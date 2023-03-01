Woman Who Doesn’t Eat Gluten Makes A Scene At Family Dinner After The Host Refuses To Honor Her Dietary Restriction
Only professional chefs cook for large groups every day, and they have a staff to help. So whenever we regular folk have to feed a long table of guests, something will probably go wrong.
In the case of Reddit user Ok-Improvement3313, it was the menu. After they spent a whole day preparing food for a family dinner, their uncle-in-law’s friend who was also there demanded a gluten-free option.
But there was none and the host was too swamped to make one, thus igniting a heated conflict.
Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)
Image source: Ok-Improvement3313
Where should I start? If someone's gluten-free due to medical reasons, the person would always make sure beforehand, that there will be food that is safe to eat. I'm not gluten-free but highly allergic to pork. I need to make sure, there's no pork anywhere in the food in any form. But I would never expect someone to cook anything just for me. I'd cook or pick up something for myself before or after the event, or just eat vegetarian side dishes if there are any. The audacity to show up at someone's house, not even being invited by the hosts themselves, and expecting them to cook something solely for their specific diet is astounding. I also love how they all just expect OP to cook another meal. If they all think it's the right thing to do, then they should step up and do it themselves. A lot of a-holes attended that party, but OP was certainly not one of them.
B******t! If I was vegetarian at a bbq at a stranger's house, I'm going to look for options that I can eat. They have salads, fruit, bread, etc, but I'm sure as hell not going to wait until everyone is sitting down to inconvenience the chef. That's selfish, and, as an adult, I can make my own stuff with the chef's permission.
Hubby can go live with his uncle and cook uncle's friend gluten free food all day long!
I have celiac disease. 1. The uncle should have told the woman making food that his guest had gluten intolerance. 2. Whilst I agree that cross contamination is possible, it is fairly easy to make gluten free food, not that the host should have been forced to do so in these circumstances. 3. Speculation about whether any form of "gluten sensitivity" is real or not is not helpful. Are you involved in medical research - no? Well shut up then.
I think it's easier to make gluten free food if that's something you've read up on, but I certainly wouldn't try to cook for someone with an intolerance knowing how much hidden gluten there is in condiments and stuff! I could end up seriously harming someone!
Where should I start? If someone's gluten-free due to medical reasons, the person would always make sure beforehand, that there will be food that is safe to eat. I'm not gluten-free but highly allergic to pork. I need to make sure, there's no pork anywhere in the food in any form. But I would never expect someone to cook anything just for me. I'd cook or pick up something for myself before or after the event, or just eat vegetarian side dishes if there are any. The audacity to show up at someone's house, not even being invited by the hosts themselves, and expecting them to cook something solely for their specific diet is astounding. I also love how they all just expect OP to cook another meal. If they all think it's the right thing to do, then they should step up and do it themselves. A lot of a-holes attended that party, but OP was certainly not one of them.
B******t! If I was vegetarian at a bbq at a stranger's house, I'm going to look for options that I can eat. They have salads, fruit, bread, etc, but I'm sure as hell not going to wait until everyone is sitting down to inconvenience the chef. That's selfish, and, as an adult, I can make my own stuff with the chef's permission.
Hubby can go live with his uncle and cook uncle's friend gluten free food all day long!
I have celiac disease. 1. The uncle should have told the woman making food that his guest had gluten intolerance. 2. Whilst I agree that cross contamination is possible, it is fairly easy to make gluten free food, not that the host should have been forced to do so in these circumstances. 3. Speculation about whether any form of "gluten sensitivity" is real or not is not helpful. Are you involved in medical research - no? Well shut up then.
I think it's easier to make gluten free food if that's something you've read up on, but I certainly wouldn't try to cook for someone with an intolerance knowing how much hidden gluten there is in condiments and stuff! I could end up seriously harming someone!