Airbnb Host Leaves His Guest An “Unfair” Review For Bringing A Dog, Gets Reported For Visiting Unannounced

It’s difficult to find — and book — a nice rental. Between callous management companies, unfair laws, and predatory hosts, it often feels like everyone’s against you.

So when Reddit user District_Dan came across a listing that not only looked good but also allowed their dog, the couple immediately reserved it for their trip.

Only, they forgot to tell the owner of the property that they were bringing their pet. And even though he seemed to be fine with it in person, it was a completely different story when it came to communicating online.

This couple took their dog to an Airbnb that allows pets without informing the host about it

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

When talking in person, he seemed fine with it but later left a bad review about the guests

Image credits: Edmond Dantès (not the actual photo)

So they came up with a revenge plan

Image credits: cottonbro (not the actual photo)

Image credits: District_Dan

However, it’s not just dissatisfied Airbnb guests who are turning to the internet to vent about using the platform. The hosts themselves have become increasingly disillusioned with it.

Whether shouting on Twitter or posting in Facebook groups, they’re also sharing their own challenges. There’s even a dedicated website called Airbnb Hell that accepts their rants.

While reading standalone cases, it might seem like some sort of underwhelming byproduct of the largely unregulated short-term rental industry is unavoidable, but they speak to larger trends.

For example, a 2021 report from Bloomberg detailed how Airbnb’s secretive crisis team spends millions of dollars to cover up crimes and other publicity nightmares in its listings.

That team is made up of about 100 agents in Dublin, Montreal, Singapore, and other cities around the world. Some have emergency services or military backgrounds. The team has the autonomy to spend whatever it takes to make a victim feel supported, including paying for flights, accommodation, food, counseling, health costs, and other expenses. A former “agent” who was at Airbnb for five years describes the approach as shooting “the money cannon.”

The platform recently set up an anti-party technology in an effort to defray hosts’ frustrations with large, destructive gatherings.

Everyone who had the romantic notion of home sharing as a means for paying their mortgages now has corporate competitors, too.

A study of short-term rentals in the U.K. found that the number of listings managed by hosts with a single property dropped from 69% in 2015 to just 39% in 2019.

These mega-hosts are able to operate at scale, maximizing efficiency on everything from pricing adjustments to cleaning staff and single-property hosts who can’t keep up are being elbowed out of the ecosystem.

So who is damaging these partnerships the most? Is it the guests? The hosts? Maybe Airbnb itself?

After reading the story, many people also shared their worst rental experiences