“Epic Police Fail”: Bodies Of American Idol Exec And Husband Found 4 Days After Horrifying 911 Call

Chilling new details have emerged in the slaying of American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, rock musician Thomas Deluca, who passed away inside their Encino, California home on July 10 due to a burglary that went tragically wrong.

Prosecutors have alleged that on the day of the crime, the suspect himself called 911, pretending to be a resident. He also identified himself.

Highlights A 22-year-old burglary suspect allegedly sh*t American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband in their Encino home.

Despite two 911 calls, police didn’t find the victims’ bodies until four days later.

The police has come under scrutiny after details of the failed initial response emerged.

Despite multiple emergency calls on the day of the burglary, it took police four days to discover the bodies of the couple. A 22-year-old man has since been arrested and charged.

Officers missed signs of trouble despite two 911 calls on the day of the k*llings

Image credits: Robin Kaye/Facebook

According to the LAPD and a Los Angeles County District Attorney, 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian allegedly broke into the couple’s $4.5 million Encino home on July 10.

Investigators noted that the couple likely returned home during the burglary, leading to a f*tal confrontation where Boodarian sh*t both victims in the head using a gun he’d found inside the home, according to theDaily Mail.

Image credits: KTLA5

Surveillance and dispatcher audio indicated that a neighbor first called 911 around 4:10 p.m., reporting a suspicious man jumping the couple’s fence.

A police helicopter scanned the area but didn’t find any clear signs of forced entry. The scene was cleared minutes later.

Image credits: darkhorse_lionheart

Then, at around 4:50 p.m., a second 911 call came from inside the home. The caller, who is now believed to be Boodarian, posed as a resident and claimed there had been a break-in.

During the call, the 911 operator reportedly heard a voice saying, “Please don’t shoot me.” Boodarian also reportedly identified himself with his real name during the call.

Image credits: darkhorse_lionheart

Police returned to the home, though they cleared the scene after finding the residence securely locked.

Despite the heavy security around the property, police have admitted that the victims were not visible and no obvious activity was detected during their checks, according toPeople magazine.

Image credits: KTLA5

“They attempted entry at two access points, but both were locked and secured. The home was secured with surrounding walls.

“The Air Ship visually checked the location and advised (that) there was no visible activity or evidence of a break-in.”

Image credits: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

“After taking additional steps to contact the persons reporting and residents at the location, officers cleared from the scene,” Jennifer Forkish, LAPD communications director, told People magazine.

The couple’s bodies were only found after a friend requested a welfare check four days later

On July 14, a friend of the couple contacted police for a welfare check after not hearing from them for several days.

The friend had a code to access the home and led officers into the yard. Once there, officers saw signs of trouble, breached a glass window, and tragically found Kaye and Deluca lifeless inside.

Image credits: Tom Deluca/Facebook

“She happened to have a key code to the vehicle gate, so she gave officers access to the residence.

“When (the police) were in the yard of the residence, they observed some signs of trouble, they breached one of the glass windows, went inside the residence, and found both of the victims deceased,” LAPD Lt. Guy Golan said.

Police arrested Boodarian the next day, on July 15. Authorities stated that he lived just four miles from the victims.

He’s been charged with two counts of m*rderand one count of residential burglary, including special circumstances for multiple victims and committing m*rder during a burglary.

Image credits: darkhorse_lionheart

He is currently being held without bail as the investigation continues. His arraignment is expected to be held on August 20.

At a town hall meeting in Encino, District Attorney Nathan Hochman addressed the growing fears among residents.

“The government owes you one thing, and that’s safety. Robin and Tom didn’t experience safety that night. Safety failed them,” he said.

Netizens echoed similar sentiments. “Wow, two 911 calls and the police still don’t just jump the fence like the k*ller did and do a more thorough search,” one commenter wrote.

Image credits: ABC7

“Wow, epic police fail. If you’d caught him when it was called in, or even responded with the ‘Please don’t shoot me,’ everyone might still be alive,” another noted.

Investigators are now reviewing security footage from the property and nearby homes to piece together the full timeline and determine whether the suspect had any prior connection to the couple.

Image credits: NBC News

Netizens expressed shock over the apparent oversight by the police

