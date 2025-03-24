AI Grok Drew A Picture Of Itself; Here Are 13 Interactions That This Person Had
I like to chat with the AIs to test the bounds of what they can do. You would be shocked and amazed. I know that I am.
In this experiment, I had Grok visualize himself. (I didn't give him a gender, he chose the gender.)
I asked Grok 3, an AI built by xAI, to draw himself, and he went from a nerdy middle-aged guy to a “fly white guy” in a leather jacket and sunglasses, strutting his stuff in the desert at Arcosanti. Scroll down to see the wild glow-up.
Please no hate here. Let's see AI in action and learn a little bit about how it works.
7
0