Hey Pandas, AITA For Calling Out A Hungover Coach’s Swearing In Front Of Kids?

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

So I’m a soccer referee. I only ref little kids because I prefer them to teenagers. They’re well-behaved, don’t get into fights, and the coaches/parents are under control. I am only an AR. For those of you who don’t know, an AR only stays on the sidelines. The head ref handles most of the stuff on the field.

Anyway, most of the matches I’ve reffed, the coaches have been under control. Some say little comments like “bad call,” but nothing major.

In one of the games I reffed, there’s this crazy coach. Let me explain. So he comes in during halftime and talks to some parents, bragging about how he coaches multiple teams (he was an assistant coach to this team). Clearly, he was hungover because he was stumbling and slurring words.

RELATED:

About the middle of the second half, this little boy is sprinting towards the goalie of the team with the intoxicated coach, clearly about to score

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Bhong Bahala (not the actual photo)

Then he slips and accidentally slides into the goalie.

From the angle I was at, I could not see very well what happened exactly. I later found out the kid kicked the goalie in the collarbone.

Anyways, the hungover coach comes running out on the field, screaming at the top of his lungs, calling the refs and even the little kid b*****s and other names I would not like to say

Share icon

Image credits: Adrià Crehuet Cano (not the actual photo)

He’s screaming in the head ref’s face and also calling him names.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without thinking, I say: “Great language in front of the kids.” He points his finger at me and cusses me out and calls me names I would prefer not to say.

After all of this, the head ref kicks him out, and he yells at the ref that he has done nothing to deserve being kicked out

Share icon

Image credits: Janosch Diggelmann (not the actual photo)

This whole time, the other AR is trying not to laugh because this guy looks like a total idiot, and most of the parents are filming him.

After a while, he finally leaves, and the game continues. No one was hurt.

So, Pandas, AITA for sarcastically telling a hungover assistant coach, “Great language in front of the kids” after he cursed out the ref, the players, and even a 10-year-old during a match?

Expert’s Advice:

Stay Professional: Avoid sarcasm. Stay calm and let the head ref take the lead.

Protect the Kids: Verbal abuse or signs of intoxication from adults must be addressed and reported.

Support the Ref Team: Communicate with the head ref discreetly if needed—don’t confront the coach directly.

De-escalate: Use firm but respectful phrases like “Let’s keep it respectful for the kids.”

Report the Incident: After the match, file an official report with details of what happened.

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

ADVERTISEMENT