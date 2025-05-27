“AITA For Refusing To Pay Medical Bills For My Roommate’s Son After He Had An Allergic Reaction?”
Allergies are not something to be taken lightly.
So, understandably, when this Redditor realized their roommate had left her toddler alone with them—and the child had eaten the one thing he was allergic to—they immediately called 911 to get him help.
But instead of gratitude, the child’s mom was furious about how the situation was handled. And now wants them to cover the hospital bill.
Read the full story below.
The woman left her toddler at home with her roommate, expecting nothing to go wrong
Image credits: www.slon.pics/Freepik (not the actual photo)
But when she returned to find the child had an allergic reaction, she was not happy with the way it was dealt with
Image credits: Lorena Villarreal/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ty_allergicbaby
28
2