from the property and nearby homes to piece together the full timeline and determine whether the suspect had any prior connection to the couple. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: NBC News

    Netizens expressed shock over the apparent oversight by the police

    Screenshot of a heartbreaking comment on the epic police fail involving American Idol exec and husband found after 4 days.

    Comment by Don Ward expressing hope for justice for the victims in epic police fail case involving American Idol exec and husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment on tragedy highlighting fear for safety despite efforts to secure home after police fail in investigation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by David Morris discussing police fail involving firearm and protection related to American Idol exec case.

    Comment expressing frustration over police fail and lack of response after a 911 call in a tragic American Idol case.

    Comment by Birma Javier emphasizing the need for police to enhance community safety and security among residents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing police response to American Idol exec and husband found days after 911 call, highlighting police fail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Kimberly Augustin discussing a police fail in California related to American Idol exec case.

    Comment from Joe En stating they didn't secure their weapon, referring to an epic police fail involving American Idol exec.

    Comment expressing heartbreak and prayers for the family amid epic police fail in American Idol exec case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about loss of American Idol exec and husband, highlighting impact and epic police fail in finding their bodies.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT