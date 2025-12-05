ADVERTISEMENT

People love going down rabbit holes, and when they crawl back with something new, they head straight to the subreddit 'All That's Interesting.'

It's full of pictures of remote places, historical artifacts, inspiring human initiatives, and much, much more. So if you too enjoy learning obscure facts about anything and everything, join us in having a look at this online community's top posts.

It's like wandering into a museum run entirely by the internet, which is free but still works.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Elderly woman stands next to a large hole in a wall, an intriguing random picture worth going down a rabbit hole for

Corrie ten Boom was a Dutch watchmaker who lived above her family's shop when the Nazis invaded the Netherlands in 1940. Soon after, they decided to build a secret room and use it to hide Jewish refugees. Over the next four years, Corrie ten Boom saved more than 800 people from the Holocaust.

kooneecheewah Report

9points
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What an incredible feat!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Morgan Freeman shown with cowboy hat, highlighting his Mississippi ranch converted into a bee sanctuary to aid bee population.

    Morgan Freeman imported 26 hives from Arkansas to his ranch and planted magnolia, clover, lavender, and bee-friendly fruit trees so that the bees could thrive.

    kooneecheewah Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    Comparison of two random pictures showing landscape change from 1989 to 2019 with increased greenery and urban growth.

    The reforestation of Rio De Janeiro from 1989 to 2019.

    alecb Report

    7points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is such a wonderful sight

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Man holding barnacle-covered sword by the ocean, one of the random pictures people say are worth exploring.

    A 900-Year-Old Crusader Sword That Was Found In 2021 On The Bottom Of The Mediterranean By A Scuba Diver

    alecb Report

    7points
    POST
    andy_feeney avatar
    Costa
    Costa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We need the "after" as well as the "before".

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #5

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman seated indoors, part of a collection of random pictures worth going down a rabbit hole for.

    In 1913, a 10-year-old black girl named Sarah Rector received a land allotment of 160 acres in Oklahoma. The best farming land was reserved for whites, leaving her with a barren plot, but oil was discovered on her property and she became one of the country's first black millionaires.

    alecb Report

    7points
    POST
    aliciawan avatar
    LALALand
    LALALand
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that’s how it’s done

    0
    0points
    reply
    #6

    Side-by-side random pictures of a woman and man with varied expressions, showcasing intriguing and unusual portraits.

    In 1995, 15-year-old Nicole van den Hurk was killed while biking to work in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Her murder went unsolved for two decades — until her stepbrother confessed to get police to reopen the investigation. Subsequent DNA testing then led to the arrest and conviction of her killer.

    ATI_Official Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Two women in vintage swimsuits standing outdoors on grass, a random picture worth going down a rabbit hole for.

    German World War II era lesbian couple. Felice Schragenheim, a Jewish resistance fighter and Lilly Wust, mother of 4, wife of a Wehrmacht member. Hours after these photos were taken Felice was captured. She did not survive the war. Lilly never forgot Felice

    Ill_Definition8074 Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Ancient winged bull relief being excavated by workers, showcasing intricate stone carvings in an archaeological site.

    A Massive 2700-Year-Old, 18-Ton Statue Of An Assyrian Deity That Was Excavated In Iraq In November 2023

    kooneecheewah Report

    6points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amazing condition, It looks like it was carved only yesterday

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Side-by-side image showing an ancient skull and a man biting an axe handle, highlighting intriguing random pictures.

    In an incredible fusion of history and modern science, experts have brought the face of a medieval warrior back to life. He was one of many who fell in the brutal Battle of Visby in 1361

    alanbear1970 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Group of WWII pilots in leather jackets and goggles posing in front of airplane, a fascinating random picture to explore.

    During WW2, the Tuskegee Airmen were a group of black pilots who were given outdated planes because the U.S. military didn't believe they could succeed. In spite of the odds, they would have one of the lowest loss rates of any American fighter group and would earn over 850 medals for their service.

    kooneecheewah Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Two women practicing ballet outdoors, one stretching leg with assistance, set in a natural park scene with a dog nearby.

    In 1954, a young Julie Andrews practiced ballet with her Aunt Joan Wells, who ran a dance studio.

