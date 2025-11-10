Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I’m Too European For This”: Wild American Food Creations That Traumatized The Internet
Close-up of wild American food creation being held, showing an unusual thick meat cut, shocking European food expectations.
Curiosities, Food

“I’m Too European For This”: Wild American Food Creations That Traumatized The Internet

We often get a glimpse of daily life around the world thanks to social media, but not everything we see is impressive. Sometimes, it’s downright baffling.

For example, online viewers have become amateur food critics, sharing reactions to videos of Americans cooking. From risky cross-contamination practices to relying solely on canned ingredients, some of these kitchen habits leave people scratching their heads. Keep scrolling to see some of the most surprising culinary moments caught on camera.

RELATED:

    American home cooking often features unconventional combinations and processed ingredients

    Two women cooking wild American food creations in a kitchen, preparing a dish with noodles and smiling together.

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    One woman shared a soup recipe that left viewers questioning typical American cooking, it began with canned potatoes

    Hand pouring canned food into a large pot showing wild American food creations that shocked the internet.

    Image credits: moatsonthemove

    Text showing a statement about making kids' favorite meal, potato soup, with hardly any leftovers, related to wild American food creations.

    Text showing a statement about making kids' favorite meal, potato soup, with hardly any leftovers, related to wild American food creations.

    Hand pouring broth into a can of cheddar cheese soup over a pot with cheese and bacon in a wild American food creation.

    Image credits: moatsonthemove

    Text excerpt showing ingredients and cooking method for wild American food creations seen as unusual or shocking to European tastes.

    Text excerpt showing ingredients and cooking method for wild American food creations seen as unusual or shocking to European tastes.

    Shredded Colby and Monterey Jack cheese package held over a pot of simmering soup, wild American food creations.

    Image credits: moatsonthemove

    Text excerpt discussing adding shredded cheese and simmering for flavor in wild American food creations.

    Text excerpt discussing adding shredded cheese and simmering for flavor in wild American food creations.

    Blue pot on stove with wild American food creation of shredded cheese and sour cream mixed in soup.

    Image credits: moatsonthemove

    Text excerpt from a discussion about wild American food creations, including potato soup variations and adding protein.

    Text excerpt from a discussion about wild American food creations, including potato soup variations and adding protein.

    Image credits: moatsonthemove

    Thick creamy American corn cheese sauce with bacon bits stirred in a pot on a wooden spoon, wild food creation

    Image credits: moatsonthemove

    Watch the full cooking video here:

    @moatsonthemove Baked potatoe soup #soup#potatoes#florida♬ original sound – Moats on the move

    The video sparked backlash, with many criticizing her choice to skip fresh ingredients entirely

    Comment on social media questioning if fresh ingredients are illegal in the USA, reflecting reactions to wild American food creations.

    Comment on social media questioning if fresh ingredients are illegal in the USA, reflecting reactions to wild American food creations.

    Comment on social media profile jerri80lynn reading This is not potato soup, related to wild American food creations that shocked the internet.

    Comment on social media profile jerri80lynn reading This is not potato soup, related to wild American food creations that shocked the internet.

    Comment on social media reacting with disgust emoji to wild American food creations that traumatized the internet.

    Comment on social media reacting with disgust emoji to wild American food creations that traumatized the internet.

    Comment from Saidey reacting to unusual cooking method, saying you didn’t drain the potatoes, with 12.9K likes on social media.

    Comment from Saidey reacting to unusual cooking method, saying you didn’t drain the potatoes, with 12.9K likes on social media.

    Comment on social media expressing confusion about wild American food creations, featuring a crying emoji and high engagement.

    Comment on social media expressing confusion about wild American food creations, featuring a crying emoji and high engagement.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying "I’m too European for this" with 322 likes, related to wild American food creations.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying "I’m too European for this" with 322 likes, related to wild American food creations.

    Comment on social media saying I won’t survive in America, reflecting wild American food creations that shocked viewers.

    Comment on social media saying I won’t survive in America, reflecting wild American food creations that shocked viewers.

    Comment on social media questioning why everything in America is boxed or canned, reflecting wild American food creations.

    Comment on social media questioning why everything in America is boxed or canned, reflecting wild American food creations.

    Screenshot of a social media comment humorously critiquing a wild American food creation with potato water and cheese.

    Screenshot of a social media comment humorously critiquing a wild American food creation with potato water and cheese.

    Comment suggesting using cream of potato soup and adding cheese, bacon, and seasonings in wild American food creations.

    Comment suggesting using cream of potato soup and adding cheese, bacon, and seasonings in wild American food creations.

    Social media comment reacting to wild American food creations with surprise about canned potatoes, highlighting internet's response.

    Social media comment reacting to wild American food creations with surprise about canned potatoes, highlighting internet's response.

    Screenshot of a social media comment asking about a terrifying cheddar cheese soup, related to wild American food creations.

