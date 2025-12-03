Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, AITA For Distancing Myself From My Chaotic Best Friend Of 15 Years?
Young woman wearing sunglasses dancing energetically with friends, highlighting chaotic best friend dynamics and social distancing.
User submission
Friends, Relationships

Hey Pandas, AITA For Distancing Myself From My Chaotic Best Friend Of 15 Years?

User Submission
boredpandacommunity Anonymous User Community member
3

31

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

I (29F) have been best friends with “Lia” (29F) since we were 14. We grew up together, survived high school drama together, went to the same college, lived together for a while afterward, and have always been “that pair” – the two people everyone assumes will be friends for life.

For most of our friendship, Lia has been the louder, bolder, more chaotic one. I was the responsible, calmer one who made sure bills were paid, deadlines were met, and Uber drivers didn’t leave without us.

RELATED:

    The dynamic worked until recently, when it began to feel less like balance and more like a burden

    Two women wearing blue caps relaxing on a bed, highlighting the theme of distancing from a chaotic best friend.

    Two women wearing blue caps relaxing on a bed, highlighting the theme of distancing from a chaotic best friend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Marea Wellness (not the actual photo)

    Over the past two years, Lia’s behavior has become increasingly unpredictable. She cycles through friend groups, hobbies, and jobs like she’s changing outfits. She’ll fall in love with a new coworker and then hate them a week later. She’ll swear she’s “finally taking control” of her life, then quit a stable job because her boss “looked at her weird.”

    At first, I figured it was a rough patch. Everyone goes through phases. But it’s been two years. And somewhere along the line, I became her emotional shock absorber.

    If she gets drunk and cries, she calls me. If she makes a bad decision, she expects me to fix it.
     If she fights with someone, she assumes I’ll take her side – even when she’s wrong. If I say I’m busy, she says, “You’re literally the only person I can talk to.” It’s draining.

    The breaking point came this summer.

    I started dating someone new – “Evan” (31M).

    He’s thoughtful, stable, and the first truly healthy relationship I’ve had in years

    A close-up of a couple sharing a kiss, symbolizing themes of friendship and emotional distance in chaotic relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A close-up of a couple sharing a kiss, symbolizing themes of friendship and emotional distance in chaotic relationships.

    Image credits: Hendo Wang (not the actual photo)

    I was excited and nervous… because I knew how Lia reacts when people around her grow. She doesn’t like it.

    The first time I introduced them, she spent half the night making jokes about how “boring” he seemed. She later told me, “I just worry he’s not fun enough for you,” which is ironic, because my idea of a fun night doesn’t involve being kicked out of bars.

    She also started dropping comments like: “You’re ditching me again,” or “Remember when we used to hang out before men ruined everything?” Sometimes she’d even say, “Sure, go live your married life,” in that half-joking, half-serious tone that makes you wonder what she really means.

    It hurt. She made everything about her.

    Then, something happened that I still can’t believe.

    About a month ago, I had a small birthday gathering. Nothing big – just eight people, including Evan and, of course, Lia. Everyone was chatting, relaxing, and enjoying themselves. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Out of nowhere, Lia pulled me aside and said, loudly enough for people to hear:

    “You’re not fun anymore. Ever since you started dating him, you’re like a different person. I miss the old you”

    Two friends dancing and having fun indoors, highlighting chaotic best friend moments and close friendships.

    Two friends dancing and having fun indoors, highlighting chaotic best friend moments and close friendships.

    Image credits: Talahria Jensen (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I laughed awkwardly and said, “I’m literally just sitting here eating cake – what are you talking about?” She rolled her eyes and said, “Exactly. The old you would be doing tequila shots with me.”

    Everyone went quiet. I wanted to disappear.

    After she left, Evan gently told me, “I think she’s jealous of your growth. I don’t think she knows how to cope with it.” I think he’s right.

    But the moment everything truly clicked was a week later, when Lia showed up at my apartment unannounced, crying, because she’d quit her job (again) and her rent was due (again).

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She said she needed “a place to crash for a few weeks”

    Modern living room with bright natural light, red armchair, and neutral decor reflecting calm after chaotic best friend distancing

    Modern living room with bright natural light, red armchair, and neutral decor reflecting calm after chaotic best friend distancing

    Image credits: deborah cortelazzi (not the actual photo)

    I panicked. My life has finally been stable – calm – and the idea of her moving in felt like inviting a tornado.

