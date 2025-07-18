FAQ

Should I get almond or oval nails?

Almond nails offer a slightly sharper, elongating effect, while oval nails are more natural and softer. Choose almond nails for elegance and drama or oval nails for comfort wear.

What nail shape is most attractive?

Oval and almond shapes are often considered universally flattering, while stiletto nails are most attractive for their striking, sleek appearance.

Who do almond nails look good on?

Almonds flatter most hand types, especially shorter fingers. Their gently tapered shape creates a slimming, elegant effect—perfect for anyone seeking a balanced, soft, and stylish nail silhouette.

What color looks best on almond nails?

Almond shape suits nearly any color, but soft neutrals, sheer pinks, and reflective finishes enhance their elegance.