    Screenshot of a social media comment asking about a terrifying cheddar cheese soup, related to wild American food creations.

    Comment saying American cooking is just opening things and putting them in pots, highlighting wild American food creations.

    Comment saying American cooking is just opening things and putting them in pots, highlighting wild American food creations.

    It’s unsanitary to store raw meat with other foods, as it can cause harmful bacteria to spread and contaminate everything around it

    For many people, cooking can be deeply therapeutic: the rhythm of chopping, the aroma filling the kitchen, the satisfaction of creating something from scratch. The sound of sizzling oil or a bubbling sauce can be oddly comforting after a long day. But amid the joy of cooking, it’s easy to forget that hygiene plays a vital role in keeping meals safe. Without it, even the tastiest dish can lead to serious foodborne illness. So, before you start seasoning and stirring, take a moment to clean your space. Because a safe kitchen is a happy kitchen, and that’s where real comfort begins.

    Always wash your hands and kitchen surfaces often, it’s the simplest rule that prevents countless problems. Germs that cause food poisoning can survive on countertops, utensils, or even the sink for hours. When chopping vegetables or handling meat, make sure your hands are clean before and after. The same goes for cutting boards, they can harbor bacteria if not properly washed. Using warm, soapy water and scrubbing thoroughly helps eliminate invisible risks. 

    Give your fruits and vegetables a good rinse under running water, even if they look clean. Dirt, bacteria, and pesticide residue often cling to their surfaces without being visible. Even pre-washed or packaged produce benefits from a quick rinse, better safe than sorry. Drying them with a clean towel afterward keeps bacteria from spreading. Clean produce means a cleaner, healthier meal.

    When it comes to raw meat, caution is everything. At the grocery store, keep raw meat, poultry, and seafood separate from your fresh produce. Once home, store them in sealed containers or wrap them tightly to prevent juices from leaking. These drips can easily contaminate other foods in the fridge. Taking these extra steps might seem tedious, but they protect you and your family from harmful bacteria. 

    Separate cutting boards are a must, one for raw meat, poultry, and seafood, and another for fruits, bread, or cooked foods. This simple habit can drastically reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Knives and plates should also follow this rule: once they’ve touched raw ingredients, wash them before reuse. Even tiny traces of raw meat juices can carry bacteria. Consider color-coded cutting boards to make it easier to remember which one’s which. It’s a small investment for better health. Clean tools and surfaces keep your meals flavorful and safe every single time.

    Following basic food safety practices can help us avoid foodborne illnesses, prevent cross-contamination, and keep every meal safe to enjoy

    Cooking food to the right temperature is key to killing bacteria that can cause illness. Meat, poultry, and fish should all reach their recommended internal temperatures before eating. Undercooked food can harbor harmful pathogens like Salmonella or E. coli. Let cooked dishes rest for a few minutes before serving to finish the process safely. Taking a little extra care now can save you from regret later. Precision matters as much as passion in cooking.

    Leaving food out too long creates a perfect breeding ground for bacteria. These microbes multiply quickly between 40°F and 140°F, the notorious “Danger Zone.” Perishable foods should never sit out for more than two hours, or one hour if it’s hot. That includes leftovers, dairy products, and meat dishes. Always refrigerate or freeze promptly to preserve freshness and safety. Reheating food properly before eating again also helps eliminate any lingering bacteria. Storing food correctly isn’t just about keeping it tasty; it’s about keeping it safe. 

    Building good food safety habits doesn’t need to be complicated. Simple routines, like washing produce, using separate boards, and checking temperatures, make a huge difference. Think of them as part of your cooking ritual, just like seasoning or plating. A clean kitchen is the foundation of great food and great health.Every good cook knows, safety and flavor go hand in hand.

    These cooking videos from the U.S. highlight how not everyone follows the rules of kitchen hygiene. From cross-contamination risks to questionable ingredients, they’ve sparked both laughter and concern online. It’s a reminder that good cooking is more than just throwing things in a pan. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

    Similarly, another home cook attempted a steak, and a viewer quickly noticed several critical mistakes

    Two people in a kitchen holding raw steak, highlighting wild American food creations that shocked the internet.

    Image credits: jacbfoods

    Text image saying I have never seen anyone make so many mistakes while cooking, matching wild American food creations that traumatized the internet.

    Text image saying I have never seen anyone make so many mistakes while cooking, matching wild American food creations that traumatized the internet.

    She admitted to leaving the steak at room temperature for hours before cooking

    Woman preparing wild American food creations in a kitchen with a man commenting about room temperature steak.

    Image credits: jacbfoods

    Young man explains unsafe food handling with a focus on bacteria in wild American food creations traumatizing the internet.

    Image credits: jacbfoods

    Text warning about the health risk of leaving steak out too long, related to wild American food creations.

    Text warning about the health risk of leaving steak out too long, related to wild American food creations.

