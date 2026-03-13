ADVERTISEMENT

Movie posters are usually meant to give audiences a glimpse of what a film is actually about. But in Ghana, a completely different and wonderfully imaginative tradition took shape – one where creativity often mattered far more than accuracy.

The artworks you’re about to see come from painters connected with Deadly Prey Gallery, a traveling gallery that collaborates with artists in Accra, Ghana. Their goal is to preserve and promote the vibrant tradition of hand-painted Ghanaian movie posters while supporting the talented artists who continue to create them today.

Scroll down to see some of the most incredible examples of these imaginative movie posters.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | deadlypreygallery.com