    ATI_Official Report

    5points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The dog couldn't be less interested

    1
    1point
    reply
    #12

    Side-by-side pictures showing a young and elderly woman in traditional Japanese clothing, a random picture worth exploring.

    She was 11 when WWI started, 36 when WWII began, 74 when Star Wars released, and 116 when COVID-19 started. Her name was Kane Tanaka, the world’s oldest living person until she passed away in 2022 at age 119. She was born on January 2, 1903.

    malihafolter Report

    5points
    POST
    aliciawan avatar
    LALALand
    LALALand
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beautiful lady

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Man steering a small wooden boat on rough ocean waves in a vintage black and white photo, random pictures rabbit hole

    In 1947, Norwegian adventurer Thor Heyerdahl completed a 101-day, 4,300-mile journey across the Pacific Ocean from Peru to French Polynesia on a homemade raft built only with balsa logs and hemp rope — proving that ancient peoples could have made the same voyage

    kooneecheewah Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Aerial view of ancient ruins surrounded by trees in a hilly area, one of the random pictures worth exploring further.

    A 1,800-Year-Old Roman Gladiator Arena That Was Discovered In Western Turkey In July 2021

    kooneecheewah Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Capybara resting with an orange tabby cat and other capybaras in a natural outdoor setting, random picture.

    A herd of capybaras at Malaysia's national zoo adopted a stray cat named Oyen during the COVID-19 pandemic — and today he’s an official part of their enclosure.

    ATI_Official Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    Vintage black and white portrait of a woman with long hair in a dress, one of the random pictures worth going down a rabbit hole for

    In Victorian England, asylums housed everyone from serial killers to the disabled to the mentally ill — a dangerous combination compounded by the government encouraging the public to visit and observe patients like a zoo. These are portraits of some the patients confined to these institutions.

    kooneecheewah Report

    5points
    POST
    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The "good old days" most certainly weren't

    1
    1point
    reply
    #17

    Massive moose taxidermy exhibit in a museum with two people looking up, illustrating random pictures worth exploring.

    The Irish Elk — the largest known deer species in history — which roamed across Eurasia until it went extinct approximately 7,500 years ago.

    alecb Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #18

    Black and white mugshot photographs of a woman wearing striped clothing, showing three different angles of her face.

    Zofia Posmysz's mugshot after being arrested for distributing anti-Nazi leaflets in 1942 when she was 19 years old. She was sent to Auschwitz and Ravensbrück, surviving harsh conditions before being liberated in May 1945 by the US Army. She died in 2022 at 98 years old.

    alecb Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Glowing vintage clock, black and white portrait of a woman, and an eerie distorted face in a series of random pictures.

    “Radium Girls” painted glowing watch dials with self luminous paint, licking their brushes to keep a sharp tip. No one told them the paint was radioactive. The radium settled into their bones, rotting their jaws from the inside. The condition became known as radium jaw.

    DazeMiss Report

    5points
    POST
    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have read that the owners did know there was a danger but you know - profits.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    Aerial view of a group of elephants resting on dry grass surrounded by green bushes in a natural habitat.

    A drone captures an elephant herd sleeping while migrating across China.

    alecb Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Bronze sculpture of a skeletal figure curled up on dirt, illustrating one of the random pictures worth exploring deeply.

    The Tollund Man, The 2,400-Year-Old Corpse Uncovered In A Peat Bog In Denmark That Is So Well-Preserved That Scientists Were Able To Take His Fingerprints And Determine His Last Meal Before He Was Killed

    kooneecheewah Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Black and white photo of a man in a hat and suit playing with a young child on a beach, random pictures concept.

    In 1962 a group of far-right French officers attempted to assassinate President Charles De Gaulle for his support of Algerian independence. One of the 187 shots fired was blocked by a framed picture of his late, mentally disabled daughter Anne that he took with him wherever he went. He was unharmed

    Flowerlike_luvs Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Unusual four-armed sea creature with translucent skin and blue center on a black background, a random picture to explore.

