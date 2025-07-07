ADVERTISEMENT

African Americans’ military history spans centuries. It can be traced back to the arrival of the first enslaved Africans during colonialism in the US, all the way to the present day. Even as the underdogs in every single war fought within or by the US, African American troops still managed to make a significant impact. Despite facing immense adversity, African Americans’ valiant military efforts played a major role in social reform, both in the US and abroad. From protecting American settlers in the Indian War to ending slavery during the American Civil War, we’ve uncovered 31 interesting facts about African Americans' military history.