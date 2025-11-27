18-Year Age Gap Is Just A Number In Dana Perino’s And Peter Mcmahon’s Marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

When 25-year-old US Capitol aide Dana Perino married businessman Peter McMahon, who was almost two decades her senior, in 1998, there were more than a few raised eyebrows. As Perino’s political and media career surged over the following years, the couple, born in 1972 and 1954 respectively, drew even more attention.

Perino and McMahon have now been married for over 27 years, since September 1998. Yet, their relationship continues to drive conversation about age gaps in high-profile relationships. Over time, both have contributed to this discourse in books, TV show appearances, essays, and, very recently, podcasts.

Beyond their notable age gap, their story is filled with unique moments. Let’s look into the Perino-McMahon household, exploring how their initial connection led to a whirlwind intercontinental romance and the ways they’ve sustained their union through multiple challenges.

How Dana Perino and Peter McMahon Met

Everyone dreams of falling in love at first sight, but not so many get to live out that fairytale. Even fewer get to share the rest of their lives with their love-at-first-sight interest. But Dana and Peter have lived among the chosen few over the last three decades.

In exclusive interviews, Perino and McMahon detailed the coincidence of their meeting.

Both were on a flight from Denver on August 17, 1997. At that time, Perino had worked on Capitol Hill as Press Secretary to Rep. Dan Schaefer for two-and-a-half years, and she was flying to Chicago as part of a Congressional delegation. McMahon was on a business trip, and they were the last two to board the plane.

McMahon told Yahoo Lifestyle he hoped to sit by her. Fate granted his wish.

“We were assigned Seats 13A and B. I hear this British accent ask me, ‘Would you like to put your bag up above?’, Perino said, describing the beginning of their interaction in a 2016 interview with the Hudson Union Society.

She mentioned that his accent, good looks, and the absence of a wedding ring, alongside a wonderful two-and-a-half-hour conversation, led her to utter a silent prayer that it would become something more.

They exchanged backgrounds: his Royal Air Force past, prior marriages, two kids, and UK residence. After landing, Perino gave him her contact card, hoping he’d follow up.

Until his email arrived ten days later, she “couldn’t get him out of her mind.” In a 2007 Times Online interview, Perino said the anticipation left her unable to eat, sleep, or work—and McMahon felt the same.

International phone calls between Chicago and Blackburn soon gave way to visits across the Atlantic. On September 30, 1998, after more than a year of long-distance romance, Dana Perino and Peter McMahon got married and flew to Greece for their honeymoon. At the time of their wedding, McMahon was 44 while Perino was 25.

There were concerns about their age difference. In early 2025, Perino told PEOPLE she worried about reactions from family and friends at the start of their relationship, which made it feel like an elopement, especially as she moved to the UK that same year. Her family, however, supported the union.

Perino also doubted her compatibility with McMahon. In her book, “The Best Advice for Building a Great Career and a Meaningful Life,” she shares advice from friends and family that encouraged her to look beyond the age gap.

Now a wife, Perino went on to serve as White House Press Secretary under the Bush administration. She currently co-anchors and co-hosts FOX News’ American Newsroom and The Five, respectively.

According to Newscooper UK, McMahon also remained in the retail supply chain, working as Tesco’s Director of Supply Chain, Walmart’s Head of Supply Chain Operations in Germany, and as the CEO of Canada’s largest food retailer, Loblaw Companies Limited.

Since 2013, he has been Shopko’s President and CEO, making him a key figure in retail. He also led Icon Medical, a medical manufacturing sales company he founded, from 1999 to 2016.

Navigating Life and Love With an 18-Year Gap

Large age gaps are not uncommon among high-profile couples. On April 30 this year, FOX star Perino and White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt discussed their experiences as women married to older spouses during an event for FOX Nation.

At 27, Leavitt is 32 years younger than her husband, Nicholas Riccio. In the interview, both women discussed how supportive their partners have been.

However, the media is not altogether supportive of such marriages. Multiple reports have capitalised on the couple’s unusual age difference, focusing on their appearance differences and the markers of the generation divide in their videos. With the rise of liberal views of age dynamics in relationships, it’s no surprise that the court of public opinion has a harsh verdict on their relationship.

For example, two months ago, The List published a listicle of pictures that highlight the couple’s age gap. The very first picture on the listicle is from a September 28, 2024, Instagram post by Perino of the couple cuddling at a friend’s birthday party.

In the photo, Perino’s youthful look in red leather contrasts with McMahon’s patterned blazer and mature appearance. These images are often closely analysed.

Other outlets, like Nicki Swift, scrutinise the generational divide between the couple. The blog noted that McMahon was aloof in an Instagram video in which Perino discussed the TV show “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

According to the blog, McMahon’s making no secret of his lack of interest in Perino’s trendy interests was an “obvious red flag.”

For the most part, both Perino and McMahon rarely speak about their age difference in the media, focusing instead on their careers and general life experiences. Speaking on Kate Mackz’s Post Run High podcast in April, Perino emphasised how important it has been to choose to be loved regardless of the age difference.

In her words, “Everyone thinks that everyone else is thinking about them, which is not true”. The couple keeps most of their relationship private. Given the lack of scandals and controversies over the past almost 30 years, things appear to be working out for the best.

Keys to the Couple’s Enduring Partnership

It takes a lot of courage to make a lasting unconventional partnership, especially in the high-profile corridors of power. The former White House Secretary, Perino, attributes the success of her marriage to their mutual interests, supportiveness, communication, resilience, and desire for a good work-life balance.

McMahon agrees, emphasising the value of being a supportive partner on Perino’s Everything Will Be Okay Podcast.

In a 2018 Opinion piece for FOX News, she described how being married has given her a strong familial connection to her husband and their dogs, Henry and Jasper. She described how close-knit the extended family has been, and how they’ve been blessed with friends who become family. Furthermore, Perino emphasised the importance of taking things slowly. “Time is going too fast, but we have lots of it still. Mantra: live for [the] moment, don’t plan so far ahead”. On other occasions, Perino has mentioned how vital McMahon’s support was to her career in media and politics. She told PEOPLE that navigating her career moves was built on his willingness to move with her, relocating first to San Diego in 1999 and then to D.C. after 9/11. According to Perino, her husband also supports her at work, especially in her research on foreign policy, so they can spend time together, even in busy moments. “There’s not enough time to do all I want to do, and I really want to do a lot of things with him”, she said. Some of her golden marriage nuggets are practices she observed from her grandparents’ marriage. Speaking to CBS following the launch of her second book, “Life Lessons for Young Women”, she recalled, “My grandfather adored my grandmother, Vicki. They became my early model for a successful marriage. Their love was a simple but sweet routine: be present and supportive.”

Both Perino and McMahon are also open about the financial aspects of their relationship. In a 2015 Refinery29 article, they explained that Perino makes more money, but McMahon handles the finances. They have a shared account and combined savings and investments.

She admitted to worrying a lot and finding more stability after McMahon took over the accounts. But when she panics about savings and lifestyle costs, he prints updated spreadsheets to clarify their status. In her words, “It’s true that I’m dependent on Peter, but I think that’s a good thing”.

Despite Perino’s larger take-home figure, her husband’s business acumen appears to be the foundation of their family’s wealth. Celebrity Networth estimates the political commentator is worth about $6 million, while her husband is worth an estimated $10.2 million per The Bulletin Time.

For McMahon, “A marriage is supposed to be a team effort, and on that basis, I encourage the woman I love to achieve all she wants to in life. It has been a joy to watch and see her skills and intelligence rewarded as she earned her success. And as she is the person responsible for the lion’s share of our income, it is my responsibility in the partnership to support her in every way I can.”

When you put all this together, it is easy to understand why the age gap means so little to both Perino and McMahon. Their marriage appears to be centred on pragmatic values that have sustained them for almost three decades. For the duo, age is indeed simply a number.