    The Ocean Project — an international undertaking to catalog and identify the 1 to 2 million undocumented animals in the ocean — has just announced the discovery of 866 new species. These are some of their most stunning finds.

    kooneecheewah Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Snow-covered urban scene with a person standing near a lit apartment building, a random picture worth going down a rabbit hole for.

    Sixty miles southeast of Anchorage is Whittier, a remote Alaskan town where all 272 residents live in the same building. Designed to be self-sufficient because of the region's extreme climate, the 14 story Begich Towers has a school, hospital, grocery store, and police department all under one roof.

    kooneecheewah Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Snow-covered village under blue light during winter, a random picture that invites going down a rabbit hole for discovery.

    The Sun has officially set in Barrow, Alaska, and it won't rise again until January 22, 2026

    alanbear1970 Report

    4points
    POST
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And I feel already down when it is a cloudy day and I can't see the sun.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #26

    Portrait of a smiling astronaut in NASA uniform standing next to a model space shuttle and American flag, random pictures.

    In 1959 police were called to a segregated library when a Black 9-year-old boy refused to leave after being told the library was not for Black people. The boy Ronald McNair went on to get a PhD in physics from MIT and became an astronaut. That library is now named after him.

    CandyXMystic Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Black and white photo of a man sitting among stone structures with a crescent shape, intriguing random pictures to explore.

    After being left the night before his wedding, Ed Leedskalnin migrated to America and bought land in Florida. For the next 3 decades, the 100-pound Latvian built a 2.2 million pound wonder known as Coral Castle. To this day, no one knows how he carved and stacked 1,000 tons of stony coral by himself

    kooneecheewah Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Man in yellow sweater carrying child on shoulders on street with vintage car and crowds, intriguing random pictures to explore

    A father and son pose for a photo beside a car in Omagh, Northern Ireland — unaware it’s packed with explosives and about to blow. Moments later, the car exploded and killed the photographer who took the photo, along with 28 other people, in the Omagh bombing in Northern Ireland on August 15, 1998.

    ATI_Official Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Man standing outdoors next to a gigantic set of antlers, one of the random pictures worth going down a rabbit hole for

    In September 2018, a pair of fishermen in Northern Ireland reeled in a 6-foot-wide elk skull from the bottom of a lake. It turned out to be over 10,000 years old and from an extinct species known as the Irish Elk.

    ATI_Official Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Black and white photo of two young children in school uniforms, a random picture worth going down a rabbit hole for.

    Twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons, known as “The Silent Twins,” refused to speak to anyone but each other, communicating in a secret language for nearly 30 years. Then, immediately after Jennifer’s sudden death in 1993, June began to speak freely for the first time in her life.

    ATI_Official Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Black and white photo of a man running on road, smiling and waving, illustrating random pictures worth going down a rabbit hole for.

    At the 544-mile Sydney to Melbourne Ultramarathon in 1983, a 61-year-old potato farmer named Cliff Young showed up in overalls and work boots. While other runners stopped to sleep, Young moved continuously for five straight days. He would win the race and broke the existing record by two days.

    kooneecheewah Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Vintage family portrait with members dressed in white, an intriguing random picture worth going down a rabbit hole for.

    A Colorized Photo Of Grigori Rasputin With The Last Empress Of Russia And Her Five Children In 1908

    alecb Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Portrait and press conference images of a decorated U.S. Air Force officer, showcasing vintage military attire and medals.

    In 1967, Robert Lawrence Jr. became America’s first Black astronaut. At his first press conference, a reporter asked if he’d have to sit in the back of the space capsule. Less than a year later, he was killed in a jet crash before ever getting the chance to go to space.

    xNaughtyGaze Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Young girl smiling in front of vibrant red flowers, one of the random pictures people say are worth exploring.

    In June 1995, six-year-old Morgan Nick vanished while catching lightning bugs at a Little League game in Alma, Arkansas, just yards from her mother. For nearly 30 years, the case remained unsolved until new DNA evidence finally linked her disappearance to convicted kidnapper Billy Jack Lincks.

    ATI_Official Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Polar bear resting its paws on a window frame of an abandoned building in a random picture worth exploring.

