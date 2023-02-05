The disasters of colonialism, famine, and wars have made the Mediterranean Sea a place of transit for those seeking a better life, but many do not make it and die at sea (their bodies were later thrown into landfills). In 2021, Rachid Koraichi opened with the help of his daughter, a cemetery for those who remained anonymous. The idea is that it is a garden with trees and vegetation that reminds the unit. Thanks to this initiative, some bodies have been able to be recognized.