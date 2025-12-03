Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Such A Downgrade”: Woman Moves To Florida From Canada, Shares Her Biggest Culture Shocks
Red pickup truck parked in forest with plastic chair and clutter in bed, illustrating culture shocks after moving to Florida.
"Such A Downgrade": Woman Moves To Florida From Canada, Shares Her Biggest Culture Shocks

When she packed up her coats and kissed her cold homeland goodbye, Alexandra Materski knew there’d be some differences in Miami, Florida. More sunshine, lots of sandy beaches and maybe even a few alligator encounters. What she didn’t anticipate was just how random some of the cultural differences would be.

From the amount of men who drive pick-up trucks, to realizing that Americans aren’t half as rude as she’d been led to believe, Materski has detailed the things that surprised her the most since relocating to the United States. Her TikTok video has received mixed reactions… You can check it out below.

    This online fitness coach packed up everything and moved from Canada to Miami, Florida

    Young woman leaning on glass fence outdoors, representing culture shocks of moving from Canada to Florida.

    Image credits: alexxandra.fitt

    These are the biggest differences between Americans and Canadians, according to her

    Young woman outdoors in Florida sharing her biggest culture shocks after moving from Canada to the US.

    Young woman outdoors in Florida sharing her biggest culture shocks after moving from Canada to the US.

    Image credits: alexx.fitt

    Woman sharing biggest culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada in a lifestyle vlog about relocation experiences

    Woman shares biggest culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada in a surprising downgrade experience

    Smiling woman wearing sunglasses and striped scarf experiencing culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada

    Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about men and boys driving trucks as a culture shock experienced by a woman who moved to Florida from Canada.

    Text image showing a woman’s culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada, noticing men driving big trucks to office jobs.

    Red pickup truck loaded with miscellaneous items parked in a sunny forest illustrates culture shocks of moving to Florida from Canada.

    Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Woman shares biggest culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada, describing lifestyle and activity differences.

    Woman shares biggest culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada, describing the experience as such a downgrade

    Woman wearing a helmet and red shirt riding a bike outdoors, illustrating culture shock after moving to Florida from Canada

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    You can watch the full video here:

    @alexx.fittThese are so random♬ original sound – Alexandra materski

    “Florida is a downgrade”: Materski’s TikTok video received mixed reactions

    Comment on social media post saying welcome to the south with friendliness, reflecting culture shock of moving to Florida from Canada.

    Comment about personal experience visiting Canada, mentioning beauty but unfriendly people, relating to culture shocks moving to Florida.

    Comment about living in Florida for twenty years, highlighting it as one of the most awesome states in the US.

    Comment about culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada, highlighting differences in politeness and social behavior.

    Comment about active older people being snowbirds from Canada, featuring a profile picture of a woman named Julie on a social platform.

    Woman shares biggest culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada, describing the experience as such a downgrade.

    Comment on social media saying Florida is conservative and that is why people are nice, reflecting culture shocks after moving from Canada.

    Comment about moving from Canada to Florida, highlighting culture shocks and social attitudes faced in the Northeast region.

    Woman shares biggest culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada in a social media comment.

    Comment from user sunny stating that people in Los Angeles are mean, relating to culture shock from moving to Florida from Canada.

    Comment from Steven.C discussing cultural differences between New York people and others in an online conversation about moving to Florida from Canada.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Being nice is a southern thing, reflecting culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada.

    Comment from Lisa Porter mentioning Florida culture with a red heart emoji, highlighting culture shocks after moving from Canada.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing weather, related to culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada.

    Comment from a woman describing culture shock after moving to Florida from Canada, saying Americans seem nicer.

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating Florida is such a downgrade, reflecting culture shock from moving from Canada.

    Comment saying Welcome to Florida by user Robert with a profile picture and 11 likes on a social media post about culture shocks.

    Comment on social media from woman discussing culture shocks after moving from Canada to Florida, expressing opinion about New Yorkers.

    Comment on social media by Jonathan Strilchuk reading You’re definitely from Ontario with 29 likes, discussing culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada.

    Comment from user expressing regret about moving to Florida, highlighting culture shock in relocation from Canada.

    Comment by Mailin Barlow stating they stay inside during August, reflecting a culture shock of moving to Florida from Canada.

    Comment on social media profile Etsy Brasil stating Americans are very friendly with 88 likes below the comment.

    Social media comment discussing opinions on USA's civilian population in context of culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada.

    Screenshot of a woman’s comment about culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada, noting empty streets at 8 pm.

    Comment by Anne R JL discussing truck ownership in Calgary among various professionals, reflecting culture differences after moving.

    Comment about Canadians in Calgary riding bikes year round, reflecting culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada.

    Comment from user DjFresh mentioning Florida’s lack of hills, relating to culture shocks after moving from Canada.

    Screenshot of an online comment referring to culture shocks experienced by a woman moving to Florida from Canada.

    Comment reading "French Canadians are the meanest" on a social media post about culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada.

    Comment on culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada, questioning old ladies riding bikes in Florida.

    Comment about living in the same address for years, reflecting culture shocks after moving to Florida from Canada.

    Comment from a user named Rachel questioning if another person is truly Canadian, related to culture shocks after moving to Florida.

    Comment on TikTok post about a woman moving from Canada to Florida, expressing disbelief about her Canadian origin.

    Comment about a woman’s culture shocks after moving from Canada to Florida, highlighting differences in accents and experiences.

    Commenter Bevy responding skeptically to a story about moving from Canada to Florida and culture shocks.

    Comment saying Why do you talk like that about culture shocks after moving from Canada to Florida.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing active seniors in British Columbia, relating to culture shocks after moving to Florida.

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

