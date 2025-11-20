Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, AITA For Not Forgiving My Brother After Learning About My Mom’s Passing Months Later?
Family, Relationships

Hey Pandas, AITA For Not Forgiving My Brother After Learning About My Mom’s Passing Months Later?

User Submission
janedoe_33 Jane Doe Community member
Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

I recently lost my mother to cancer, but I wasn’t even told she was sick. Apparently, that was her wish, because she didn’t want me to “nurse her.” I’m a nurse, but I’m also her daughter. When she first started complaining about medical issues (before anyone knew it was cancer), I tried to advocate for her. But whenever she rejected a medical suggestion, I backed off because I didn’t want to push her.

I also told her that she could always call me, but sometimes I might not be able to respond immediately – and this ended up being important.

    One day, I didn’t get back to her quickly enough, and she took that as a sign that I didn’t want to talk to her

    Person in dark clothing holding and using a smartphone, reflecting on not forgiving brother after mom’s passing news.

    Person in dark clothing holding and using a smartphone, reflecting on not forgiving brother after mom’s passing news.

    Image credits: Gilles Lambert (not the actual photo)

    After that, she stopped contacting me completely. By then, she already knew she had cancer. When I called, my brother would say she wasn’t home, or she just wouldn’t answer because she was sick.

    Eventually, my mother told my brother not to tell me she was ill or that she had died.

    I only found out she passed away two months later because I invited my uncle (her brother) to dinner

    Silhouette of a person in front of a window, evoking emotions related to forgiveness and family loss.

    Silhouette of a person in front of a window, evoking emotions related to forgiveness and family loss.

    Image credits: Charissa Limuel (not the actual photo)

    He felt so guilty that he came over beforehand and told me the truth. I completely broke down.

    I immediately went to my brother’s house and demanded to know what was going on. His explanation was that he was following her wishes. My mother had a bit of a narcissistic streak – she would say things like “don’t tell your brother” or “don’t tell your sister” just to get attention. 

    She had told me not to tell my brother things before, and I would ignore it, because soon enough she’d be at his house acting like everything was normal. But this time, she took it to an extreme.

    Now I’m devastated. If my uncle hadn’t told me, my brother would’ve let me find out from the estate lawyer. I can’t eat, I can’t function, and I’m disgusted with my brother. He’s acting like he’s in charge of everything – the estate, the house – and won’t even let me have the few sentimental items I want. I have my own home and things; I’m not after money.

    So I’ve decided to contest the estate to force the sale of the house, which he thinks he’s going to live in

    Small house and garage illuminated by green outdoor light at night, reflecting themes of family conflict and loss after mom’s passing.

    Small house and garage illuminated by green outdoor light at night, reflecting themes of family conflict and loss after mom’s passing.

    Image credits: Brianna Lengacher (not the actual photo)

    He doesn’t work, even though he’s in a union – he just turns down jobs and stays on unemployment. At this point, it’s not about the belongings. It’s about principle, and honestly, I want him to feel some of the pain he caused me. Selling the house would leave him homeless.

    Maybe that makes me a jerk. But he took away my chance to make things right with my mother, and I don’t know if I’ll ever get over that.

    Moderator’s note

    Please be aware that the images used in this article are illustrative only and do not depict the actual people or events described.

    If you’ve experienced something similar or have a story you’d like to share, we welcome submissions from our community, including anonymous ones. You can send your story directly to community@boredpanda.com to be shared anonymously, or upload it through our Bored Panda submission form by clicking here. We review community stories regularly, and some may be featured in upcoming posts.

    Jane Doe

    Jane Doe

    Author, Community member

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Gabriela Zagorska

    Gabriela Zagorska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved.Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is just one side of the story and the whole family sounds dysfunctional. Wish I could side with the OP, but there's just not enough information about the people involved or the situation.

    3
    3points
    reply