    Once a meteorological research station of the Soviet Union, Kolyuchin Island is a 3 mile long island in the Arctic circle that was abandoned in 1992. In 2021, a photographer traveled to Kolyuchin and captured something unexpected: it's been completely taken over by polar bears.

    kooneecheewah Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Three identical men with curly hair wearing striped sweaters sitting together, a random picture worth going down a rabbit hole for.

    Identical triplet brothers, separated at birth, unexpectedly reunited while attending the same college

    babyyysarah Report

    3points
    POST
    nicolas-wagner avatar
    Orchidoclaste
    Orchidoclaste
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Deliberately separated. For experimental purposes. Not so great a story

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #37

    Group of barefoot children and an adult standing in a line outdoors, evoking curiosity in random pictures worth exploring.

    A family in Harmans, Maryland pays respect as Robert F. Kennedy's funeral train passes through their town on June 8, 1968.

    alecb Report

    3points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry. I don't understand the level of dress code

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #38

    Group of prisoners wearing striped uniforms and hats, smiling and waving behind a barbed wire fence, vintage black and white photo

    Children in Dachau concentration camp cheer the arrival of American troops in April 1945.

    alecb Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Old worn shoe being inspected with blue gloves, revealing hidden text inside, a random picture worth going down a rabbit hole for.

    While renovating the Auschwitz memorial in July 2020, workers found a tattered pair of children's shoes with a handwritten note inside. Experts soon learned that the shoes belonged to a six-year-old Czech boy named Amos Steinberg, who was sent to the Nazi concentration camp alongside his mother.

    kooneecheewah Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Black and white photo showing an emotional hospital visit with family members around a patient, a random picture worth exploring.

    When gay rights activist David Kirby revealed his homosexuality to his family, they cast him out. But Kirby's family returned to his side as he lay dying of AIDS, captured in this photo taken by student photographer Therese Frare in 1990.

    ATI_Official Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Man sitting shirtless by water with helicopter overhead and people near burning shore in random pictures worth exploring.

    Filming Apocalypse Now was so physically, mentally, and financially exhausting that Francis Ford Coppola had numerous breakdowns on the Philippines set in 1976. Dennis Hopper's drug use, Martin Sheen's binge-drinking, and Marlon Brando refusing to learn his lines all contributed to the film's chaos.

    alecb Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    Vintage car window with a unique Thermador ice cooler attachment, a quirky random picture worth exploring further.

    This is an early automobile air conditioner, popular from the 1930s through to the 1960s. Water inside the cooler evaporates and in the process transfers heat from the surrounding air to evaporate the water, giving in return cool moisture-laden air inside

    alanbear1970 Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    Two police officers in uniform standing by a gate looking stressed in a random pictures rabbit hole moment.

    Police officers react after seeing the crime scene inside Andrea Yates house in the Houston suburb of Clear Lake City, Texas. On June 20, 2001, she waited for her husband to leave for work before drowning her five children one by one in the family bathtub.

    alecb Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Smiling man holding large gold bar next to underground warehouse filled with stacked gold bars, a random picture worth exploring.

    "Government cheese," produced in the 1980s to offload a massive dairy surplus, was stored in Missouri’s underground caves and given to struggling Americans. The surplus stemmed from 1970s farm policies that left the government with over a billion pounds of cheese.

    ATI_Official Report

    2points
    POST
    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Best eaten IN A VAN DOWN BY THE RIVER!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #45

    Close-up of a white tiger with unusual facial expression and tongue out in a cage, a random picture worth exploring.

    In the early days of social media, Kenny the white tiger became a viral sensation for allegedly having down syndrome. But the truth was much darker: Kenny was the result of repeated inbreeding by for-profit animal breeders. He suffered for most of his life and died when he was only 10 years old.

    kooneecheewah Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Group photo with a boy, adults, and judges in a courtroom, one boy sitting relaxed at a table, a random picture worth going down a rabbit hole for

    5-Year-Old Boy Invites His Entire Class To Watch Him Get Adopted

    xSereneScarlet Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman wearing a fur stole and cloche hat, part of random pictures worth going down a rabbit hole for.

    In 1913, 33-year-old Dolly Oesterreich began an affair with 17-year-old Otto Sanhuber, who then hid for the next decade in her attic. In 1922, after overhearing a violent argument, Otto emerged and shot Dolly's husband to death. What followed was one of the most sensational trials in U.S. history.

