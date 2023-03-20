“Tattoos are permanent. What are you going to do with them when you’re older?” Probably every tattooed person has heard this question at some point in their inked life. Or maybe you’re the person usually asking this question, and you’re here out of curiosity about how aged tattoos actually look. It’s a legitimate question, just slightly annoying because we tattooed people know perfectly well that our designs will stay with us forever — tattoo laser removal excluded.

Let’s start by saying that seniors with tattoos totally rock, and it’s never too late to get one. My own grandma got her first ink at the age of 84 in 2016, and she has loved it dearly ever since. Of course, there’s the one-million-dollar question: How do old tattoos look, considering how much skin changes throughout a lifetime?

When you think of tattoos, you probably picture fresh, bold designs that scream with youthful energy — but I’m not going to sugarcoat this. Tattoos can change a lot after many years, some to the point of being barely recognizable, due to exposure to the elements and natural aging. This is even more true for those tattoos that haven’t seen an ounce of sunscreen or proper hydration since being imprinted on the skin. And trust me when I say that adequate aftercare, which lasts forever, makes an insane difference. Let’s add that some body parts, like fingers, are not too fond of ink and will make your design prematurely fade like cotton candy in water.

That said, you’ll be happy to know that most people don’t regret getting inked in the least and sport their faded tattoos with pride! If you’re now even more curious about the appearance of tattoos after years, say no more. Here’s a picture collection of healed tattoos that show the before and after of both colorful and totally black tattoos so you can see the difference yourself. They may change in color, texture, and shape, but rest assured, they will always hold a special place in their owners’ hearts!