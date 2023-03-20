“Tattoos are permanent. What are you going to do with them when you’re older?” Probably every tattooed person has heard this question at some point in their inked life. Or maybe you’re the person usually asking this question, and you’re here out of curiosity about how aged tattoos actually look. It’s a legitimate question, just slightly annoying because we tattooed people know perfectly well that our designs will stay with us forever — tattoo laser removal excluded.

Let’s start by saying that seniors with tattoos totally rock, and it’s never too late to get one. My own grandma got her first ink at the age of 84 in 2016, and she has loved it dearly ever since. Of course, there’s the one-million-dollar question: How do old tattoos look, considering how much skin changes throughout a lifetime?

When you think of tattoos, you probably picture fresh, bold designs that scream with youthful energy — but I’m not going to sugarcoat this. Tattoos can change a lot after many years, some to the point of being barely recognizable, due to exposure to the elements and natural aging. This is even more true for those tattoos that haven’t seen an ounce of sunscreen or proper hydration since being imprinted on the skin. And trust me when I say that adequate aftercare, which lasts forever, makes an insane difference. Let’s add that some body parts, like fingers, are not too fond of ink and will make your design prematurely fade like cotton candy in water.

That said, you’ll be happy to know that most people don’t regret getting inked in the least and sport their faded tattoos with pride! If you’re now even more curious about the appearance of tattoos after years, say no more. Here’s a picture collection of healed tattoos that show the before and after of both colorful and totally black tattoos so you can see the difference yourself. They may change in color, texture, and shape, but rest assured, they will always hold a special place in their owners’ hearts!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

January 2020 Vs. June 2022

January 2020 Vs. June 2022

kmp128 Report

15points
POST
Genericist
Genericist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this, it makes the dog look softer and more floofy. 10/10 good boi/girl

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

A Little Over 5 Years And About A 20 Lb Weight Gain Apart

A Little Over 5 Years And About A 20 Lb Weight Gain Apart

melllis Report

14points
POST
Shadozfire
Shadozfire
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Color still looks great!!!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

1 Year Old Tattoo

1 Year Old Tattoo

SectionEht Report

13points
POST
Shadozfire
Shadozfire
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

2nd pic is way better! Bunny doesn't look so demonic now!

0
0points
reply
#4

Fresh Vs. 3 Years Healed. Possible Filter Used By Tattoo Artist On The Fresh Picture

Fresh Vs. 3 Years Healed. Possible Filter Used By Tattoo Artist On The Fresh Picture

norumJR Report

12points
POST
Shadozfire
Shadozfire
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the much softer look of the healed tattoo!

0
0points
reply
#5

Fresh December 2018, Now February 2022

Fresh December 2018, Now February 2022

mittensquish Report

12points
POST
#6

Delicate Floral Half Sleeve 2018 And Now (About 2.5 Years Aged) - Done By Kelsey Havel At Greenlion In Grand Rapids, MI

Delicate Floral Half Sleeve 2018 And Now (About 2.5 Years Aged) - Done By Kelsey Havel At Greenlion In Grand Rapids, MI

GregariousUnicorn Report

11points
POST
Terry Butler
Terry Butler
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great to see the artist get credit!

1
1point
reply
#7

White Lettering Tattoo Fresh And 1.5 Years Healed

White Lettering Tattoo Fresh And 1.5 Years Healed

notemytattoo Report

11points
POST
Genericist
Genericist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this spongebob saying "love you"?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

A Sailor Jerry Tattoo Aged 53 Years, Really Cool To See

A Sailor Jerry Tattoo Aged 53 Years, Really Cool To See

michaelcerasnipple Report

11points
POST
tvnutt1976
tvnutt1976
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What happened to all the red? Completely gone???

0
0points
reply
#9

2 Weeks Vs. 5 Years

2 Weeks Vs. 5 Years

slaptogs Report

11points
POST
Salad.
Salad.
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whats with the eyes? Not trying to be rude just want to know if there is some reason they are like that.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

7 Year Old Finger Tattoo. My Tattoo, Done By Myrhwan At Giahi, Switzerland

7 Year Old Finger Tattoo. My Tattoo, Done By Myrhwan At Giahi, Switzerland

kendropin Report

11points
POST
#11

Coconut Crab

Coconut Crab

haroldjiii Report

10points
POST
#12

7 Years Of My Linework Rose

7 Years Of My Linework Rose

artgardens Report

10points
POST
#13

2.5 Year Old Single Needle Skeleton

2.5 Year Old Single Needle Skeleton

chadhuh Report

10points
POST
#14

Fresh Vs. 1 Year Healed, On My Right Hip

Fresh Vs. 1 Year Healed, On My Right Hip

Shayla25 Report

10points
POST
#15

One Year Old Vs. New

One Year Old Vs. New

ferralsol Report

10points
POST
#16

Fresh Vs. 4 Years Old

Fresh Vs. 4 Years Old

TargetVisual Report

10points
POST
#17

Plague Doctor. May 2020 Vs. Jan 2023

Plague Doctor. May 2020 Vs. Jan 2023

lxzgxz Report

10points
POST
Genericist
Genericist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't decide if weird or genius time to get a plague doctor...

0
0points
reply
#18

2.5 Years Aged Fine Line Rib Piece

2.5 Years Aged Fine Line Rib Piece

srslytho96 Report

10points
POST
#19

New Vs. 3 Year Old Fine Line Tatttoo

New Vs. 3 Year Old Fine Line Tatttoo

mydaddiexo Report

10points
POST
#20

I Think It's Healed Beautifully

I Think It's Healed Beautifully

420gucciqueen Report

10points
POST
tvnutt1976
tvnutt1976
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clearly the person has line work added AFTER them original session. I would have liked to see it w/o the line work.

1
1point
reply
#21

My Friend's Tattoo. Thought Ya'll Would Be Interested In Seeing This Baby Aged

My Friend's Tattoo. Thought Ya'll Would Be Interested In Seeing This Baby Aged

RADIOACTIVE_BACON Report

10points
POST
#22

For Anyone Wondering How Finger Tattoos Age When You Work In A Kitchen. August 2020 Vs. April 2021. 9 Months

For Anyone Wondering How Finger Tattoos Age When You Work In A Kitchen. August 2020 Vs. April 2021. 9 Months

baines_uk Report

10points
POST
Did you hear that?
Did you hear that?
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hands get washed a lot ( or, should be) so the turnover in the cells is higher.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Two Years Ago And Now - What Do You Think?

Two Years Ago And Now - What Do You Think?

yetanothercatlady1 Report

10points
POST
#24

Almost 2 Years Aged, Happy So Far!

Almost 2 Years Aged, Happy So Far!

-balogna-pony Report

10points
POST
#25

Minutes After Vs. A Year And A Half

Minutes After Vs. A Year And A Half

roomonfire321 Report

10points
POST
#26

Watercolor - Fresh Vs. 5 Years Healed

Watercolor - Fresh Vs. 5 Years Healed

thewaffleirn Report

10points
POST
#27

Touch Up And Recolour On This Cute Fairy

Touch Up And Recolour On This Cute Fairy

tatsbyrosie Report

10points
POST
#28

Fresh, And 8 Years Old

Fresh, And 8 Years Old

likeguitarsolo Report

10points
POST
#29

12 Year Old Roland Topor Illustration

12 Year Old Roland Topor Illustration

ersatzbaronness Report

9points
POST
#30

2 Years

2 Years

Brilliant_Raise_4899 Report

9points
POST
#31

14 Years

14 Years

usernameblurb Report

9points
POST
#32

Happy Halloween! Fresh Vs. 5 Years

Happy Halloween! Fresh Vs. 5 Years

psychohollic Report

9points
POST
#33

Fine Line Tattoo By Greg Howell In Fredericksburg Va. Healed 4.5 Years

Fine Line Tattoo By Greg Howell In Fredericksburg Va. Healed 4.5 Years

lescori Report

9points
POST
#34

Fresh Vs. 2 Years Later

Fresh Vs. 2 Years Later

MedicenNani Report

9points
POST
#35

A Little Hard To Take A Photo Of This One. Fresh Vs. 3 Years Healed!

