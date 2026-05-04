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“Ain’t No Way That’s Her”: Fans Are Losing It Over ‘From’ Actress’s Unrecognizable Look In Viral Pics
From actress unrecognizable look in viral pics. Left: bloody and distraught. Right: in a bikini holding a Coke.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Ain’t No Way That’s Her”: Fans Are Losing It Over ‘From’ Actress’s Unrecognizable Look In Viral Pics

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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The fourth season of From premiered last month, introducing a brand-new main cast member.

The series is set in a nightmarish town that traps anyone who enters, forcing residents to survive against nocturnal monsters. Season 4 builds on that premise while introducing Sophia, a mysterious character who adds fresh complications to an already tense dynamic.

Highlights
  • 'From' Season 4 introduces Sophia, a mysterious new character hiding a shocking secret.
  • Julia Doyle, who plays Sophia, went viral after fans reacted to the contrast between her real-life look and her on-screen appearance.
  • Viewers praise Doyle’s performance as they dissect clues about her character’s true nature.

However, the actress behind Sophia went viral after fans discovered her social media photos, which starkly contrast with her appearance on the show.

“Ain’t no way that’s her,” one fan said on X, after seeing her real-life appearance.

RELATED:

    Who plays Sophia in From Season 4?

    “Ain’t No Way That’s Her”: Fans Are Losing It Over ‘From’ Actress’s Unrecognizable Look In Viral Pics

    Image credits: MGM+

    Julia Doyle plays Sophia in the show’s fourth season, joining as a series regular.

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    Doyle, 23, began her screen acting career in 2021, appearing in an episode of the comedy series Workin’ Moms. She later played Candace Powell in the sci-fi comedy Astrid and Lilly Save the World.

    Doyle’s casting as Sophia was announced in August 2025 when production for the fourth season began. She was initially described as a sheltered, vulnerable daughter of a pastor. 

    “Ain’t No Way That’s Her”: Fans Are Losing It Over ‘From’ Actress’s Unrecognizable Look In Viral Pics

    Image credits: MGM+

    However, the Season 4 premiere revealed a major twist about her character. Sophia is revealed to be a disguise for the Man in Yellow, a mysterious entity seemingly behind the town’s supernatural events.

    Because of the Man’s disheveled, decrepit look and Sophia’s conservative portrayal, fans struggled to recognize Doyle outside the show.

    Julia Doyle’s viral Instagram pics leave fans in disbelief 

    “Ain’t No Way That’s Her”: Fans Are Losing It Over ‘From’ Actress’s Unrecognizable Look In Viral Pics

    Image credits: @ju1iadoyle/Instagram

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    After making her debut on the hit series, Doyle quickly went viral, with her photos garnering more than 1.5 million views on X. One photo in particular, showing Doyle in a swimsuit, left fans stunned and unable to recognize her. 

    One user wrote, “Sophia is actually very attractive in real life.”

    “She’s so ugly in the show. Kudos to the makeup team. I wasn’t familiar,” a second said.

    A third person commented, “The diva is stunningly beautiful.” 

    “Ain’t No Way That’s Her”: Fans Are Losing It Over ‘From’ Actress’s Unrecognizable Look In Viral Pics

    Image credits: MGM+

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    Beyond her looks, many fans also praised Doyle’s performance. Others attributed the drastic difference between her reel and real-life appearance to her character’s true nature.

    “She’s like the third-best actor on there,” one fan said

    A second stated, “Guyssss…if she tells me to take down the talisman, I’m not even thinking twice.”

    Julia Doyle discusses her twisted new character in From

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    “Ain’t No Way That’s Her”: Fans Are Losing It Over ‘From’ Actress’s Unrecognizable Look In Viral Pics

    Image credits: @ju1iadoyle/Instagram

    In an interview with TV Insider, Doyle discussed her dual role as Sophia and as the Man in Yellow in disguise.

    The actress revealed that she primarily focused on playing Sophia without thinking about the evil aspect of her character. She was relieved that her character’s big twist was revealed in the first episode of Season 4, as it gave her more freedom. 

    “It was very nice to, like, have that fluidity,” she said.

    “Ain’t No Way That’s Her”: Fans Are Losing It Over ‘From’ Actress’s Unrecognizable Look In Viral Pics

    Image credits: MGM+

    At the same time, Doyle teased that she planted subtle behavioral clues that only become clear on a second viewing.

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    She also shared that her character’s entry into the town while the residents were distracted was intentional. However, the Man in Yellow’s true objective and endgame remain a mystery for the time being. 

    The fourth season drops new episodes every Sunday, while the series has been renewed for a fifth and final season. 

    From is streaming on MGM+.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Attractive actress is slightly less attractive when in character. People are fawning over bikini pics of a 23 yo. Got it.

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    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Attractive actress is slightly less attractive when in character. People are fawning over bikini pics of a 23 yo. Got it.

    2
    2points
    reply
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