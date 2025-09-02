By the time this mugshot was taken, Al Capone was one of the most powerful and notorious gangsters in America. While he was seen by some as a modern-day Robin Hood, public opinion soured after the brutal St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, making his capture a top priority for the government. Initially imprisoned in Atlanta, Capone used his wealth and influence to bribe guards and live a life of relative luxury behind bars. To break his power, federal authorities transferred him to Alcatraz in 1934. On The Rock, he was just another number, an inmate stripped of his influence and forced to follow the same strict rules as everyone else.

