Review: "Summertime temps can hit those of us taking meds for hypertension with some unexpected side effects that require increased levels of hydration to mitigate. I'm not a huge fan of glass after glass of water, and Liquid I.V. provided an excellent solution. Easy to use, it mixes quickly into a glass of water and the strawberry/lemonade flavor is perfectly acceptable. I occasionally go next level and add some carbonated water, but the still version works just as well from the standpoints of taste and texture. Having to consume two or three 16 oz. glasses of liquid instead of four to six in order to remain properly hydrated has certainly worked for me. I have tried both the sweetened and sugar-free iterations and enjoy them both." - barbara c

