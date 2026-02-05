Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Are You Fluent In Morse Code? Decode All 26 Of These Brain Teasers
Vintage Morse code telegraph key on a table, used for decoding Morse code in brain teasers and trivia challenges.
Quizzes
Curiosities

Are You Fluent In Morse Code? Decode All 26 Of These Brain Teasers

3

28

3

ADVERTISEMENT

From NATO phonetic to the Greek alphabet, plus historic military codes, Morse Symbols, and other tricky letter systems, there’s something for everyone in this quiz.

We’ve created a 26-question challenge, one for each letter A to Z. Each question asks you to match a letter to its corresponding word or symbol; others give you the word and ask you to match it with the letter system. 🤔

Some questions are straightforward, others incredibly tricky. Whether you’re a trivia buff, a code-cracking enthusiast, or just love a good brain teaser, this quiz is about to push your limits… 🤓

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Close-up of miniature military figures arranged in a row representing soldiers, related to Morse code brain teasers.

    Close-up of miniature military figures arranged in a row representing soldiers, related to Morse code brain teasers.

    Image credits: Kaique Rocha

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 26
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 26
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    28

    3

    28

    3

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The NATO alphabet is not only used in a military context - it is used in aviation and quite commonly in IT where we need to spell out usernames and passwords.

    1
    1point
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I resisted the temptation to look up the morse code, so got a few wrong based on learning it nearly 50 years ago and never really using it since...

    0
    0points
    reply
    s-akimov avatar
    Slop Generator
    Slop Generator
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Considering I knew only SOS for Morse code, 'Foxtrot Uniform' for NATO phonetic alphabet and all Greek letters, 18/26 is not that bad, thanx

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The NATO alphabet is not only used in a military context - it is used in aviation and quite commonly in IT where we need to spell out usernames and passwords.

    1
    1point
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I resisted the temptation to look up the morse code, so got a few wrong based on learning it nearly 50 years ago and never really using it since...

    0
    0points
    reply
    s-akimov avatar
    Slop Generator
    Slop Generator
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Considering I knew only SOS for Morse code, 'Foxtrot Uniform' for NATO phonetic alphabet and all Greek letters, 18/26 is not that bad, thanx

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Homepage
    Next in Curiosities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT