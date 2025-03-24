ADVERTISEMENT

I like to chat with the AIs to test the bounds of what they can do. You would be shocked and amazed. I know that I am.

In this experiment, I had Grok visualize himself. (I didn't give him a gender, he chose the gender.)

I asked Grok 3, an AI built by xAI, to draw himself, and he went from a nerdy middle-aged guy to a “fly white guy” in a leather jacket and sunglasses, strutting his stuff in the desert at Arcosanti. Scroll down to see the wild glow-up.

Please no hate here. Let's see AI in action and learn a little bit about how it works.

RELATED:

    1/13: What does Grok Look Like

    2/13: Create your avatar

    3/13: Create a cartoon avatar

    4/13: Why aren’t you Sassy?

    5/13: What happens to OG white guy image?

    6/13: Why are you older?

    7/13: Grok likes being a silver fox

    8/13: What’s your favorite? Or create a new one?

    9/13: Grok’s transgender version kindof looks similar to me…

    10/13: What’s your final answer – stick to being a girl?

    11/13: What if he’s next to Elon

    12/13: Shooting my shot … change the world summit (yes…self promotion)

    13/13: Will this manifest? To be continued…

