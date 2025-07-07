31 Interesting Facts About African American Military History
African Americans’ military history spans centuries. It can be traced back to the arrival of the first enslaved Africans during colonialism in the US, all the way to the present day. Even as the underdogs in every single war fought within or by the US, African American troops still managed to make a significant impact. Despite facing immense adversity, African Americans’ valiant military efforts played a major role in social reform, both in the US and abroad. From protecting American settlers in the Indian War to ending slavery during the American Civil War, we’ve uncovered 31 interesting facts about African Americans' military history.
World War II
Despite their service during World War II, African Americans still faced discrimination both in the United States and on the front lines. In 1942, this sparked a national effort known as the Double V campaign. Led by the largest African American newspaper, the Pittsburgh Courier, the movement aimed to support the war while advocating for the rights of African Americans. It promoted the idea of a double victory: one against fascism abroad, and the other over racism at home.
The Tuskegee Airmen
The Tuskegee Airmen were an African American air combat unit of the United States Army Air Forces. As part of the 332nd Fighter Group and the 477th Bombardment Group, they flew 1,578 combat missions and destroyed 112 enemy aircraft during World War II. Never having lost a single bomber to enemy fighters, the Tuskegee Airmen had a perfect protection record. This remarkable achievement was unmatched by any other escort group.
World War I
Roughly 367,000 African Americans served in World War I. 40,000 were placed in segregated 92nd and 93rd combat divisions, while the rest were assigned to support battalions. During their time in France, the 92nd Division was shunned by leadership and kept behind the front lines. The 93rd Division, however, was allowed to fight for the French Army and earned recognition for stellar combat performance. Two of its soldiers became the first Americans to receive the Croix de Guerre, a French military award for gallantry in battle.
The Second Italo-Abyssinian War
When Italy invaded Ethiopia in 1935, African Americans rallied to support the embattled country. Country-wide, African Americans raised money for medical supplies, and thousands even volunteered to fight for the African country. However, due to the government's desire to stay neutral in the conflict, most of these volunteers were barred from leaving the United States. Notably, African American aviator and activist John C. Robinson managed to make his way to Ethiopia. Robinson helped train pilots for Ethiopia's new air force and was soon appointed as its commander.
The Vietnam War
Although only 12% of the United States population at the time, over 300,000 African Americans served in the Vietnam War. They made up 16.3% of the armed forces, up to 25% of enlisted men in the Army, and just 2% of officers across all branches. As a result, casualties among African American troops were disproportionately higher. Following civil rights protests in the late 60s, reforms addressing both this disparity and the ongoing discrimination faced by African American troops were implemented.
Daniel James Jr.
Born February 11, 1920, and laid to rest on February 25, 1978, Daniel "Chappie" James Jr. was an African American fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force. In 1975, James Jr became the first African American to reach the rank of four-star general in the United States Armed Forces. However, just three years later, heart issues forced him into early retirement.
The Montford Point Marine Association
The first African Americans to train as Marines did so at Camp Montford Point in Jacksonville, North Carolina, from 1941 to 1949. During those years, over 20,000 men were trained at the camp. In 1965, a nonprofit military veterans’ organization known as the Montford Point Marine Association was established to commemorate their legacy. Open to all veterans and active members of the US Armed Forces, it supports educational assistance programs, veterans programs, and community services.
The Gulf War
During Operation Desert Storm, also known as the Persian Gulf War, African Americans served in disproportionately higher numbers. They accounted for 25% of all American Forces and up to 30% of the Army. Additionally, 40% of all female troops were African American. The operation was also overseen by Four-star general Colin Powell, who was the first African American to hold the highest military position in the Department of Defense as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The Indian Wars
Between 1866 and 1861, approximately 12,500 African American soldiers fought in the Indian Wars. They were part of a force that protected American settlers and opened the frontier for westward expansion. The African American troops from the 9th and 10th cavalry and the 24th and 25th infantry formed the Buffalo Soldiers and fought valiantly against Native American warriors such as Geronimo.
The Philippine-American War
During the Philippine-American War, approximately 6000 African Americans, including 2,100 Buffalo soldiers, were deployed to the Philippines to stop the insurrection. However, due to discrimination, around 30 Buffalo soldiers deserted the U.S. Army, and up to 15 defected, joining the Filipino nationalist movement. Among them was Private David Fagen, who became a skilled guerrilla leader and captain in the Philippine Revolution Army. Considered a traitor, Fagen’s capture carried a substantial reward and developed into an obsession for both the U.S. military and the American public.
The Spanish Civil War
During the Spanish Civil War, approximately 85 African American soldiers went to Spain to fight alongside the Republican side. They joined about 2,800 volunteers who were part of the Lincoln Brigade commanded by an African American officer. The brigade was fully integrated without segregation, and all troops fought against the rise of fascism and in defense of civil rights.
The Korean War
When North Korea invaded South Korea in 1950, approximately 600,000 African Americans served in the United States' armed forces. As part of a now desegregated task force, African American troops fought valiantly and suffered 5,000 casualties in combat. Many were recognized for their gallant efforts, receiving awards such as the Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star, and Bronze Star.
General Colin Powell
Four-star Army General Colin Luther Powell was appointed to the position of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1989 by President George H. W. Bush. Through the appointment, Powell became the highest-ranking officer in the United States military and the first African American to hold the position. Between 2001 and 2005, he also served as United States Secretary of State, becoming the first African American to hold that office.
The Revolutionary War
Despite growing racial restrictions, both free and enslaved African American men served in local militias throughout early colonial America. Notably, during King Philip's War between 1675 and 1678, African American militiamen defended New England settlements against Native American attacks. While colonial records show that they got the same rations and powder allotments as their counterparts, they rarely received equal recognition.
African American Sailors
During the War of 1812, the early US Navy was made up of approximately 15-20% African American sailors. While racial segregation was standard everywhere else, they typically served in integrated crews, albeit in lower-ranking positions. At the battle of Lake Erie, where Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry secured a signal victory over a British squadron, more than 25% of the sailors were African American.
The 761st Tank Battalion
During World War II, the 761st Tank Battalion was an independent U.S. Army tank battalion consisting primarily of African American soldiers. Known as the ‘Black Panthers’ after their distinctive unit insignia, they spent 183 days in combat, liberating 30 towns on their crusade into Germany. Decades after the war, the battalion was honored with a Presidential Unit Citation for extraordinary heroism. The unit’s members also received medals, including one Medal of Honor, eleven Silver Stars, and 300 Purple Hearts.
Servitude In The Early US Army
In 1814, officers were permitted to use military funds to cover the costs of private servants, leading them to bring African American slaves on as servants at the military’s expense. However, late 18th-century US legislation finally put a stop to the practice. This was after it was discovered that certain officers were attempting to enlist their personal slaves.
Growth In Military Presence Between 1815 And 1840
African American presence in the military in this era grew through enlistment and servitude under officers. In the 1820s and 1830s, the navy also saw an increased number of African American sailors enlisting. This was despite Southern attempts to limit their movements using the Negro Seaman Acts. According to reports, African Americans made up quite a large portion of the peacetime navy.
Mexican-American War
A portion of the US Army in the Mexican-American War was made up of African American servants of officers. While they were not included as actual soldiers, some joined the fighting and became known as “Black Toms,” and others even escaped to Mexico. When the US Army discovered them, they would take them back into the army, claiming they were stolen property.
The American Civil War
After the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation by Abraham Lincoln in 1862, the Civil War officially became the war to end slavery. African American leaders like Frederick Douglass recruited over 186,000 African American men into the Union Army. Despite facing hostility and having insufficient resources, they fought valiantly, and nearly four million slaves were freed.
General William E. Ward
General William E. Ward was Commander of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, from 2007 to 2011. Prior to this, he served as the Deputy Commanding General and Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, Europe and the Seventh Army. During that time, Ward was also selected by the Secretary of State to serve as the United States Security Coordinator, Israel-Palestinian Authority. His military service included tours in six countries as well as several assignments in the U.S.
Barack Obama
In 2009, when Barack Obama was inaugurated as President of the United States, he became the first African American nominated for the presidency and the first to hold office. Prior to the presidency, Obama was a US senator representing the state of Illinois from 2005 to 2008. He was also the first African American president of the Harvard Law Review.
Ronald L. Green
Ronald L. Green is a United States Marine who was the longest-serving Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, serving four years and five months until his retirement in 2019. He was the highest-ranking non-commissioned officer in the United States Marine Corps after succeeding Micheal Barrett in 2015. Green had many duties throughout his career and was commendably promoted to the ranks of Private First Class, Lance Corporal, Corporal, Sergeant, and Staff Sergeant.
Charles Q. Brown
In 2020, when Charles Q. Brown was appointed as the 22nd Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, he made history as the first African American to lead a military branch within the Armed Forces. Brown also became the nation's highest-ranking officer and principal military advisor to the President when he was appointed as the 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2023.
The 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment
The 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment paved the way for an additional 150 all-African American regiments raised during the Civil War. Authorized by the Emancipation Proclamation, the unit started recruiting and training in 1963. Despite suffering multiple casualties, the unit’s charge at Fort Wagner is one of history’s most notable war incidents due to the troops’ display of courage.
Ancient Nubian Archers
Nubian archers from what is now modern Sudan were renowned for their exceptional skills in ancient times. They were valued military assets, often recruited into special regiments by armies from other lands. For example, Egyptian texts dating back to 2400 BC mention Nubians in Egyptian armies. Representations of these warriors appear in Egyptian tomb models, reliefs, and paintings. Nubian archers also served as warriors in the imperial army of Persia in the first millennium BC.
The War Of 1812
African Americans made up approximately 25% of the force in the US naval squadrons. They fought in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812, and with a critical shortage of manpower in the Navy, no limitations were placed on their enlistment at the time. After making a public announcement inviting those who wished to emigrate to join them, the British convinced some African American troops to serve in their army instead.
Lloyd Austin
In 2021, Lloyd Austin became the first African-American Secretary of Defense. His career spanned 41 years, and in that time, he served as Director of the Joint Staff, commanding general of U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq, and headed U.S. Central Command. Austin was also responsible for facilitating the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in his first year as Defense Secretary.
African Warriors In Roman Service
African-born soldiers recruited from northern and sub-Saharan Africa served throughout the Roman Empire. According to archaeological evidence from Hadrian's Wall in Britain, these soldiers were stationed at the empire's northern borders. Several even achieved officer ranks and citizenship for their service, as revealed by recently discovered military diplomas and gravestones.
The Haitian Revolution's Military Leaders
In 1791, over 100,000 African American slaves joined the rebellion against the French colonial rule in Haiti. One of the most successful African American military commanders, Toussaint Louverture, successfully led the former slaves against British, French, and Spanish forces. Other notable leaders, including Jean-Jacques Dessalines, Henri Christophe, and Alexandre Pétion, engineered sophisticated defensive citadels such as the Citadelle Laferrière mountain fortress.
The 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion
Nicknamed the Triple Nickles, the 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion was a pioneer in airborne operations from 1944. In 1943, First Sergeant Walter Morris handpicked a total of nineteen African American college graduates and elite athletes to train as paratroopers for a test platoon. Once they earned their jump wings, the enlisted soldiers became the first African American paratroopers, forming the battalion. With African American troops allowed to attend Airborne school, the battalion grew into a formidable unit strong enough to reinforce the other paratroopers on the Western Front.