Hey Pandas, AITA For Distancing Myself From My Chaotic Best Friend Of 15 Years?

I (29F) have been best friends with “Lia” (29F) since we were 14. We grew up together, survived high school drama together, went to the same college, lived together for a while afterward, and have always been “that pair” – the two people everyone assumes will be friends for life.

For most of our friendship, Lia has been the louder, bolder, more chaotic one. I was the responsible, calmer one who made sure bills were paid, deadlines were met, and Uber drivers didn’t leave without us.

The dynamic worked until recently, when it began to feel less like balance and more like a burden

Over the past two years, Lia’s behavior has become increasingly unpredictable. She cycles through friend groups, hobbies, and jobs like she’s changing outfits. She’ll fall in love with a new coworker and then hate them a week later. She’ll swear she’s “finally taking control” of her life, then quit a stable job because her boss “looked at her weird.”

At first, I figured it was a rough patch. Everyone goes through phases. But it’s been two years. And somewhere along the line, I became her emotional shock absorber.

If she gets drunk and cries, she calls me. If she makes a bad decision, she expects me to fix it.

If she fights with someone, she assumes I’ll take her side – even when she’s wrong. If I say I’m busy, she says, “You’re literally the only person I can talk to.” It’s draining.

The breaking point came this summer.

I started dating someone new – “Evan” (31M).

He’s thoughtful, stable, and the first truly healthy relationship I’ve had in years

I was excited and nervous… because I knew how Lia reacts when people around her grow. She doesn’t like it.

The first time I introduced them, she spent half the night making jokes about how “boring” he seemed. She later told me, “I just worry he’s not fun enough for you,” which is ironic, because my idea of a fun night doesn’t involve being kicked out of bars.

She also started dropping comments like: “You’re ditching me again,” or “Remember when we used to hang out before men ruined everything?” Sometimes she’d even say, “Sure, go live your married life,” in that half-joking, half-serious tone that makes you wonder what she really means.



It hurt. She made everything about her.

Then, something happened that I still can’t believe.

About a month ago, I had a small birthday gathering. Nothing big – just eight people, including Evan and, of course, Lia. Everyone was chatting, relaxing, and enjoying themselves.

Out of nowhere, Lia pulled me aside and said, loudly enough for people to hear:

“You’re not fun anymore. Ever since you started dating him, you’re like a different person. I miss the old you”

I laughed awkwardly and said, “I’m literally just sitting here eating cake – what are you talking about?” She rolled her eyes and said, “Exactly. The old you would be doing tequila shots with me.”

Everyone went quiet. I wanted to disappear.

After she left, Evan gently told me, “I think she’s jealous of your growth. I don’t think she knows how to cope with it.” I think he’s right.

But the moment everything truly clicked was a week later, when Lia showed up at my apartment unannounced, crying, because she’d quit her job (again) and her rent was due (again).

She said she needed “a place to crash for a few weeks”

I panicked. My life has finally been stable – calm – and the idea of her moving in felt like inviting a tornado.

I told her I couldn’t. She said I was “abandoning her.”

I offered to help her look for rooms. She said I “don’t care anymore.” I offered money for groceries. She said I was “acting like a stranger.”

Eventually, she stormed out and texted me a long paragraph about how she “lost the last real person” in her life.

We haven’t spoken since. It’s been three weeks

I feel lighter… but also guilty. We’ve been friends for 15 years. She was there for me during some of the hardest parts of my life. But I’ve grown up, and she’s stayed stuck in the same loop: chaos, crisis, apology – repeat. I’m tired.

My mom says long friendships go through phases and that “you don’t throw people away.” Evan says I’m allowed to set boundaries, even if it hurts. A mutual friend says Lia is “spiraling” and that cutting her off will only make things worse.

AITA for finally distancing myself from my best friend – even if it means letting go of 15 years of history – because I can’t carry her chaos anymore?