    ATI_Official Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Ancient geoglyph carved into mossy hillside, showcasing mysterious random picture worth exploring in detail.

    At least 26 petroglyphs — some dating upwards of 1,000-years-old — have become visible by shifting sands on a beach on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

    kooneecheewah Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Black and white photo of three people in rustic clothing standing outdoors in a forest, a random picture worth exploring.

    In 1978, Soviet geologists discovered a family living in complete isolation deep in Siberia. The Lykovs had fled Stalin’s persecution in 1936 and, for 42 years, survived without any human contact, technology, or knowledge that World War II had even happened.

    DivaTease Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Group of vintage hikers with backpacks and gear posing outdoors in a black and white random pictures image.

    In 1993, six hikers were trekking near Lake Baikal in Siberia when they were suddenly overcome with horrific symptoms. Blood streamed from their eyes and noses, they clutched at their throats and bashed their heads against rock..

    xTeaseLush Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Gravestone of an unknown man who died eating library paste, captured as part of random pictures worth going down a rabbit hole for.

    Unknown man dies from eating library paste. Nevada, 1908

    SecretAgentKatManx Report

    1point
    POST
    #52

    Vintage black and white photo of people observing a woman wrapped in cloth on a tilted table in an unusual scene.

    After John Dillinger was shot by the FBI in 1934, bystanders rushed to the theater where he was killed to soak their handkerchiefs in his blood while thousands mobbed Chicago's morgue to have their pictures taken with the corpse of the infamous bank robber

    kooneecheewah Report

    1point
    POST
    aliciawan avatar
    LALALand
    LALALand
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With their bathing suits on?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #53

    Black and white vintage photo of people by a pool with dive boards, showcasing random pictures worth going down a rabbit hole for.

    Swimmers in Las Vegas, Nevada watch the mushroom cloud from an atomic bomb test 75 miles away in 1953.

    alecb Report

    1point
    POST
    aliciawan avatar
    LALALand
    LALALand
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wonder if they also got a deeper tan with the added radiation

    0
    0points
    reply
    #54

    Portrait of a young woman with blonde hair wearing a black off-shoulder top and pearl necklace in a studio setting.

    In 2005, 18-year-old Natalee Holloway vanished in Aruba after leaving a nightclub with Dutch teenager Joran van der Sloot. Though he changed his story multiple times, killed another woman in Peru, and years later provided a confession, Holloway’s disappearance has never been officially solved.

    ATI_Official Report

    1point
    POST
    #55

    Black and white photo of a man with camera surrounded by indigenous people in traditional attire, a captivating random picture.

    Michael Rockefeller, son of New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller, photographed on his first trip to New Guinea in May 1960, studying the Asmat people. One year later, he vanished off the coast during a later expedition and was rumored to have been killed and eaten by the same tribe he was studying.

    ATI_Official Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Man in white tank top and black pants standing in a hallway, touching a door numbered 213, a random picture to explore.

    Vernell Bass, a neighbor of Jeffrey Dahmer, stands outside the police-padded door of apartment 213 in the Oxford Apartments in Milwaukee, 1991. See real photos of inside and outside the serial killer's apartment.

    ATI_Official Report

    1point
    POST
    #57

    Side-by-side images showing a smiling young man and a forest scene with an animal circled, random pictures worth exploring.

    In February 2015, 18-year-old Daylenn Pua set out to hike Oahu’s forbidden 3,922-step “stairway to heaven” — the haiku stairs — and vanished without a trace. He left behind only a few photos, one of which showed a mysterious figure in the background, and a decade of unanswered questions.

    ATI_Official Report

    1point
    POST
    #58

    Black and white vintage photo showing four children sitting on stairs beside a sign for sale, illustrating random pictures.

    The haunting “4 Children For Sale” photograph from 1948 captured a Chicago mother, Lucille Chalifoux, hiding her face as her four young children sat beneath a sign offering them for sale. Within two years, all of them — including the unborn baby she carried — were placed with different families.

