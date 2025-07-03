Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, AITA For Calling Out A Hungover Coach’s Swearing In Front Of Kids?
Excerpt showing a hungover coach swearing loudly on the field in front of kids and referees.
User submission
Society

Hey Pandas, AITA For Calling Out A Hungover Coach’s Swearing In Front Of Kids?

isabellewelch Isabelle Welch
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

So I’m a soccer referee. I only ref little kids because I prefer them to teenagers. They’re well-behaved, don’t get into fights, and the coaches/parents are under control. I am only an AR. For those of you who don’t know, an AR only stays on the sidelines. The head ref handles most of the stuff on the field.

Anyway, most of the matches I’ve reffed, the coaches have been under control. Some say little comments like “bad call,” but nothing major.

In one of the games I reffed, there’s this crazy coach. Let me explain. So he comes in during halftime and talks to some parents, bragging about how he coaches multiple teams (he was an assistant coach to this team). Clearly, he was hungover because he was stumbling and slurring words.

RELATED:

    About the middle of the second half, this little boy is sprinting towards the goalie of the team with the intoxicated coach, clearly about to score

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hey Pandas, AITA For Calling Out A Hungover Coach’s Swearing In Front Of Kids?

    Image credits: Bhong Bahala (not the actual photo)

    Then he slips and accidentally slides into the goalie.

    From the angle I was at, I could not see very well what happened exactly. I later found out the kid kicked the goalie in the collarbone.

    Anyways, the hungover coach comes running out on the field, screaming at the top of his lungs, calling the refs and even the little kid b*****s and other names I would not like to say

    Hey Pandas, AITA For Calling Out A Hungover Coach’s Swearing In Front Of Kids?

    Image credits: Adrià Crehuet Cano (not the actual photo)

    He’s screaming in the head ref’s face and also calling him names.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Without thinking, I say: “Great language in front of the kids.” He points his finger at me and cusses me out and calls me names I would prefer not to say.

    After all of this, the head ref kicks him out, and he yells at the ref that he has done nothing to deserve being kicked out

    Hey Pandas, AITA For Calling Out A Hungover Coach’s Swearing In Front Of Kids?

    Image credits: Janosch Diggelmann (not the actual photo)

    This whole time, the other AR is trying not to laugh because this guy looks like a total idiot, and most of the parents are filming him.

    After a while, he finally leaves, and the game continues. No one was hurt.

    So, Pandas, AITA for sarcastically telling a hungover assistant coach, “Great language in front of the kids” after he cursed out the ref, the players, and even a 10-year-old during a match?

    Expert’s Advice:

    • Stay Professional: Avoid sarcasm. Stay calm and let the head ref take the lead.
    • Protect the Kids: Verbal abuse or signs of intoxication from adults must be addressed and reported.
    • Support the Ref Team: Communicate with the head ref discreetly if needed—don’t confront the coach directly.
    • De-escalate: Use firm but respectful phrases like “Let’s keep it respectful for the kids.”
    • Report the Incident: After the match, file an official report with details of what happened.

    Moderator’s note:

    Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    19

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    19

    Open list comments

    0

    Isabelle Welch

    Isabelle Welch

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Isabelle Welch

    Isabelle Welch

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gabriela Zagórska

    Gabriela Zagórska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    Gabriela Zagórska

    Gabriela Zagórska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entitled People
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entitled People
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entitled People Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT