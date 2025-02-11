Man Tries To Guilt Manager Into Buying Girl Scout Cookies Even Though She Can’t Have Gluten

ADVERTISEMENT

Many Americans look forward to Girl Scout Cookie season all year long. And once they finally spot those ambitious, entrepreneurial girls standing outside the grocery store, they’ll happily shell out $30 for cookies. Whether you’re a fan of Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas or you’ll take a box of each, these cookies are sure to bring a smile to everyone’s face.

Well, almost everyone. If you have allergies or dietary restrictions, you might not be able to partake in the Girl Scout Cookie mania. But one woman found herself ostracized at her new job just because she wouldn’t order a box. Below, you’ll find the full story that she recently posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

Girl Scout Cookie season is an exciting time for many Americans

Image credits: Rawpixel/Envato (not the actual photo)

But after this woman with celiac disease refused to buy a box, she became very unpopular in her office

Image credits: slgckgc/Flickr (not the actual photo)

Later, the manager provided a brief update on her thoughts about the situation

Image credits: Haunting-Citron-4161

Celiac is an autoimmune disease which prevents the small intestine from properly digesting gluten

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Most of us have absolutely no interest in giving up gluten. If you love dipping bread into your soup or eating fluffy pastries from your local bakery, the idea of missing out on those delights might sound like a nightmare. But unfortunately, some people have no choice but to stop eating wheat.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that is estimated to affect about 1% of the global population. For those who are unlucky enough to be affected, they cannot eat gluten without their body essentially attacking their small intestine. Every time this happens, parts of the small intestine are damaged, which can prevent nutrients from being properly absorbed into the body.

Celiac disease is hereditary, so you’re unlikely to get it unless it runs in your family. However, it’s estimated that less than a third of people who have celiac have been properly diagnosed. So if you’re wondering if gluten has been wreaking havoc on your small intestine, you might want to get tested.

While it’s often mistaken as a wheat or gluten allergy, celiac disease isn’t actually an allergy or intolerance at all. However, it should still be taken seriously, as exposure to gluten can lead to a host of uncomfortable and sometimes even dangerous symptoms.

The Mayo Clinic notes that common symptoms of celiac disease are diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, bloating and gas, abdominal pain, nausea and/or vomiting and constipation. Because this is an autoimmune disease, it’s also common for those affected to have other health issues, such as anemia, loss of bone density, rashes, mouth ulcers, headaches, joint pain, elevated liver enzymes and more.

Individuals with celiac have to be extremely careful to avoid foods that may have come into contact with gluten

Image credits: Anton/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

In this story, the woman noted that she takes cross-contamination very seriously, which is why she won’t eat the Girl Scout Cookies that are labeled as gluten-free. But according to Beyond Celiac, it’s actually “cross-contact” that gluten-free individuals need to be worried about.

They explain that, because gluten isn’t a bacteria that causes foodborne illnesses, such as salmonella, it doesn’t actually “contaminate” food in the same way. It also can’t simply be “killed off” if the food is heated, like bacteria often can.

Because of this, once a food item has come into contact with gluten, it’s no longer celiac-safe, no matter how you prepare it. This is the same reason why people with celiac disease shouldn’t use the same toaster, oven, dishware, condiments, frying oil, cutting boards, etc. that are used for food items containing gluten.

There is also always going to be a risk of cross-contact when purchasing food items that have been prepared in the same kitchen or factory as items containing gluten. And for the vast majority of people with celiac disease, it’s not going to be worth it to take a risk on gluten-free cookies coming from a brand that primarily sells treats containing wheat.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman made the right choice by refusing to give into peer pressure? Feel free to weigh in, and then you can check out another Bored Panda article discussing a similar situation right here!

