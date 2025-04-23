Family Is Made To Feel Like A Nuisance When 4YO Gets Seated Alone By The Airline
Traveling with kids requires planning for everything in advance. But Reddit user Medium-City-2094 claims his family’s recent trip was thrown into chaos at the last second due to a sudden aircraft change.
In a candid post on r/UnitedAirlines, the man says the carrier reassigned their seats, placing his four-year-old alone, away from the rest of the family, and repeatedly refused to fix the issue. So, he was reportedly forced to take matters into his own hands.
(Bored Panda has reached out to both the traveler and the airline for comment.)
For air travel to go smoothly, every detail needs to fall into place
But this dad claims that instead of helping him, United Airlines made his family’s journey even worse unnecessarily stressful
Image credits: Medium-City-2094
The story has received a lot of strong reactions online
What sort of person refuses to swap seat with a parent who wants to sit next to their child?? If I can choose seats in the cinema, the airline should allow free seat booking. If they swap planes then they should assign disabled people first, then kids with families, then the rest.
Have you flown lately. They are charging an arm and a leg to choose any decent seat, so I understand the guy requesting compensationLoad More Replies...
My thoughts exactly Murph! I’d be asking to switch because I don’t want to be trapped next to someone else’s 4 year old for the duration of the flight. I like kids but they are exhausting lol :D
