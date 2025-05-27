ADVERTISEMENT

Allergies are not something to be taken lightly.

So, understandably, when this Redditor realized their roommate had left her toddler alone with them—and the child had eaten the one thing he was allergic to—they immediately called 911 to get him help.

But instead of gratitude, the child’s mom was furious about how the situation was handled. And now wants them to cover the hospital bill.

Read the full story below.

    The woman left her toddler at home with her roommate, expecting nothing to go wrong

    Image credits: www.slon.pics/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But when she returned to find the child had an allergic reaction, she was not happy with the way it was dealt with

    Image credits: Lorena Villarreal/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text conversation about refusing to pay medical bills after roommate's son had an allergic reaction, discussing healthcare system.

    Image credits: ty_allergicbaby

    The majority of readers backed the author, believing they handled the situation appropriately

    Some placed blame on both adults

    While a few felt the author was wrong for making food with known allergens

