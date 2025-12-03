“Such A Downgrade”: Woman Moves To Florida From Canada, Shares Her Biggest Culture Shocks

ADVERTISEMENT

When she packed up her coats and kissed her cold homeland goodbye, Alexandra Materski knew there’d be some differences in Miami, Florida. More sunshine, lots of sandy beaches and maybe even a few alligator encounters. What she didn’t anticipate was just how random some of the cultural differences would be.

From the amount of men who drive pick-up trucks, to realizing that Americans aren’t half as rude as she’d been led to believe, Materski has detailed the things that surprised her the most since relocating to the United States. Her TikTok video has received mixed reactions… You can check it out below.

RELATED:

This online fitness coach packed up everything and moved from Canada to Miami, Florida

Young woman leaning on glass fence outdoors, representing culture shocks of moving from Canada to Florida.

Image credits: alexxandra.fitt

These are the biggest differences between Americans and Canadians, according to her

Young woman outdoors in Florida sharing her biggest culture shocks after moving from Canada to the US.

Image credits: alexx.fitt

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman sharing biggest culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada in a lifestyle vlog about relocation experiences

Woman shares biggest culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada in a surprising downgrade experience

Smiling woman wearing sunglasses and striped scarf experiencing culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada

Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about men and boys driving trucks as a culture shock experienced by a woman who moved to Florida from Canada.

Text image showing a woman’s culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada, noticing men driving big trucks to office jobs.

Red pickup truck loaded with miscellaneous items parked in a sunny forest illustrates culture shocks of moving to Florida from Canada.

Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman shares biggest culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada, describing lifestyle and activity differences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman shares biggest culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada, describing the experience as such a downgrade

Woman wearing a helmet and red shirt riding a bike outdoors, illustrating culture shock after moving to Florida from Canada

Image credits: Wavebreak Media/Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

You can watch the full video here:

“Florida is a downgrade”: Materski’s TikTok video received mixed reactions

Comment on social media post saying welcome to the south with friendliness, reflecting culture shock of moving to Florida from Canada.

Comment about personal experience visiting Canada, mentioning beauty but unfriendly people, relating to culture shocks moving to Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about living in Florida for twenty years, highlighting it as one of the most awesome states in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada, highlighting differences in politeness and social behavior.

Comment about active older people being snowbirds from Canada, featuring a profile picture of a woman named Julie on a social platform.

Woman shares biggest culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada, describing the experience as such a downgrade.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media saying Florida is conservative and that is why people are nice, reflecting culture shocks after moving from Canada.

Comment about moving from Canada to Florida, highlighting culture shocks and social attitudes faced in the Northeast region.

Woman shares biggest culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada in a social media comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from user sunny stating that people in Los Angeles are mean, relating to culture shock from moving to Florida from Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Steven.C discussing cultural differences between New York people and others in an online conversation about moving to Florida from Canada.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying Being nice is a southern thing, reflecting culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Lisa Porter mentioning Florida culture with a red heart emoji, highlighting culture shocks after moving from Canada.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing weather, related to culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from a woman describing culture shock after moving to Florida from Canada, saying Americans seem nicer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment stating Florida is such a downgrade, reflecting culture shock from moving from Canada.

Comment saying Welcome to Florida by user Robert with a profile picture and 11 likes on a social media post about culture shocks.

Comment on social media from woman discussing culture shocks after moving from Canada to Florida, expressing opinion about New Yorkers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media by Jonathan Strilchuk reading You’re definitely from Ontario with 29 likes, discussing culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada.

Comment from user expressing regret about moving to Florida, highlighting culture shock in relocation from Canada.

Comment by Mailin Barlow stating they stay inside during August, reflecting a culture shock of moving to Florida from Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media profile Etsy Brasil stating Americans are very friendly with 88 likes below the comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment discussing opinions on USA's civilian population in context of culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada.

Screenshot of a woman’s comment about culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada, noting empty streets at 8 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Anne R JL discussing truck ownership in Calgary among various professionals, reflecting culture differences after moving.

Comment about Canadians in Calgary riding bikes year round, reflecting culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from user DjFresh mentioning Florida’s lack of hills, relating to culture shocks after moving from Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment referring to culture shocks experienced by a woman moving to Florida from Canada.

Comment reading "French Canadians are the meanest" on a social media post about culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada.

Comment on culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada, questioning old ladies riding bikes in Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about living in the same address for years, reflecting culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada.

Comment from a user named Rachel questioning if another person is truly Canadian, related to culture shocks after moving to Florida.

Comment on TikTok post about a woman moving from Canada to Florida, expressing disbelief about her Canadian origin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about a woman’s culture shocks after moving from Canada to Florida, highlighting differences in accents and experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter Bevy responding skeptically to a story about moving from Canada to Florida and culture shocks.

Comment saying Why do you talk like that about culture shocks after moving from Canada to Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing active seniors in British Columbia, relating to culture shocks after moving to Florida.