    ATI_Official Report

    1point
    POST
    #59

    Two men inside a graffiti-covered subway car, showcasing urban life in random pictures worth exploring deeply.

    Riding The New York City Subway In The 1980s, When It Was The Most Dangerous Transit System In The World

    kooneecheewah Report

    0points
    POST
    #60

    Man wearing an oversized black suit walking down a narrow urban alley, a unique random picture worth exploring.

    As a teenager, Big Pun was an accomplished boxer and loved playing basketball. But after dropping out of school and battling depression, he became addicted to food. Over the next decade, he gained 50 pounds a year before dying from a massive heart attack at 28 years old while weighing 698 pounds.

    kooneecheewah Report

    0points
    POST
    #61

    Massive pile of animal skulls with people climbing, an intriguing random picture worth going down a rabbit hole for discovery.

    Before European settlement, over 60 million buffalo roamed across North America, from New York to Georgia to Texas to the Northwest Territories. In the late 1800s, the U.S. government encouraged the extermination of bison to starve out Native Americans — and by 1890, less than 600 buffalo remained.

    kooneecheewah Report

    0points
    POST
    #62

    Firefighter in uniform holding smiling toddler, a random picture people say is worth going down a rabbit hole for.

    On 9/11, firefighter Scott Davidson — father of comedian Pete Davidson — raced with Ladder 118 across the Brooklyn Bridge toward the burning Twin Towers. Minutes later, he and five crewmates were killed while evacuating the Marriott World Trade Center hotel as the North Tower collapsed on top of it.

    ATI_Official Report

    0points
    POST
    #63

    Side-by-side photos showing dramatic transformation in a woman, illustrating random pictures that intrigue viewers deeply.

    In 2012, 37-year-old Cari Farver suddenly disappeared in Omaha, Nebraska. For the next three years, her killer, Shanna “Liz” Golyar, impersonated her through thousands of texts and emails to her family and friends before investigators uncovered the truth.

    ATI_Official Report

    0points
    POST
    #64

    Black and white portrait of a woman with short hair looking down, one of the random pictures worth going down a rabbit hole for.

    One of the only known photographs of Kathleen Maddox, the mother of Charles Manson. A teenage runaway, she gave birth to Charles when she was only 16, tried to rob a liquor store with a broken ketchup bottle, and allegedly tried to trade her son for a pitcher of beer.

    kooneecheewah Report

    0points
    POST
    #65

    Stone castle with unique towers and arches surrounded by trees, a random picture worth going down a rabbit hole for.

    In 1959, 15-year-old Jim Bishop bought 2.5 acres of land in Rye, Colorado for $1,250. Over the next six decades, he single-handedly built a 160 foot tall palace known as Bishop Castle that features a cathedral, sprawling spiral staircases, and a fire-breathing dragon made of recycled hot plates.

    kooneecheewah Report

    0points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    Classic black and white photo of a woman in a white dress attracting a crowd outside a store, an intriguing random picture.

    During filming of "The Seven Year Itch" in 1954, over 1,500 New Yorkers swarmed 51st Street to watch Marilyn Monroe's dress fly up. The crowd chanted "Higher! Higher!" as they gawked, enraging Monroe's husband Joe DiMaggio. He beat her so badly that night that she filed for divorce three weeks later

    alecb Report

    0points
    POST
    #67

    Split image showing an animated character with a pistol and an old sketch with a hidden double image effect for random pictures.

    John Ratcliffe, Jamestown’s governor and the real-life inspiration for Disney’s Pocahontas villain, died a horrific death. After being tricked and captured, Pamunkey women cut away his skin with mussel shells, burning each piece as he watched. They saved his face for last, then burned him alive.

    drkmatterinc Report

    0points
    POST
    #68

    Vintage scene at Salton Sands with colorful umbrellas and a person in red swimsuit, a random picture worth going down a rabbit hole for.

    For decades in the mid-1900s, a man-made lake known as Salton Sea was a beloved resort in southern California. But climate change and farm runoff wreaked havoc on the ecosystem, sending toxic dust into the air and killing millions of wildlife. Today, the area sits almost completely abandoned.

    kooneecheewah Report

    -1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!