    I told her I couldn’t. She said I was “abandoning her.”

    I offered to help her look for rooms. She said I “don’t care anymore.” I offered money for groceries. She said I was “acting like a stranger.”

    Eventually, she stormed out and texted me a long paragraph about how she “lost the last real person” in her life. 

    We haven’t spoken since. It’s been three weeks

    Person wearing white sweater holding a smartphone, symbolizing distancing from a chaotic best friend of 15 years.

    Person wearing white sweater holding a smartphone, symbolizing distancing from a chaotic best friend of 15 years.

    Image credits: Kelli McClintock (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I feel lighter… but also guilty. We’ve been friends for 15 years. She was there for me during some of the hardest parts of my life. But I’ve grown up, and she’s stayed stuck in the same loop: chaos, crisis, apology – repeat. I’m tired.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    My mom says long friendships go through phases and that “you don’t throw people away.” Evan says I’m allowed to set boundaries, even if it hurts. A mutual friend says Lia is “spiraling” and that cutting her off will only make things worse.

    AITA for finally distancing myself from my best friend – even if it means letting go of 15 years of history – because I can’t carry her chaos anymore?

    Moderator’s note

    Please be aware that the images used in this article are illustrative only and do not depict the actual people or events described.

    If you’ve experienced something similar or have a story you’d like to share, we welcome submissions from our community, including anonymous ones. You can send your story directly to community@boredpanda.com to be shared anonymously, or upload it through our Bored Panda submission form by clicking here. We review community stories regularly, and some may be featured in upcoming posts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    31

    3

    31

    3

    Anonymous User

    Anonymous User

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    A place for pandas who want to stay anonymous but still have a voice. Stories posted here come from community members who prefer privacy.

    Read less »
    Anonymous User

    Anonymous User

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    A place for pandas who want to stay anonymous but still have a voice. Stories posted here come from community members who prefer privacy.

    Read less »
    Gabriela Zagorska

    Gabriela Zagorska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved.Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    Gabriela Zagorska

    Gabriela Zagorska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved.Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The criticism from her friend that she "isn't fun anymore" is EXACTLY what people say to newly sober folks. Like, how dare they make positive changes in their lives, it was fun having them be the bad example that others could point to and say "See, at least I'm not carrying on like them!" Now suddenly their friends are looking bad by comparison, and really, life isn't a contest, so why are they jealous? Anyway, yeah, this is a part of life, and friends do sometimes grow apart in their needs and activities. You'll make new friends, and so will she

    2
    2points
    reply
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I understood correctly, Lia's behavior became more erratic over the last few years. I am fairly sure OP is NTA in this scenario, but I would also ask this question - have you tried to find out if there is a specific reason for Lia's behavior change? Has something happened behind the scenes that caused all this? If yes, then perhaps your friend needs help, and her refusal to grow could be just a symptom and not the "illness" itself. I'm not qualified to give advice, so think of this as a mere suggestion - confront your friend and try to find out why she changed the way she did.

    0
    0points
    reply
    jo_hill_uk avatar
    Bumpuff
    Bumpuff
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In a word, 'no'. You've done exactly the right thing. You are not responsible for other people's happiness. Go enjoy life with Evan (who sounds lovely).

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The criticism from her friend that she "isn't fun anymore" is EXACTLY what people say to newly sober folks. Like, how dare they make positive changes in their lives, it was fun having them be the bad example that others could point to and say "See, at least I'm not carrying on like them!" Now suddenly their friends are looking bad by comparison, and really, life isn't a contest, so why are they jealous? Anyway, yeah, this is a part of life, and friends do sometimes grow apart in their needs and activities. You'll make new friends, and so will she

    2
    2points
    reply
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I understood correctly, Lia's behavior became more erratic over the last few years. I am fairly sure OP is NTA in this scenario, but I would also ask this question - have you tried to find out if there is a specific reason for Lia's behavior change? Has something happened behind the scenes that caused all this? If yes, then perhaps your friend needs help, and her refusal to grow could be just a symptom and not the "illness" itself. I'm not qualified to give advice, so think of this as a mere suggestion - confront your friend and try to find out why she changed the way she did.

    0
    0points
    reply
    jo_hill_uk avatar
    Bumpuff
    Bumpuff
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In a word, 'no'. You've done exactly the right thing. You are not responsible for other people's happiness. Go enjoy life with Evan (who sounds lovely).

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT