Hey Pandas, AITA For Feeling Frustrated With My Friend After She Canceled Our Plans Last Minute?

I (27, F) have a friend (30, F) I’ve known since 2018, and our friendship has been a rollercoaster. We’ve had several “breaks” over the years, but recently, our issues have come flooding back.

A few years ago, we went on a trip to Budapest, and while it was a memorable experience, it also revealed some cracks in our friendship

Just yesterday, we had another tough situation that left me feeling unheard and invalidated.

To reconnect, we decided to each plan two activities to surprise each other. Yesterday was the first activity, which was supposed to take place at my place. We agreed to meet at 4:30 PM, but at 4:20 PM, she texted me saying she just got home and still needed to shower and catch the tram. I expressed that I found this a bit frustrating, but it was what it was.

Her response shocked me: “Sorry, but this really doesn’t need to happen”

This felt out of nowhere, and it made me question where it was coming from. She then accused me of giving her snarky comments and “underhanded jabs” for a while. I went back through our messages and found a single text that could be interpreted as a jab. I took a screenshot, sent it to her, and apologized, explaining that I hadn’t intended it that way.

Regarding the “snappy” comments, she pointed out how I responded when she asked how I was doing. I said, “Not great, you know I’ve been out of work for three weeks.” While this was true, I immediately apologized afterward for the tone I took, but she seemed to forget that when she scolded me during our phone call yesterday.

I’m realizing I have a lot of trouble in this friendship

I care about her and want the best for her, and it would be nice if we could just meet up and chat, but I don’t feel like I can be myself around her. She says she feels like she has to walk on eggshells around me, but I feel the same way with her. I don’t feel like my emotions are valid or allowed; she told me yesterday, “Just because you feel a little bad doesn’t mean you can snap at me.”

I don’t feel “just a little bad.” I’m home, out of work, and that feels minimizing. The way she speaks to me feels condescending and school-like, as if she’s lecturing me. I feel like I can’t say anything without her feeling attacked or going on the defensive.

So, AITA for feeling this way? What should I do about this situation? How can I express my feelings without her feeling like I’m attacking her?

Expert’s Advice

It’s clear from your post that you’re in a complicated and emotionally exhausting situation with your friend. It’s completely normal to feel this way when there’s tension in a friendship that’s been through ups and downs. Here are some suggestions that might help you navigate this situation and figure out your next steps:

1. Reflect On Your Feelings

It’s important to acknowledge how you’re feeling right now. If you’re frustrated, hurt, or confused, those emotions are valid. Take a moment to consider why this friendship feels challenging—are there recurring patterns, unresolved conflicts, or miscommunications that need addressing? Sometimes, writing down your thoughts can help you gain clarity on the underlying issues before you have another conversation.

2. Approach The Conversation With Openness

When discussing these issues with your friend, try to use “I” statements to express how you feel without placing blame. For example, say, “I feel hurt when I don’t feel heard,” instead of “You never listen to me.” This approach can help reduce defensiveness and foster a more constructive dialogue. Let your friend know that you want to resolve these issues because you value the friendship and care about how you both feel.

3. Set Healthy Boundaries

It’s great that you both care about this friendship, but it’s okay to take a step back if it’s causing you distress. Boundaries aren’t about shutting someone out; they’re about creating space for both parties to feel respected. If certain topics or behaviors consistently trigger conflict, consider setting clear boundaries around them. This could mean agreeing to give each other space during disagreements or pausing discussions when emotions are running high.

4. Evaluate The Friendship’s Impact

Friendships should be a source of support and positivity, even if there are occasional disagreements. Ask yourself if this relationship is bringing you more joy or more stress lately. If it feels consistently draining, it might be time to consider whether this friendship is serving your well-being. It’s okay to take a break or even end a friendship if it’s negatively affecting your mental health.

5. Seek An Outside Perspective

Talking to a neutral third party—whether it’s a mutual friend, a family member, or even a therapist—can offer valuable insights. They might help you see things from a different angle or give advice on how to handle the situation. Having someone to discuss this with can also provide emotional support as you figure out your next steps.

It sounds like you care deeply about this friendship, and that’s why it’s causing you so much distress. Remember, relationships are a two-way street. Both of you need to feel heard and respected for the friendship to thrive. Be patient with yourself and take time to consider what feels right for you. It’s okay to prioritize your own emotional well-being. Whatever you decide, trust that you’re doing what’s best for you, and that’s what matters most.