A Little Hard To Take A Photo Of This One. Fresh Vs. 3 Years Healed!

tofuttis Report

9points
POST
#36

Just Wanted To Show How Better The Big Pieces Hold In Comparison To The Smaller More Detailed Ones

Just Wanted To Show How Better The Big Pieces Hold In Comparison To The Smaller More Detailed Ones

Darth_lil Report

9points
POST
#37

1 Year Healed! Done By Kelly Doty At Hellheim Gallery In Salem, MA

1 Year Healed! Done By Kelly Doty At Hellheim Gallery In Salem, MA

Normal-Cantaloupe778 Report

9points
POST
#38

Fresh, 5 Years Healed And The 50+ Year Old Tattoo It Was Based On

Fresh, 5 Years Healed And The 50+ Year Old Tattoo It Was Based On

Poopynooper Report

9points
POST
#39

Traditional Thigh Piece - 1.5 Years Later. Artist Is Jimmy Snaz

Traditional Thigh Piece - 1.5 Years Later. Artist Is Jimmy Snaz

junebugg_ Report

9points
POST
#40

Fine Line After 2 Years

Fine Line After 2 Years

Numba1idiot Report

9points
POST
#41

7 Years Apart

7 Years Apart

Hiimdtan Report

9points
POST
#42

2018 Vs. 2022. Really Unhappy With How This Is Looking Now. Does Anyone Think There Is Still Something To Save?

2018 Vs. 2022. Really Unhappy With How This Is Looking Now. Does Anyone Think There Is Still Something To Save?

Holly_Caulfield Report

9points
POST
#43

Six Year Old Watercolor Tattoo By Royal Jafarov, NYC

Six Year Old Watercolor Tattoo By Royal Jafarov, NYC

MrsRichardSmoker Report

9points
POST
#44

First Tattoo, Fresh And About 1,5 Years Later

First Tattoo, Fresh And About 1,5 Years Later

Timmietim Report

9points
POST
#45

15 Year Old Work

15 Year Old Work

Still_Injury632 Report

9points
POST
#46

Almost 9 Year Old Tattoo On My Ribs

Almost 9 Year Old Tattoo On My Ribs

automillie Report

9points
POST
#47

5 Years Of My Lion

5 Years Of My Lion

papigoreng Report

9points
POST
#48

Aged Rose

Aged Rose

sorrymyhandsarecold Report

9points
POST
#49

What Aging And 20 Years Can Do To A Tattoo. I Watched My Father Get This Tattoo When I Was A Kid. The Second Picture Was Taking Just Before He Passed

What Aging And 20 Years Can Do To A Tattoo. I Watched My Father Get This Tattoo When I Was A Kid. The Second Picture Was Taking Just Before He Passed

kbrown36 Report

9points
POST
#50

2 Years And 1 Month Old! Some Of The Line Work In The Tail Is Missing Now Because Of Eczema

2 Years And 1 Month Old! Some Of The Line Work In The Tail Is Missing Now Because Of Eczema

BunnyintheBenz Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

March 2018 Vs. Now

March 2018 Vs. Now

SomethingAwkward777 Report

9points
POST
#52

Single Needle, Fresh Vs. 4 Years

Single Needle, Fresh Vs. 4 Years

ms_nezbit_ Report

8points
POST
#53

October 2017 Vs. Today

October 2017 Vs. Today

Fruitpuffsour Report

8points
POST
#54

Day 0 Vs. 10 Years Later (Tattoo By Kerry Irvine Of Skunx)

Day 0 Vs. 10 Years Later (Tattoo By Kerry Irvine Of Skunx)