    The viewer highlighted the risk of cross-contamination throughout her process

    Young woman opening a probiotic soda can while sharing wild American food creations that traumatized the internet.

    Image credits: jacbfoods

    Young man explaining cross contamination risks in wild American food creations that shocked internet viewers.

    Image credits: jacbfoods

    Text excerpt about mandatory cooking dinner beverage choice risking cross-contamination in wild American food creations.

    Text excerpt about mandatory cooking dinner beverage choice risking cross-contamination in wild American food creations.

    He also pointed out that inhaling smoke from her cooking method could be hazardous

    Person in kitchen with huge cloud of steam cooking wild American food creations that shocked internet users online.

    Image credits: jacbfoods

    Young man explains burning fat and producing carcinogens related to wild American food creations seen online.

    Image credits: jacbfoods

    Alt text: A humorous wild American food creation causing smoke and cooking concerns, illustrating “I’m Too European For This” reactions.

    Alt text: A humorous wild American food creation causing smoke and cooking concerns, illustrating “I’m Too European For This” reactions.

    Even later, she repeated practices that increased the chance of contamination

    Woman in kitchen presenting wild American food creation on wooden board with steak, reacting to the taste, internet food trends

    Image credits: jacbfoods

    Young man with curly hair discusses wild American food creations that shocked and traumatized the internet, quirky expression shown.

    Image credits: jacbfoods

    Text excerpt discussing unsafe food handling in wild American food creations that traumatized the internet for being too European.

    Text excerpt discussing unsafe food handling in wild American food creations that traumatized the internet for being too European.

    Shockingly, the steak ended up both raw and burnt at the same time

    Two people reacting to wild American food creations with shock and surprise in a kitchen setting.

    Image credits: jacbfoods

    Young man discussing raw and burnt food safety risks in wild American food creations that traumatized the internet.

    Image credits: jacbfoods

    Text image featuring a quote about red meat preferences related to wild American food creations that sparked internet reactions.

    Text image featuring a quote about red meat preferences related to wild American food creations that sparked internet reactions.

    Image credits: jacbfoods

    You can watch the full video here to see the entire cooking mishap:

    @jacbfoodsHow can you mess up food safety at every single step of the cooking process?♬ original sound – JacobFoods | Nutrition

    Many people joked online about her unconventional steak-cooking skills, calling it “a culinary disaster”

    Screenshot of a comment saying she cooked a misteak, highlighting wild American food creations that shocked internet users.

    Screenshot of a comment saying she cooked a misteak, highlighting wild American food creations that shocked internet users.

    Comment saying also saw meat on a wood cutting board immediately no, relating to wild American food creations.

    Comment saying also saw meat on a wood cutting board immediately no, relating to wild American food creations.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to wild American food creations that shocked European viewers.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to wild American food creations that shocked European viewers.

    Comment warning about using wood cutting boards with raw meat, reflecting wild American food creations that shocked the internet.

    Comment warning about using wood cutting boards with raw meat, reflecting wild American food creations that shocked the internet.

    Screenshot of a social media comment complaining about wild American food creations with no seasoning or oil.

    Screenshot of a social media comment complaining about wild American food creations with no seasoning or oil.

    Screenshot of social media comments debating if raw beef is safe to eat, illustrating wild American food creations.

    Screenshot of social media comments debating if raw beef is safe to eat, illustrating wild American food creations.

    Comment questioning how food can be both raw and burnt, reflecting wild American food creations that shocked the internet.

    Comment questioning how food can be both raw and burnt, reflecting wild American food creations that shocked the internet.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning how food can be bland, burnt, and raw, reflecting wild American food creations.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning how food can be bland, burnt, and raw, reflecting wild American food creations.

    Screenshot of a social media comment with a pun about mistakes, related to wild American food creations that shocked the internet.

    Screenshot of a social media comment with a pun about mistakes, related to wild American food creations that shocked the internet.

    Comment discussing steak and cross contamination concerns related to wild American food creations online.

    Comment discussing steak and cross contamination concerns related to wild American food creations online.

    Comment explaining why steaks should be left out to dry for a better sear in wild American food creations.

    Comment explaining why steaks should be left out to dry for a better sear in wild American food creations.

    Comment about raw meat reflecting a wild American food creation that shocked online viewers, showing internet reaction.

    Comment about raw meat reflecting a wild American food creation that shocked online viewers, showing internet reaction.

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    tagibbons avatar
    Doormeetass
    Doormeetass
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, that's not an American thing. It's a weird one person on tiktok thing. I love how people take a single dumb tiktok video and say that's the entirety of the US population. Ridiculous

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    America is so big. This looks like a mid west recipe. Like jam made with Kool aid is a Southern recipe. But than go to California and the foods all organic vegan tacos.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm from the US south and have never heard of jam made with Kool-Aid. We grow real fruit here why Kool-Aid?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
