Woman Who Doesn’t Eat Gluten Makes A Scene At Family Dinner After The Host Refuses To Honor Her Dietary Restriction
34points
Food, Relationships4 hours ago

Woman Who Doesn’t Eat Gluten Makes A Scene At Family Dinner After The Host Refuses To Honor Her Dietary Restriction

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Only professional chefs cook for large groups every day, and they have a staff to help. So whenever we regular folk have to feed a long table of guests, something will probably go wrong.

In the case of Reddit user Ok-Improvement3313, it was the menu. After they spent a whole day preparing food for a family dinner, their uncle-in-law’s friend who was also there demanded a gluten-free option.

But there was none and the host was too swamped to make one, thus igniting a heated conflict.

Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Image source: Ok-Improvement3313

People who read this story thought the lady was way out of line

Many also criticized the husband for not supporting his partner

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Ritchat
Ritchat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where should I start? If someone's gluten-free due to medical reasons, the person would always make sure beforehand, that there will be food that is safe to eat. I'm not gluten-free but highly allergic to pork. I need to make sure, there's no pork anywhere in the food in any form. But I would never expect someone to cook anything just for me. I'd cook or pick up something for myself before or after the event, or just eat vegetarian side dishes if there are any. The audacity to show up at someone's house, not even being invited by the hosts themselves, and expecting them to cook something solely for their specific diet is astounding. I also love how they all just expect OP to cook another meal. If they all think it's the right thing to do, then they should step up and do it themselves. A lot of a-holes attended that party, but OP was certainly not one of them.

2
2points
reply
Scott T Brynildsen
Scott T Brynildsen
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

B******t! If I was vegetarian at a bbq at a stranger's house, I'm going to look for options that I can eat. They have salads, fruit, bread, etc, but I'm sure as hell not going to wait until everyone is sitting down to inconvenience the chef. That's selfish, and, as an adult, I can make my own stuff with the chef's permission.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
OhBlahDi OhBlahDa
OhBlahDi OhBlahDa
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hubby can go live with his uncle and cook uncle's friend gluten free food all day long!

2
2points
reply
Eastendbird
Eastendbird
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have celiac disease. 1. The uncle should have told the woman making food that his guest had gluten intolerance. 2. Whilst I agree that cross contamination is possible, it is fairly easy to make gluten free food, not that the host should have been forced to do so in these circumstances. 3. Speculation about whether any form of "gluten sensitivity" is real or not is not helpful. Are you involved in medical research - no? Well shut up then.

0
0points
reply
OhBlahDi OhBlahDa
OhBlahDi OhBlahDa
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it's easier to make gluten free food if that's something you've read up on, but I certainly wouldn't try to cook for someone with an intolerance knowing how much hidden gluten there is in condiments and stuff! I could end up seriously harming someone!

2
2points
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