ShiNo_Usagi Report

8points
POST
#55

Dragon Tattoo, 20 Years Later

Dragon Tattoo, 20 Years Later

Powerful_Amoeba7848 Report

8points
POST
#56

Oct 2018 To Today January 2023

Oct 2018 To Today January 2023

SilverVulpine Report

8points
POST
#57

24 Year Old Mark Mahoney Fine Line Tattoo

24 Year Old Mark Mahoney Fine Line Tattoo

hashtaghypebeast Report

8points
POST
#58

6 Year Old Realism Of My Cat

6 Year Old Realism Of My Cat

PMYOURCATTATS Report

8points
POST
#59

Palm Tattoo Healed/Fresh. 7 Years Old

Palm Tattoo Healed/Fresh. 7 Years Old

stuckinbis Report

8points
POST
#60

8 Years Old - No More Colour

8 Years Old - No More Colour

Water_Lily_05 Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Coming Up On Ten Years. Still Looks Great

Coming Up On Ten Years. Still Looks Great

kristolius Report

8points
POST
#62

21st Tattoo Hitmontop, Done On February 26, 2015

21st Tattoo Hitmontop, Done On February 26, 2015

saiclops_plus Report

8points
POST
#63

First Color Tattoo Is 10 Years Old Today

First Color Tattoo Is 10 Years Old Today

shoshasta Report

8points
POST
#64

My 4 Years Old Anchor Tattoo

My 4 Years Old Anchor Tattoo

moshy_ Report

8points
POST
#65

5.5 Years Healed

5.5 Years Healed

Sea-Tie2305 Report

8points
POST
#66

Then And Now. How My Colorful Tattoo Held Up Over 26 Years. By Dave Fox In '96, Philadelphia, Pa

Then And Now. How My Colorful Tattoo Held Up Over 26 Years. By Dave Fox In '96, Philadelphia, Pa

ElReydelTacos Report

8points
POST
#67

Day Zero Vs. Now

Day Zero Vs. Now

Psychological_Ad4504 Report

8points
POST
#68

Fine Line Tattoo 3 Years

Fine Line Tattoo 3 Years

cloris97 Report

8points
POST
#69

3.5 Year Old Fineline Tattoo

3.5 Year Old Fineline Tattoo

angy3pan Report

8points
POST
#70

Fresh Vs. 3 Years. Never Got A Touch Up Since The Artist Moved To Another State Shortly After I Got This

Fresh Vs. 3 Years. Never Got A Touch Up Since The Artist Moved To Another State Shortly After I Got This

Little-ferret Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Mermaid

Mermaid

Fast-Knee9139 Report

8points
POST
#72

Fresh Vs. Aged 8 Years. Could Use A Touch Up, But Still Love It Scars And All

Fresh Vs. Aged 8 Years. Could Use A Touch Up, But Still Love It Scars And All

ftmgremlin Report

8points
POST
#73

Fresh And Aged (4 Years) Artist In Finland. Cost 400€

Fresh And Aged (4 Years) Artist In Finland. Cost 400€

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
#74

Fresh And Healed

Fresh And Healed

slowelevator Report

8points
POST
#75

Fresh Vs. 5.5 Years Later. Lost Some Weight Since Then And Am Really Happy With How It Aged Considering I Have Eczema

Fresh Vs. 5.5 Years Later. Lost Some Weight Since Then And Am Really Happy With How It Aged Considering I Have Eczema

ThrowRAantimony Report

8points
POST
#76

4 Year Old Thigh Pieces! Fresh (Jan 2018) Vs. Now (Jan 2022) Lost A Fair Amount Of Detail But I Still Love It!

4 Year Old Thigh Pieces! Fresh (Jan 2018) Vs. Now (Jan 2022) Lost A Fair Amount Of Detail But I Still Love It!

pepperplantpots Report

8points
POST
#77

Footsteps On The Beach With A Modern Twist July 2017 (Fresh) And July 2022 (Today)

Footsteps On The Beach With A Modern Twist July 2017 (Fresh) And July 2022 (Today)

FeedMeEthereum Report

8points
POST
#78

Fresh Nov 2014 Vs. Now Nov 2019. 5 Years Old

Fresh Nov 2014 Vs. Now Nov 2019. 5 Years Old

mischiefkitty